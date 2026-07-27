Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Henri Mellett's avatar
Henri Mellett
9m

You know, just at the outset, to jingle the communism evil bell, and then ting ting the sinister wandering Jew triangle seems way too much. Communism, to restate what should be obvious to any half brain not demented by the mania of privately owning common goods,is a philosophy in accord with the interdependence of all things and an affirmation of being over having, having squared with the fact that not even a trillion dollars will enable the pope to grant immortality to any sack of worm food however fashionably dressed. So forgive me if your opening volley sounds to me as incredible as the woo woo regularly vomited magisterially out at mega churches of jesus the humble trillionaire tramp, why don't you realistically address the issue of communism vs the disease of capitalism as argued in the works of the major exponents rather than splashing about like a spastic disciple of the master of the art of the crooked deal in a sea of errant nonsense? Ooh, not only do those dastardly commies want to socialise your panty liners, but they're all, oh my god, chosen people semites, shudder shudder shudder!

If only their damn jehovah would fire and brimstone the unabashed plethora of human stupidity into oblivion once and for all, the silence would be refreshing.

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Ronin's avatar
Ronin
9m

Oh, my. Good Lord. So it’s the Jews after all, more so than the City of London. Very compelling piece

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