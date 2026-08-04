Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Chali’s Food for Thought.'s avatar
Chali’s Food for Thought.
2h

No they did not and it has proven time and again.

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Tom Stock-Hendel's avatar
Tom Stock-Hendel
2h

I am Jewish and strongly anti-Zionist. I also see antisemitism as real and know it has led to millions of deaths. The Nazi Holocaust was real. Can I say undoubtedly that the number was 6 million? No. And I don’t care. What number do you have to meet to show that there was a terrible genocide against Jews under Hitler? Interestingly, the Zionists I have been arguing with for the last two years say the same thing about numbers when I say that Israel is committing genocide on the Palestinian people. Read the definition of genocide in the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, signed by many countries including the US and Israel. It is not about numbers. I have no question that all genocides—including against Jews and Palestinians—are crimes against humanity.

Also, look at the other comments here. I think the one that says “More Jew bullshit” sums it up. And it’s antisemitic crap.

One reason I feel the way I do about Zionism and the current Palestinian genocide is because I was raised Jewish in the 1950s-1960s. I was taught that what happened to Jews in the Holocaust should never happen to anyone! There are many Jews who agree with me and understand this. Yes, there is a large imperialist structure in the US and Europe which is determined to support Israel because it is their ally in an important part of the world. Everything about this lunatic war in Iran exposes this. But don’t believe all the Islamophobic crap being dished out, and don’t believe that it is part of the Jewish faith and people to support that. All of that shit just plays into the superpower imperialist order that keeps billions of us oppressed.

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