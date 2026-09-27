Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
7h

Same thing in S America and can’t get the land unless there’s a fire and so they burning it up from the indigenous population just pure evil

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DontKnowAnymore's avatar
DontKnowAnymore
6h

Thank You, was just researching this today!

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