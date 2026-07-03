Venezuela Kicks Out Clinton Foundation For Trafficking Children Amid Earthquake Chaos

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Clinton Foundation teams are on the ground in earthquake-ravaged Venezuela… and shocking reports from Caracas reveal their staff have been caught kidnapping children in the disaster zone and attempting to move them across borders without documentation. Kidnapping. Trafficking. Right in the middle of the chaos.

These reports describe the Clinton Foundation as a drug dealing, child trafficking, money laundering syndicate, zeroing in on vulnerable children in the chaos caused by natural disasters. They fly around in helicopters filled with cash, drugs, weapons and they operate above the law because they are protected by compromised officials who share the same dark vices.

But in Venezuela, the backlash has been seismic — vigilante justice against international child traffickers is already exploding on the streets, brutal and unforgiving.

Maybe this sounds familiar…remember the earthquake in Haiti in 2010? It was the exact same playbook of Clinton Foundation associates moving children across borders and directly into elite trafficking pipelines.

In the aftermath of the twin earthquakes that devastated Caracas, children are being pulled from rubble and taken to hospitals without their parents, before vanishing into the dark world of child trafficking.

Despite furious local opposition, the Clinton Foundation has operatives on the ground in Caracas as we speak, prowling the streets for children who have been lost in the chaos and separated from their parents.

Yes, the same Clinton Global Initiative that was co-founded by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The same Clinton Foundation that was exposed trafficking children via Clinton Global Initiative partners in Haiti in 2010… following their own devastating earthquake. It’s almost as though they have a playbook for these disasters.

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Clinton associate Laura Silsby was arrested for taking 33 Haitian children across the border to the Dominican Republic with false documentation. Despite Silsby’s claims, most of the children were not orphans.

Any doubts she was working for the Clintons were dismissed when former President Bill Clinton appointed a lawyer to get her off the charges… a lawyer who had a long history of child trafficking himself.

It’s hard to tell if they think we are stupid. Or if they enjoy mocking us. Shortly after Silsby was released, Bill Clinton’s personal friend and pastor was arrested for raping Haitian children he adopted after the earthquake.

Meanwhile, in Venezuela, they are using the same playbook they used in Haiti to kidnap vulnerable children during the chaos of a natural disaster and smuggle them across borders.

Changing their names, false documents, and a quick getaway into the big, wide world of elite pedophilia, where children without documents are sold to the highest bidder and discarded as trash when they are no longer useful.

Tensions are reaching a boiling point in Venezuela. Locals are furious the Clinton Foundation has descended on the disaster zone under the banner of humanitarian aid—and they’re pushing back and demanding vigilante justice for those caught trafficking children.

Will the Clintons appoint a lawyer to defend those caught trafficking children again?

The Clinton Foundation — an outfit with deep ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, run by a former Secretary of State who ran a pedophile ring at the State Department — is now on the ground in Venezuela after this devastating earthquake.

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Then there is Frazzledrip: the video file found in Anthony Weiner’s laptop featuring Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin and one deeply unfortunate child. This rabbit hole is as dark as they come.

The mainstream media continues to insist it’s an unhinged conspiracy theory. But they conveniently ignore the fact an inspector general report into Anthony Weiner’s laptop found crimes against children committed by the Clinton Foundation.

And yet, rather than serving prison time, the Clinton Foundation is still visiting disaster zones where millions of vulnerable children can be captured and disappeared.

Some things don’t change. CIA contractors with high-level connections to trafficking pipelines are moving children through airports as we speak.

It’s no wonder people on the ground in Venezuela want the elite pedophiles out. The Clinton foundation gone. The child trafficking pipelines slammed shut.

This is what we are dealing with. And we are rising up and saying enough. For years, the Clintons thought they were untouchable. Epstein connections, Haiti, crimes against children… and a trail of dead associates that would put Ted Bundy to shame.

It was all conducted in the open. And now, the younger generations are rising up and demanding justice.

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