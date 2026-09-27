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Thailand has launched an investigation into a network of Israelis, many of whom are IDF soldiers, buying land and establishing properties throughout the country, including as many as nine Chabad-Lubavitch houses (centers).

It’s believed that land is being acquired illegally and locals are being pushed out of their own communities as a result.

The centers are connected to Chabad-Lubavitch, a Jewish-supremacist and ultra-Zionist extremist organization. Followers of this sect of Judaism do not follow the Torah or the Old Testament. They actually practice “Jewish mysticism,” relying on the Talmud and the Kabbalah for “religious guidance.”

Chabad is arguably the largest international organized crimes syndicate in the world. Their activities range from money laundering and smuggling to systemic sexual abuse and efforts to help other Jews get out of jail around the world, whether guilty or not.

These are just a few of the criminal schemes that Chabad-Lubavitch has been involved in:

Remember in 2023 when blood stained mattresses and children’s items were pulled out of secret tunnels in New York City? These tunnels were actually under the Chabad-Lubavitch headquarters and there has been zero investigations and zero explanations to this.

Secret tunnels found under Chabad headquarters in NYC

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In a 1994 speech, Chabad leader Menachem Schneerson outlined what he described as plans for the destruction of Ukraine and Russia. Reading his words today is horrifying, especially when you compare what he said then with what is taking place now, not only in Ukraine and Russia, but around the world, including right here in the United States.

Slavs, and among them Russians - are the most unbending people in the world. Slavs are unbending as a result of their psychological and intellectual abilities, created by many generations of ancestor. It is impossible to alter these genes. Slav, Russian, can be destroyed, but never conquered. That is why this seed is subject to liquidation, and, at first, a sharp reduction in their numbers. First of all, we will divide the Slavic nations (of 300 million, half of them Russians) into the small countries with weak and severed connections. For this, we will use our old method: Divide and conquer. We will try to pit these countries against each other, and suck them into civil wars for the sake of mutual destruction. The Ukrainians would think that they are fighting against the Russians and struggling for their independence. They will think that they have finally gained their freedom, while they become fully subdued by us. The same will be thought by Russians, as though they defend their national interests to return their lands, “illegally” taken away from them, as so on. -Rabbi Menachem Schneerson, 7th leader of Chabad-Lubavitch

It has long been rumored that Trump is a follower of this sect of ultra-Orthodox Judaism, and he has even visited the grave of Rabbi Schneerson. This would explain why he did not place his hand on the Bible when he was sworn in as president: because he is not a Christian, despite convincing millions of Americans that he is a man of God.

Trump visiting the grave of Rabbi Schneerson alongside Ben Shapiro

Trump did not put his hand on the Bible at his inauguration .

Trump even welcomed Chabad into the White House as seen below.

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Chabad-Lubavitch has enormous political influence. In March of this year Texas Governor Greg Abbott was joined by Chabad as he signed a proclamation endorsing the Noahide Laws in Texas. He also celebrated the birthday of Chabad’s “messiah,” Rabbi Schneerson, quoted above, and encouraged the rest of the state to do the same.

Texas Governor, Greg Abbott with Chabad-Lubavitch

Chabad brags that it has over 5,000 centers in 100 countries. They are taking over entire towns in New Jersey. Just looking at the map of where these centers are located and how extensive the network has become is incredibly enlightening.

I highly recommend that everyone is aware of where the closest Chabad is to your home. These people are dangerous.

So tell me: had you heard of Chabad-Lubavitch before this? Do they have a center in your town?

I want to hear from people everywhere, not just in the United States. If you’ve had firsthand experience with Chabad-Lubavitch anywhere in the world, or you’ve seen something happening in your community that you think deserves a closer look, let me know below.

I’d especially love to hear from anyone in New Jersey because there have been a ton of stories about what they’re doing there and I’d love to report on it. But wherever you live, if there’s something happening that you think I should investigate, I want to hear about it.

Relevant reading:

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I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.