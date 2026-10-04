I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.

The man who blew the lid off Howard Lutnick’s explosive ties to Jeffrey Epstein is dead from an apparent “suicide.”

Simon Andriesz, the British whistleblower and banker who handed the FBI the smoking gun on the commerce secretary’s illicit business relationship with the world’s most notorious predator has “committed suicide.” The timing is as suspicious as it is convenient.

Andriesz, a former managing director at the Wall Street firm where Lutnick served as CEO, spent years exposing how Lutnick, now the U.S. Commerce Secretary, was far more than a casual acquaintance of Epstein. He was a neighbor, a co-investor, and a trusted business partner.

Lutnick, the man who miraculously walked away from the 9/11 attacks with a massive insurance payout, spent years lying to the public. He claimed he had severed ties with Epstein decades ago and denied ever stepping foot on that godforsaken island. It was a total fabrication. Then, earlier this year, Lutnick acknowledged that he had, in fact, visited Epstein’s island.

When Lutnick voluntarily appeared before the House Oversight Committee on May 6, he repeated the story he had been telling for years: that Epstein invited him and his wife to his New York home in 2005, showed them his massage table, and made a comment about the kinds of massages he enjoyed.

Lutnick claimed the comment was so “off-putting” that he and his wife immediately left. He said he told her afterward that he wanted nothing more to do with Epstein.

Except he did. He continued interacting with Epstein and he went to Epstein’s island with his wife and children.

Trump, of course, hired Lutnick as his commerce secretary where he made billions for his company by insider trading on the tariff discounts. Billions paid for by all of us through higher prices.

Below are just a few snippets from the Epstein Files concerning Howard Lutnick.

Here is an email between Epstein’s assistant, Lesley Groff, and Howard Lutnick coordinating a get-together in St. Thomas:

Lutnick and Epstein on Epstein’s island

Here is an FBI complaint containing allegations involving Lutnick, money laundering, and Ponzi schemes:

I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.

Here is Groff confirming a meeting between Lutnick and Epstein:

Here they are coordinating another meeting on Epstein’s island:

And yet another meeting confirmation:

And another confirmed meeting on Epstein’s island:

And these are only six examples.

Howard Lutnick’s name appears 244 times in the Epstein Files. What you’ve seen here is barely a fraction of the documented recor and we still haven’t even seen all of the files.

What do you think was really going on between Lutnick and Epstein? Let me know in the comments.

Relevant reading:

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

To allow me to continue posting content just like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.

If that price feels impossible to you, I understand. Share this article with everyone you know, it costs nothing but it matters more than you could possibly know.

I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.