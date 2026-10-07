Whatever You Allow Your Government To Do To Others, They Will Eventually Do To You

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America has done more to spread terrorism around the world than Islam ever has.

Let’s actually look at the reality of what our government has done since 9/11. The United States has bombed Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, and Pakistan. Millions of lives have been lost across the wars that followed and tens of millions more people have been displaced, traumatized, or had their entire lives destroyed.

Yet nobody calls that terrorism.

But when a single Muslim commits a crime, somehow the entire religion of Islam is blamed for it.

When the U.S. wipes out entire villages, blows up children, and slaughters entire families in the name of “freedom,” we don’t call it terrorism. We sanitize it with language like “collateral damage” and move on like those human beings somehow mattered less because they were born on the other side of the world.

If what happened on 9/11 was terrorism, when two buildings were destroyed and 3,000 people lost their lives, then what is Gaza?

134,000 buildings destroyed. Hundreds of thousands of people dead. Entire families wiped out. A million people displaced.

Seriously, what do you call that?

Our government lied us into the war in Iraq. They told us Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction and used that claim to sell the American public a war that devastated an entire country. A million Iraqis lost their lives. Thousands of Americans died, tens of thousands more were wounded, and countless others came home traumatized by what they saw, what they did, and what they lived through. Most of them will never be the same again.

And after all of that, who was held accountable?

Nobody.

Seriously, how psychopathic do you have to be to launch an entire war on the back of a lie, knowing exactly what is going to happen because of it? Knowing families are going to be ripped apart, children are going to be killed, cities are going to be destroyed, and even your own citizens are going to be sent halfway across the world to suffer and die because of it?

We have allowed the government and the media to brainwash us into believing that terrorism is defined by who commits the violence instead of the violence itself.

If a Muslim kills innocent Americans, nobody hesitates to call it terrorism. But if our own government drops a bomb that kills innocent people, destroys their homes, kills their children, and leaves their country in ruins, suddenly we have a hundred different words for it. It’s a military operation. It’s national security. It’s collateral damage. Anything but terrorism.

According to the DOJ, this is the definition of terrorism:

The use of force or violence against people, property, or infrastructure to intimidate or coerce a government or civilian population to achieve political, religious, or social goals.

By that definition, the United States government is the greatest purveyor of terrorism in the world.

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But maybe appealing to people’s humanity just isn’t enough anymore. Maybe hearing about another dead family or another child pulled out of the rubble somewhere thousands of miles away isn’t going to wake you up. Maybe it’s happened so many times that you’ve become numb to it. And honestly, it’s almost like that’s the entire point. Expose you to so much death, so much destruction, so many innocent people being killed that eventually you stop reacting to it altogether.

So if innocent people being slaughtered on the other side of the world isn’t enough to make you care, forget about them for a second.

Think about yourself.

I think we can all agree that anybody who can bomb children and then go home and sleep at night has no conscience. You have to be a psychopath to knowingly blow children apart and feel nothing.

So we’re no longer just talking about a government run by pedophiles. We’re talking about psychopathic pedophiles with one of the most powerful militaries and intelligence apparatuses on the planet at their disposal.

And these are the people you trust to decide who gets called a “terrorist.”

Because once they put that word next to somebody’s name, look at what suddenly becomes acceptable. They can bomb their house. They can kill their family. They can lock them away indefinitely. They can strip away their rights. And millions of Americans won’t even ask what that person actually did because they already heard the magic word: terrorist.

Now ask yourself why you’re so confident that will always happen to somebody else.

Why are you so sure that label will always be attached to some guy living in Iraq, Afghanistan, or Yemen and never somebody living down the street from you?

Because we’re already watching the language of terrorism get turned inward and used against Americans.

They’ll label you an eco-terrorist if you go against big oil. They’ll call you a terrorist sympathizer if you oppose genocide. They’ll call you a domestic terrorist if you stand against masked men kidnapping your neighbors.

And once you’ve accepted that simply calling somebody a terrorist gives the government permission to destroy that person’s life, you’ve also handed the government the power to decide who gets to be called one.

That should scare the shit out of every American.

Because after watching our government bomb children, wipe out families, destroy homes, and leave people on the other side of the world with absolutely nothing, I genuinely do not understand why anybody thinks there is some magical moral line they would never cross here.

People who freely bomb children in other countries do not magically grow a conscience just because you live in their country.

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