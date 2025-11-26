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Colombian authorities just rescued 17 underage girls and boys (some of them American children) from an ultra-Orthodox Jewish cult known as Lev Tahor, one of the most notorious and nomadic extremist sects operating today.

This latest operation comes after years of cross-border investigations into the group’s abuse of minors, its systematic control of families, and its ability to relocate from country to country in an effort to evade prosecution. According to Colombian police, early reports suggest the possibility of kidnapping, forced confinement, and human trafficking, all carried out under the protective guise of religious practice.

Lev Tahor, founded in the 1980s in the state of Israel, has long been described as the “Jewish Taliban”. Its roughly 300 members have migrated between Israel, Guatemala, Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the Balkans, and Colombia, usually fleeing investigations, court orders, or criminal charges. Each time, the group arrives in a new country presenting itself as a persecuted religious minority. Each time, the pattern repeats: children disappear from schools, medical care is denied, marriages are arranged for children, pregnancy is forced, adults are violently controlled, and children are malnourished, uneducated, and neglected.

In December 2024, authorities rescued 160 children from a farm occupied by Lev Tahor. These children reported rampant abuse, coercion, and sexual violence. The Colombian prosecutor overseeing the case said the raid was launched due to credible suspicions of:

forced pregnancy

mistreatment of minors

sexual abuse and rape

child disappearance and parental separation

transnational movement of children without documentation

And yet, despite decades of allegations, some of which have involved U.S. courts, Interpol notices, and Canadian child-protection orders, Lev Tahor continues to operate, continues to move, and continues to recruit.

They keep going.

They keep relocating.

They keep accessing and violently abusing children.

And the Western media remains silent.

Why isn’t this latest report the main story on CNN and FOX this week?

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THE BIGGER QUESTION: WHERE ARE ALL THE MISSING CHILDREN GOING?

Every single year, 8 million children go missing globally.

Eight! Million!

That is not a typo. It’s not a fringe claim. It’s not an exaggeration. It’s the estimate cited for over a decade by major child-protection organizations.

So here’s just a few of my questions:

Why does neither mainstream media nor “independent” media investigate where these children are actually going?

Or what’s being done to them?

Or who the main perpetrators are?

Or what countries they’re being trafficked to?

Why does no one piece together the patterns across borders?

Why does no one question how organized networks like Lev Tahor move hundreds of children between countries without triggering global alarms?



Why does nobody look into why all of the answers to these questions ultimately lead back to the State of Israel? You know, that little country in the Middle East, who our politicians and the global elite seem to work for, that has a legally documented reputation as a haven for accused pedophiles fleeing prosecution? That link is to Haaretz, an Israeli publication, who is quoted saying “foreign sex offenders find refuge in Israel.” I wanted to use a Jewish source to avoid claims of being an “antisemite”.

I digress.

For decades, Israel has served as a refuge for individuals that are wanted abroad for child sexual abuse.

They harbor and protect pedophiles.

And everywhere you seem to look, Israeli citizens are running child and human trafficking rings all around the world, especially in Colombia.

Lev Tahor has repeatedly attempted to flee to Israel.

Lev Tahor’s leaders have sought asylum there.

And the children they move, Israel does not ask enough questions about.

THE PATTERN IS GLOBAL AND IT’S NOT BEING INVESTIGATED.

Trafficking rings don’t operate in isolation.

Cults don’t cross borders without help.

And 8 million disappearing children is not something you can dismiss with a shrug and a “well, we don’t have good data.”

Someone is taking them.

Someone is transporting them.

Someone is protecting the people doing it.

Lev Tahor is not the whole story, but they are a window into something much bigger, darker, and far more organized than the public is ever encouraged to consider.

If a cult of 300 people can relocate from country to country, traffic families across borders, separate children from parents, and evade law enforcement for 40 years, then imagine what larger, better-funded networks are doing, networks that never make headlines.

The question isn’t why people don’t talk about this.

The question is: Who benefits from the silence?

I’ll be doing a deep dive investigative report of the questions I asked in this article (and then some!), so if that interests you, please follow along and share this article with a friend to help spread the word.

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

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If that price feels impossible to you, I understand. Share this article with everyone you know, it costs nothing but it matters more than you could possibly know.

I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.