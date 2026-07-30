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Is asking questions a crime? If you develop doubts about the Holocaust, isn’t the only way to get rid of these doubts by asking questions? A lot of individuals and groups are enraged by those who ask critical questions about the Holocaust. Every other historical issue is debated as a matter of course, but influential pressure groups, like the ADL, have made the Holocaust story an exception. Anyone should be encouraged to investigate critically the Holocaust narrative in the same way they are encouraged to investigate every other historical event. This is not a radi­cal point of view. It is just plain reason.

And I don’t know about you, but typically when people have an explosive reaction about a certain topic and they try to make it illegal to question it, that usually means there’s something there that they don’t want you to find. So, naturally, I become even more curious.

Six million Jews died in the Holocaust – we all “know” that, don’t we? But how do we know? And for how long have we known about it?

When we dig into the matter, the results are quite surprising. The source of the famous “6 million” is an affidavit by an SS intelligence officer, Dr. Wilhelm Hoettl, at the Nuremberg trials. And this wasn't even a first-hand account, but something that was repeated to him by Adolf Eichmann in late 1944.

How could Eichman know the death toll in 1944 when the war didn’t end until summer of 1945? Turns out, the “6 million” figure dates back long before 1944.

The 6 Million Prophecy

In addition to Eichmann’s testimony during the Nuremberg trials that he heard it in 1944, this number was already mentioned by some Zionist leaders in June 1945, i.e. immediately after the end of the war, although in the chaos prevailing in Europe at the time, it was impossible to carry out population censuses.

The Soviets had published this number in their propaganda press by the end of 1944 and a number of American newspapers and magazines had already prophesied during the war that the 6 million Jews living in Hitler’s sphere of influence would be systematically exterminated. The earliest such predictions were published right after Germany’s victory over France in June 1940.

However, the Zionist leader Chaim Weizmann had already mentioned in 1936 that 6 million were in mortal danger.

In the 1920s, advertisements and reports in the US press raised huge sums of money to “save the 6 million Jews” who were supposed to be in mortal danger in Poland and the Soviet Union. The same number of Jews threatened with death can even be found in press reports during the First World War. In fact, reports in US newspapers, especially in the New York Times, have been appearing since the late 19th Century claiming that 6 million Jews would be systematically exterminated. Even the word “Holocaust” appeared for the first time in this context.

The propaganda carried out since 1880 with the 6-million number should be reason enough to be skeptical of this obviously highly symbolic number.

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Repeat It Long Enough, It Eventually Becomes True

One thing that has always interested me about the famous “6 million” is how often it’s been repeated. Almost as if it’s a brainwashing tactic. Everybody in the Western world has heard about the “6 million Jews” dying during the Second World War, but almost nobody can ever explain the evidence behind it. They just know they heard or read about it somewhere, meaning the media or their teacher told them. Since when have either of those been reliable sources?

Ask the average person how many Jews were murdered during the Holocaust, and they’ll likely know the commonly cited figure.

Ask how many Chinese civilians died during the Second World War, how many Soviet citizens were killed, how many Germans died, or even how many Americans died, and far fewer people can answer.

In America, as time goes by, more emphasis has been placed on the fate of one particular people during World War Two, to the exclusion of everybody else.

Auschwitz

Auschwitz is central to the Holocaust legend. If it can be proven that the official stories we have been told about Auschwitz are not true, the entire fabric of the Holocaust ultimately has to unravel.

History books had said for decades that of the 6 million Jews who died during the Holocaust, 4 million died at Auschwitz alone.

In 1990, Auschwitz lowered their figure from 4 million dead to 1 million dead. That is 3 million taken out of the equation overnight. Where did these 3 million go? Were they never there in the first place? Were they in the camps, but survived? If you can lose 3 million people overnight, who’s to say that 1 million remaining is not also wrong?

But for argument’s sake, let’s say the new 1 million is to be believed, that means the actual overall number of Jewish Holocaust victims had to be considerably less than the much-talked-about figure of 6 million.

To put this simply: from the above, subtract the 3 million Jews dead at Auschwitz from the popular 6 million figure and that leaves 3 million Jews dead.

Source: the ADL

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The Red Cross

There are documents from the Red Cross that explicitly stated the concentration camps were not used for extermination. They had detailed records of how many prisoners died and it was significantly lower than famous “6 million".”

The Red Cross stated there were 270,000 recorded deaths.

Note: the document states the number of deaths at Auschwitz was 52,000.

Majdanek Concentration Camp

Majdanek is the name of a German concentration camp that operated from 1939 to 1944 on the outskirts of the Polish city of Lublin. It was the first of the large German camps to be occupied by Allied troops in the summer of 1944.

During a press conference on August 25th, 1944, the Soviets claimed a death toll of some two million for that camp.

About a year later, during the Nuremberg Military Tribunal, the Soviets claimed the death toll to be up to 1.5 million. Many of these victims are said to have been murdered in seven gas chambers.

Three years after the war, this number was reduced to 360,000 by a Polish commission.

The next drop to 235,000 victims came after the collapse of the communist Eastern bloc.

The last reduction so far was made in 2005 by the director of the Majdanek Museum: According to this, there were 78,000 victims, and five of the seven gas chambers originally claimed were no longer mentioned without giving any reason for this revision.

Just like Auschwitz, here we have another case where the claimed death tolls have been drastically reduced over and over again.

Why would the Soviets lie? It’s paramount to understand that the Bolsheviks, under Stalin, were still in charge in 1944 at the time the first press conference took place announcing that 2 million Jews were killed at Majdanek.

Stalin’s government was overwhelmingly Jewish at over 80%. You can read my article below to learn more about Jewish involvement in the Bolshevik revolution, which was actually a Jewish Revolution.

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Worldwide Jewish Population

The Jewish population before, during and after the war barely changed and even increased at first.

According to the World Almanac, featuring information from the American Jewish Committee and the Statistical Bureau of the Jewish Synagogue Council of America.

As shown, the numbers of Jews before and during the war, are mostly congruent and stable. Therefore, one may take as a fact 15.7 million Jews around the world shortly before the War, with a slight decline during the War.

How could it be that immediately after the war, there are MORE Jews than there was DURING the war?

If between 1940 and 1947 six million Jews were murdered, it is not possible that there were more Jews in 1949 than in 1940.

Holocaust Laws

Reading and researching is something I am excellent at. Math? Not so much. So if my math is wrong anywhere in this article please let me know. As I mentioned in my introduction, all historical events should be allowed to be examined and questioned. That’s simply all that I am doing here.

The Holocaust is the Achilles’ Heel of the global Jewish and Zionist lobby. It is their central tool of guilt. It was the justification for the creation of the apartheid nation state of Israel, who are currently committing a genocide. It is the source of billions in ‘reparations’ - well over $120 billion to date. It allows them to promote their victimhood status throughout the West and to exploit people’s sympathies. Consequently, undermining the Holocaust story is one of the most potent actions we can take today to bring down Jewish and Zionist power.

Lastly, if something is illegal to question in multiple countries, it stands a pretty good chance that some, or even all of what they purport to have happened, didn’t actually happen.

Relevant reading:

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