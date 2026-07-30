Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
3h

“If you think the news is fake, wait till you find out about history.” Once people wake up to the lies of the Holocaust, then people can start waking up to all lies that have been told all throughout history.

From science to economics to education, everything has been told in a specific way to get us to see the world in a specific view: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/from-artemis-to-dinosaurs-seeing

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Steven Avery's avatar
Steven Avery
3h

Yay Maddie - you took a little while - well done!

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