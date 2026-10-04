Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Nor's avatar
Nor
4h

His mistake was to notify the FBI they are a corrupt as any other governmental agency or judges

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Michelle sanders's avatar
Michelle sanders
4h

It seems after doing the right thing his life was ruined financially and he was ostracized by everyone this is just so sad no good deed indeed smh another victim claimed by the Epstein class

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