Let's Talk About Gilgamesh: The Real Reason We Invaded Iraq?

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By now, almost everybody agrees on one thing: the United States did NOT invade Iraq because they possessed Weapons of Mass Destruction. That story collapsed years ago. Millions of people were sold a war under false pretenses and a million Iraqi civilians were murdered in the process.

So why do we keep invading countries in the Middle East? Countries with histories stretching back to the dawn of civilization. Most people will tell you it's about oil. Now I don't doubt oil plays a role, but is that really the whole story?

I’m not here to tell you what’s true and what’s not. I’m just here to give you the facts and you can draw your own conclusions from there.

Everybody Meet Gilgamesh

He was an ancient Samarian king who ruled in what we now know as modern day Iraq. He was a 17-20 foot giant who was a demigod, which means he was 1/3 human and 2/3 god. Many scholars believe Gilgamesh is Nimrod in the Bible.

So what does he have to do with the war in Iraq?

In 2002 a group of German archaeologists began making trips into modern day Iraq to map out what they believed to be ancient Iraq. They were using magnetic mapping to discover the old city…and suddenly, they were convinced they found the tomb of Gilgamesh.

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A few months later Iraq was invaded.

Immediately after the invasion, the U.S. military kicked out the German archaeologists and quarantined the area. They then brought in trucks, set up an entire military base at the excavation site, dug all throughout the night, and took the tomb and anything else they found.

Yes, we set up a military base right on top of ancient Babylon.

They claimed they chose this area because they wanted to protect the ancient site from looters. But I guess they got confused, because they “accidentally” started doing the looting.

NBC reported that after the 2003 invasion of Iraq, U.S. Marines had built a helicopter pad on the ruins of Babylon and filled their sandbags with archaeological fragments from the ancient city. It said vibrations from U.S. helicopters caused the roof of one building to collapse.

We were not there to protect ancient ruins or to save the world from WMD’s.

We were there to plunder, loot and steal.

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Let’s not forget that in the Bible Nimrod was the one-world-government-guy seeking to unite humanity under the Tower of Babel.

Now, before you write this off as pure crazy-conspiracy-talk, let’s flashback to when Hillary Clinton was running for president and 30,000 of her private emails were leaked. There was a bunch of insane things that came out of those leaks. One being a FOIA request pertaining to none other than Gilgamesh.

The email read “requesting documents pertaining to the resurrection chamber of Gilgamesh & the locations of his body & the buried Nephilim.”

So, where did they take Gilgamesh? And what do they want with his remains? What do you think they are trying to do with his body? What did they discover from the DNA samples?

If you were in Iraq during this time or know anybody who was, I’d love to hear from you. If you have any tips to add to this story or any others please email maddie@booksbehindborders.org

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

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