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The Bolshevik Revolution in the Soviet Union was not a Russian Revolution. Instead, it was primarily led by a non-Russian, Jewish ethnic minority that hated Russians and the Czar for their alleged anti-Semitism.

This article documents some of the evidence indicating that Jews were the driving force behind Communism and the Bolshevik Revolution.

Jewish Sources

Many Jews and Jewish publications have confirmed the predominately Jewish nature of Communism and the Bolshevik Revolution. For example, according to the Encyclopedia Judaica:

The Communist movement and ideology played an important part in Jewish life, particularly in the 1920s, 1930s, and during and after World War II…Individual Jews played an important role in the early stages of Bolshevism and the Soviet regime…The great attraction of Communism among Russian, and later also Western, Jewry emerged only with the establishment of the Soviet regime in Russia…Communist trends became widespread in virtually all Jewish communities.

Leon Trotsky’s book Stalin, written in exile, attempted to show that Stalin had played only an insignificant role in the early days of the Communist takeover. To illustrate his point, Trotsky reproduced a postcard depicting the six leaders of the revolution. These leaders were:

Vladimir Lenin (who was at least one-quarter Jewish, spoke Yiddish in his home, and was married to a Jewess)

Trotsky (real Jewish name: Lev Bronstein)

Zinoviev (real Jewish name: Hirsch Apfelbaum)

Lunacharsky (a Gentile)

Kamenov (real Jewish name: Rosenfeld)

Sverdlov (Jewish)

Thus, according to Trotsky, five of the six leaders of the Communist takeover of the Soviet Union were Jewish.

Lenin, Zinoviev, Lunacharsky, Trotsky, Kamenev, Sverdlov. October 25, 1917 – November 7, 1918 .

Israeli historian Louis Rapoport, in his book Stalin’s War Against the Jews, wrote:

Immediately after the Revolution, many Jews were euphoric over their high representation in the new government. Lenin’s first Politburo was dominated by men of Jewish origins…Under Lenin, Jews became involved in all aspects of the Revolution, including its dirtiest work. Despite the Communists’ vows to eradicate anti-Semitism, it spread rapidly after the Revolution—partly because of the prominence of so many Jews in the Soviet administration, as well as in the traumatic, inhuman Sovietization drives that followed. Historian Salo Baron has noted that an immensely disproportionate number of Jews joined the new Bolshevik police, the Cheka, “perhaps in subconscious retaliation for the many years of suffering at the hands of the Russian police.” And many of those who fell afoul of the Cheka would be shot by Jewish investigators.

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Jewish historian Dr. Angelo Solomon Rappoport wrote:

“The Jews in Russia, in their total mass, were responsible for the Revolution.”

A number of Jewish publications, such as The Jewish Chronicle, have also disclosed Vladimir Lenin’s Jewish heritage.

The Jewish magazine The American Hebrew in 1920 stated that the Bolshevik revolution in Russia was the work of Jewish brains and planning.

It wrote:

“The Bolshevik movement is neither polite nor tolerant; in its initial phase it was purely destructive…What Jewish idealism and Jewish discontent have so powerfully contributed to accomplish in Russia, the same historic qualities of the Jewish mind and heart are tending to promote in other countries.”

The predominately Jewish nature of the Bolshevik Revolution was confirmed by the Jew, M. Cohen, on April 12, 1919 in The Communist Charkov.

Cohen stated:

“Without exaggeration, it may be said that the great Russian Revolution was indeed accomplished by the hands of the Jews.”

American Military Intelligence

Many officers in the Military Intelligence Division (MID) of the U.S. Army reported that most Bolsheviki leaders were Jews. MID’s New York office reported “that there is now definite evidence that Bolshevism is an international movement controlled by Jews.”

In Bern, an American agent reported that 90% of those attending secret Bolshevik meetings were Jews.

The British Government also obtained evidence that the Bolshevik movement throughout the world is an international conspiracy of Jews. The official MID viewpoint was that “Jewish intellectuals have had the leading and commanding part everywhere,” and because of “the growing power of the Jews,” they practically controlled the Soviet government.

International Jewish intrigues began to surface within MID during the summer of 1918. An agent linked the Joint Distribution Committee of Jewish War Relief, the Federal Reserve Board, New York Jewish bankers, and the American Jewish Committee with Jewish financiers and centers of propaganda and spying in Germany.

The agent also said that the Jewish Bolsheviks who had seized control of Russia now conspired to overthrow other governments. Almost all of the top leaders in the Soviet government were identified as being Jews.

U.S. Gen. Amos A. Fries told MID’s chief in 1926 that Polish officers believed that Jewish leaders, most disguised behind Russian names, really controlled the Soviet Union. Fries wrote: “Of the Russian Congress some 70% were Jews and the remaining 30% were largely figure-heads…real power…was entirely in the hands of the Jews who were in it…for what they could get out of it, and very few members…really believe in the doctrines which they preach.”

Gen. Fries and Eli A. Helmick, inspector general of the army (1919-1927), viewed Bolshevism as the continuation of an international conspiracy that originated with the Illuminati in the 18 th century.

They told audiences that the Illuminati incited the great French Revolution of 1789 and “were the influence which led to the bloodshed during the reign of terror.”

The Communist International of Lenin and Trotsky was the modern form of this conspiracy, from which more bloody destruction could be expected.

Adam Weishaupt founder of the Illuminati was born in 1748 in Ingolstadt, a city in the Electorate of Bavaria (now part of modern-day Germany), and a descendant of Jewish converts to Christianity .

MID argued that both Jewish Bolsheviks and Jews in general in the Soviet Union profited at the expense of real Russians.

Jews monopolized the privileged government offices and easy “graft jobs,” while confiscating the old regime’s most valuable riches and smuggling them out of the country.

Jews encouraged bribery and were behind “all speculation in foodstuffs.” Despite the revolutionary zeal with which Jews dispatched the Red Army against enemies, one MID informant complained that he never saw a Jew anywhere close to the front.

Col. William Godson, one of the American Army’s most valued intelligence officers, wrote from Poland:

“The connection between the Jews and the Bolsheviki at Vilna seems to be proven without a shadow of a doubt. When the Bolsheviki entered the city, they were taken to the houses of the wealthy by the Jews and apparently had this matter arranged beforehand.”

Godson wrote two years later:

“I am so thoroughly convinced of the reality of a Jewish movement to dominate the world that I hate to leave a stone unturned.”

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Other American Sources

David R. Francis, the American Ambassador to Russia at the time of the Russian Revolution, sent a cable to the U.S. government in January 1918:

“The Bolshevik leaders here, most of whom are Jews and 90% of whom are returned exiles, care little for Russia or any other country but are internationalists and they are trying to start a worldwide social revolution.”

Capt. Montgomery Schuyler, an American army intelligence officer in Russia during the Russian Revolution, wrote in an official report:

“It is probably unwise to say this loudly in the United States, but the Bolshevik movement is and has been since its beginning, guided and controlled by Russian Jews of the greasiest types…”

Schuyler returned to the United States in early 1920. In a speech at the Church of St. John the Evangelist in New York, Schuyler stated:

The government of Russia is almost entirely Jewish, and our United States Army in Siberia was full of Bolshevist Jews straight from Moscow. They had entered the United States and enlisted in the U.S. Army going to Siberia. Gen. Graves, the commander, had a staff that was almost entirely Jewish…Owing to the Bolshevist Jews in our army, all information that should have reached Kolchak went straight to Moscow.

U.S. Congressman Louis McFadden documented the Jewish control of Soviet communism. In a speech to Congress on June 15, 1934, McFadden said that the Soviet government in 1917 was composed of 565 persons as follows:

32 Russians, two Poles, one Czech, 34 Letts, three Finns, 10 Armenians, three Georgians, one Hungarian, 10 Germans and 469 Jews.

McFadden said that the Jews in the Russian government did not represent the thoughts and ideals of the 150 million Russian citizens. Instead, he described Jews in the Soviet government as aliens and usurpers who were not concerned with the welfare of the Russian people.

Under Lenin’s and Trotsky’s leadership, a small number of highly-trained Jews from abroad, along with Russian Jews and non-Jewish followers of Marxist ideology, were able to make themselves masters of Russia. The Jewish control of the Communist movement was well understood in Russia.

Henry Ford, the revolutionary automaker, knew that Jews were behind the Bolshevik Revolution. Ford wrote:

Russian Bolshevism came out of the East Side of New York where it was fostered by the encouragement—the religious, moral and financial encouragement—of Jewish leaders. Leon Trotsky (Bronstein) was an East Sider. The forces which fostered what he stood for centered in the Kehillah and the American Jewish Committee. Both were interested in the work he set out to do—the overthrow of an established government, one of the allies of the United States in World War One. Russian Bolshevism was helped to its objective by Jewish gold from the United States—and by the ignorance and indolence of the Gentile citizens of the United States whose crimes of omission are almost as grave as those of Bolshevik commission.

American historian Dr. Matthew Raphael Johnson writes that the USSR was largely Jewish, based far more on Jewish ethnic identity than Marxism. Josef Stalin continued this trend and backed Jewish ethnic interests indirectly throughout his entire life. Jews remained in control of the Stalinist system even through the purges.

Dr. Johnson also writes that Stalin had three wives, all of them Jews, and that Vyacheslav Molotov was married to a Jew.

Ernest Elmhurst confirmed the predominately Jewish nature of the Bolshevik Revolution. He wrote:

During 1920, the Council of Commissaries consisted of 20 members, of which 17 were Jews and only three Russians. The Commissariat of War then consisted of 43 members, of which 34 were Jews. In the Commissariat for Foreign Affairs, out of 17 members 14 were Jews, while in the Commissariat of the Provinces, 21 out of 23 were of the same race, as were 45 out of the 55 members of the Commissariat of the Interior. In the Department of the “Fourth Estate,” the Press, out of 42 members 41 were Jewish, the only exception being the “shabes goy”—Gentile front—Maxim Gorky.

Other Sources

British Intelligence reports stated that Jews controlled the Communist revolution in the Soviet Union. The first sentence in a lengthy British Intelligence report dated July 16, 1919, stated:

“There is now definite evidence that Bolshevism is an international movement controlled by Jews.”

Winston Churchill, in an article appearing in the Illustrated Sunday Herald on February 8, 1920, wrote:

“There is no need to exaggerate the part played in the creation of Bolshevism and in the actual bringing about of the Russian Revolution by these international and for the most part atheistical Jews….”

Churchill described Communism as a “sinister confederacy” of “International Jews” who “have gripped the Russian people by the hair of their heads and have become practically the undisputed masters of that enormous empire.”

Churchill said of Communism:

It is not only a creed; it is a plan of campaign. A Communist is not only the holder of certain opinions, he is the pledge adept of a well-thought-out means of enforcing them. The anatomy of discontent and revolution has been studied in every phase and aspect, and a veritable drill book prepared in a scientific spirit of sabotaging all existing institutions. No faith need be kept with non-Communists. Every act of goodwill, or tolerance or conciliation or mercy or magnanimity on the part of governments or statesmen is to be utilized for their ruin. Then, when the time is ripe and the moment opportune, every form of lethal violence, from revolt to private assassination, must be used without stint or compunction. The citadel will be stormed under the banners of liberty and democracy, and once the apparatus of power is in the hands of the Brotherhood, all opposition, all contrary opinions must be extinguished by death. Democracy is but a tool to be used and afterwards broken.

Jews dominated the Communist secret police, which underwent many name changes, including Cheka, OGPU, GPU, NKVD, NKGB, MGB, and KGB. Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, in his book Gulag Archipelago, lists the leading administrators of the Communist secret police: Aron Solts, Yakov Rappoport, Lazar Kogan, Matvei Berman, Genrikh Yagoda, and Naftaly Frenkel.

All six are Jews.

In fact, every head of the secret police under Josef Stalin was a Jew.

Moisei Solomonovich Uritzky, a Jew, was also the Cheka’s first chief.

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According to a statement made by researcher Michael Mills, an official of the government of Australia at Canberra:

“It is legitimate to adopt a critical attitude toward the relatively large number of Jews who, particularly in the first decade after the Bolshevik revolution, collaborated with the Soviet Government in the persecution of other peoples.”

British author Nesta Webster said that Vladimir Lenin and Leon Trotsky were instrumental in the success of the Bolshevik Revolution. She wrote about Lenin’s sealed train, which traveled from Switzerland to the Russian border:

“Out of a list of 165 names published, 23 are Russian, three Georgian, four Armenian, one German, and 128 Jewish.”

Webster also wrote:

“At about the same time, Trotsky arrived from the United States, followed by over 300 Jews from the East End of New York and joined up with the Bolshevik Party.”

Trotsky arriving in New York in 1917 featured on front page of the Forward .

Dr. Joseph Goebbels stated in a speech at Nuremberg on September 10, 1936:

What is called Bolshevism has nothing whatsoever to do with what we understand by “ideas” and an “outlook on life” (Weltanschauung) in general. It is nothing but a pathological and criminal kind of madness, devised by Jews, as can well be proved, and led by Jews who aim at destroying the civilized nations of Europe and at founding a Jewish-international world regime that would subject all nations to their power… Lenin, the Father of the Bolshevist Revolution, stated frankly that falsehoods are not only justified but have proved to be the most effective tools in Bolshevist struggle.

Conclusion

Communism and the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia have clearly been led by a Jewish ethnic minority. When chess genius Bobby Fischer was asked at a press conference in 1992 about his views on Communism, Fisher said:

“Soviet Communism is basically a mask for Bolshevism which is a mask for Judaism.”

Fischer correctly understood the overwhelming Jewish involvement in Communism and the Bolshevik Revolution.

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