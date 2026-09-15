Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Desert Researcher's avatar
Desert Researcher
7h

Long ago in about 1980 or so I read up on Ted Patrick. He was hired by families to kidnap their teenage children or adult children out of the ‘Children of God’ cult, & said he had personal involvement in over 1000 deprogrammings. He was one of the biggest deprogrammers of the 70s. After the Jonestown massacre, Patrick testified before an Ad hoc congressional committee in 1979 by headed up by Senator Bob Dole. It was a hearing to "provide a forum" for Ted and other anti-cult activists. The Committee interviewed Ted about the possibility of similar murders and mass suicides happening in the U.S., Patrick said "I think they are going to start happening like wildfire". I was researching a lot back then in high school on cults because one of my friends—her older brother—was involved in the Great White Brotherhood cult. Some weird cult that resembles the Mooney’s, but this cult was waiting for the mothership to arrive from an alien planet to whisk them all away. Crazy. Ted’s deprogramming work on individuals was very intensive and was also much like the MK ultra programming methods, except reversed. Utilizing the same type of treatment to pull them out of the cult’s programming (sleep, water, food deprivation. But also destroying symbols of their cult in front of them. ) Very intense. He wound up on trial and was convicted of kidnapping, false, imprisonment, and conspiracy in ‘76. He served one year in a minimum security prison. I was so into researching all about his deprograming methods, and all that he did because I wanted to be a deprogrammer too. Wanting to help people get their minds back and their freedoms back from mind control. Ah the things we dream of when we’re in high school and so young! Thanks for this article Maddie, good work. 👍

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Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
8h

Keep in mind that social media is a product OF project Artichoke, bluebook, bluebird

Note the blue logos facebook twitter bluesky telegram

And yes this here is also Social media.

We are the lab rats on every level.

... hold on, the scientist just dropped me some cheese...

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