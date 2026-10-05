Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Michael Dursse's avatar
Michael Dursse
9h

Don't forget about the four Americans including the US Ambassador the US allowed to be killed in Bengazi.

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TriageChick's avatar
TriageChick
10h

Unconscionable.

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