If you haven’t already done so, please check out part one:

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For decades we’ve been inundated and inoculated with an endless onslaught of holocaust-themed Hollywood movies, television shows, “docudramas,” books and memoirs; in conjunction with mandatory “holocaust education” in schools across North America and Europe. The primary function of this insidious global propaganda campaign is to brainwash non-Jews into a state of abject fear and paralysis while we are ideologically, economically and physically enslaved by the Zionist tribe.

It is also designed to delegitimize all criticism of Zionists and the State of Israel and to ensnare non-Jews into adopting a pro-Zionist worldview. With their hateful holocaust lies, Zionist myth-makers are teaching masses of young school children to hate Germans and European mankind in general. These kids, not knowing any better and unable to think for themselves, blindly believe these tall tales and never question what they’ve been told when they become adults.

The indoctrination of our children with Zionist ‘holocaust’ fiction is permanently damaging the minds of young people.

Force-feeding young children, as well as teenagers, distortions and outright falsehoods about World War II so that they sympathize with Jewish people and treacherous Jewish causes — such as Zionism — is immoral, destructive, harmful and criminal. It must be stopped. Now.

Look at what’s happening in Gaza RIGHT NOW. People all around the world are afraid to speak out against the State of Israel’s crimes against humanity and HOLOCAUST against the indigenous people of Palestine because of ‘Holocaust guilt.’ That is why this topic is so important. Look around you. How many countries has the State of Israel bombed just this year? How many children have they murdered? How many first responders? Journalists? How many hospitals have they destroyed? How many people are living in famine because of them?

A question that you might ask is: “what is the significance of the ‘Six Million’ figure and where did it originate?”

The mythical “Six Million” figure has intriguing origins. Jews have staunchly emphasized the 6,000,000 figure in atrocity propaganda from the years 1890 through 1945. As the Jewish-Communist mass murderer, Vladimir Lenin, once said: “a lie told often enough becomes the truth.”

Research shows that the reason for this bizarre Jewish fixation on the number 6,000,000 primarily stems from an ancient religious prophecy in the Torah. According to some sources, the prophecy envisioned that before the Jewish people could reclaim and reconquer Palestine to establish a Jewish homeland called “Israel,” 6,000,000 Jews would first have to perish in a fiery burnt offering (i.e. “Holocaust”), as a sacrifice to their bloodthirsty tribal deity, YAHWEY.

Below are reproductions of many press clippings and articles featuring the cabalistic 6,000,000 number, dating back to the year 1900. Note the ceaseless references to “6,000,000 Jews”, the continuous begging for money and land (Palestine), and the term “holocaust” used well before the events of the 1940s. It is also noteworthy that the authors of the vast majority of these propaganda articles were the richest of Wall Street’s Jewish bankers as well as leaders of Zionist pressure groups — Schiffs and Warburgs among them.

1900 -

American Zionist leader, Rabbi Stephen S. Wise , let slip the Zionist agenda behind the Holocaust Hoax: to promote public sympathy for Zionism (Jewish takeover of Palestine).

“There are 6,000,000 living, bleeding, suffering arguments in favor of Zionism.”

The Zionist pronouncement that kick-started the hoax of the twentieth century .

1902 -

Under its entry on “anti-Semitism,” the tenth edition of the Encyclopedia Britannica references “Six Million Jews” of Rumania and Russia being “systematically degraded.”

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1905 -

A Jewish preacher declares that if the (Jewish-led) Communist uprising in Russia succeeds in its long-time goal of overthrowing the Tsarist government, Zionism would be obsolete. “6,000,000 Jews” is mentioned.

The New York Times reports : “From 1890 to 1902 he caused 6,000,000 Jewish families to be expelled from Russia.”

1906 -

A Jewish publicist addresses an audience in Germany where he claimed that the Russian Government had a “solution of the Jewish Question” and that this solution entailed the “murderous extermination” of “6,000,000 Jews.” Of course, the Russians never had any such plans but the fictional story was resurrected during WWII with the Germans being on the receiving end of these slanderous accusations this time around.

As a side note: 1906 was the year after the first Jewish-led Communist uprising in Russia had failed. This lame sob story was nothing more than a ploy to distract public attention from the fact that the Communist-led upheaval that took place in Russia a year earlier was the handiwork of his fellow Jews who perpetrated widespread atrocities against Russian patriots (anti-Communists).

1908 -

Donmeh Jews organize a coup d’etat in the Ottoman Empire and seize power from the Sultan.

1910 -

In the American Jewish Committee’s annual report it is claimed that since 1890 Russia has had a policy to “expel or exterminate” Six Million Jews. (Source: American Jewish Yearbook pg. 15 )

1911 -

Max Nordau , co-founder of the World Zionist Organization together with Theodore Herzl, made an astonishing pronouncement at the tenth Zionist Congress in Basel, Switzerland. He claimed that 6,000,000 Jews would be annihilated . This was twenty-two years before Hitler came to power and three years before World War I started.

Quoted in Ben Hecht’s book, Perfidy. Hecht, a Zionist Jew himself, would go on to make the very same claim in 1943 .

1914 -

The bloodbath of World War I kicks off and the Jews are already whining that “6,000,000 Jews” are in danger .

1915 -

Jewish leader Louis Marshall proclaims : “In the world today there are about 13,000,000 Jews, of whom more than 6,000,000 are in the heart of the war zone: Jews whose lives are at stake and who today are subjected to every manner of suffering and sorrow…”

As an aside, the crypto-Jewish “Young Turks” orchestrate a mass murder of 1.5 million Armenian Christians, as well as 250,000 Greek and Assyrian Christians.

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1917 -

Jewish lobbyists convince the British government to support the Zionist project of making Palestine the national homeland for the Jews. British official James Arthur Balfour decrees the “ Balfour Declaration .” The letter is addressed to Zionist big-wig Lord Rothschild.

Britain becomes a deadly pawn of Zionism .

This very same year radical Jewish Marxists take control of Russia in the Bolshevik Revolution establishing the first Zionist state, the “Soviet Union.” Czar Nicholas II, along with his wife and children, are kidnapped by Jews, then shot and bayoneted. The “revolution” was led by the Jews’ Leon Trotsky, Lazar Kaganovich, Lev Kamanev, Grigory Zinoviev, Jacob Sverdlov, Moisei Uritsky, Alexander Parvus, Karl Radek, and the philosemitic part-Jew Vladimir Lenin, who all received financing from capitalist Jewish international bankers: Jacob Schiff, Max Warburg and ultimately the Rothschild’s.

The Communist Jews and their pawns would go on a six decade long reign of terror. Some 60 million Russian and Eastern European Gentiles would perish in Gulags, death camps, mass executions and via man-made famines under Jewish Communist ruler-ship.

For more information on Jewish involvement in the Bolshevik Revolution, check out this article:

1918 -

“Six million souls” need a billion dollars .

The British take control of Palestine, and occupy the country militarily.

Eventually the British Mandate for Palestine is administered, against the will of the Arabs living there.

This same year Jewish Communist leader Grigory Zinoviev announces plans for the annihilation of 10,000,000 Russians.

Jewish Communists plot genocide of Russians . They put out stories of Jewish persecution at this same time to hide their blood-curdling atrocities in Russia .

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1919 -

Shortly after the end of World War I hostilities, Zionists claim a “Holocaust” of “Six Million Jews” is imminent in Europe in a deceitful campaign to raise money for Jewish charities and also to distract public attention from the Jewish origins of Communism, the Bolshevik atrocities in Russia and the Armenian Genocide.

The first reported “Holocaust” of “Six Million Jews.” Nothing more than Zionist propaganda .

Elder of Zion Nathan Straus published this article in the San Fransico Chronicle claiming 6,000,000 Jews were in peril .

More persecution propaganda in the same year . Again “6,000,000 Jews” as victims, of course .

1920 -

A Jewish relief campaign advertisement states: “Today 6,000,000 Jews are facing the darkest days ever known in the history of the race.”

1921 -

Russian patriots gain ground on the Jewish Bolshevik usurpers of their nation. In a vein attempt to hide their heavy involvement in the brutal Bolshevist atrocities being committed in Russia, Jews reel out the “six million” myth once again.

I think this gives you enough to stew on for now. In part three we will pick up in 1922 when a Zionist leader, Nahum Sokolow, boasts about Organized Jewry’s globalist ambitions at a Zionist conference in Carlsbad, California, where he proclaimed: “The League of Nations is a Jewish idea, and Jerusalem some day will become the capital of the world’s peace.”

More like the capital of the world’s terrorism.

Relevant reading:

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