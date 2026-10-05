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Barack Obama turned Libya from the country with the highest standard of living in Africa into a war-torn failed state. Yet, the establishment still paints him as a saint. It is time we set the record straight on what his “humanitarian” interventions actually achieved.

Many assume that because I criticize Trump, I must be a Democrat. Nothing could be further from the truth. All presidents are cut from the same cloth: they are evil, vile, mass-murdering war criminals. I do not vote for any of them.

LIBYA UNDER GADDAFI:

Gaddafi and Obama

Infrastructure: Free healthcare, education, and electricity.

Quality of Life: Virtually no homelessness or illiteracy.

Social Investment: Newlyweds received $50,000; loans were interest-free.

National Wealth: Citizens received a direct percentage of all oil sales.

Engineering: Built Africa’s largest irrigation project, turning the desert into fertile farmland.

LIBYA AFTER U.S. INTERVENTION:

Human Trafficking: Open slave markets, literally.

Anarchy: Perpetual civil war.

Destabilization: Extreme violence and the displacement of millions.

Global Crisis: Refugees flooding Europe in a humanitarian disaster.

In 2009, Gaddafi proposed a gold-backed “Gold Dinar” for African oil trade. In 2011, NATO bombed Libya, sodomized and murdered Gaddafi, and left behind open slave auctions. America’s first Black president effectively brought back Black slavery in Libya by arming the terrorists who now auction off women and children.

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Why Did The U.S. Do It?

Gaddafi turned Libya into the richest, most prosperous nation on the continent, but his ambitions did not stop at his own borders. He had a vision for the entire continent: a unified “United States of Africa.”

Under a fully nationalized oil program, Libya was one of the largest oil suppliers to Europe. Gaddafi took complete sovereign control over his nation’s abundant natural resources and used that wealth to build schools, hospitals, and infrastructure, directly challenging the “legitimacy” of western monopolies. Even worse for Wall Street and London, he urged other African heads of state to do the exact same thing: nationalize their resources and break free from centuries of Western financial exploitation.

Then he made the move that signed his death warrant.

The U.S. dollar is the “world currency” because the U.S. forces the rest of the planet to use it to buy and sell oil. If you want to trade, you have to play by our rules and hold our dollars. It’s the ultimate protection racket. It’s how the government prints money to pay for its wars and how it ruins other countries with sanctions whenever they don’t do what they’re told.

Gaddafi was getting ready to launch a gold-backed African currency to compete with the dollar and the Euro. If he succeeded, the U.S. would have lost its biggest weapon. Washington couldn’t let that happen.

So, they used the standard playbook: they started a massive propaganda campaign. They plastered Gaddafi’s face all over the news, called him a psycho and told the world that the Libyan people were “dying for freedom” and needed our help.

Africans who are kept in detention centers have fallen victim to human traffickers and are being bought and sold publicly .

It’s crazy that people still fall for this. The government doesn’t care about “human rights” in Libya, they don’t even care about the people in their own backyard. We have our own vets living under bridges, families losing everything just to pay a hospital bill, and millions of kids going hungry in the richest nation on earth. The idea that we bombed Libya to “help” them is a sick joke. We did it to protect our own wallet and keep the dollar on top.

NATO finished the job by helping the rebels topple the government and murder Gaddafi.

Libya's coastal cities are 'making millions from people smuggling.’

The “liberation” we brought them ended in a complete nightmare. Libya went from the most stable country in Africa to a lawless wreck with record inflation and violent crime. It wasn’t a humanitarian mission; it was a hit job. They destroyed a sovereign nation, handed it to terrorists, and walked away while human beings started being sold on the auction block. That’s the real legacy of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton’s foreign policy.

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Obama’s Track Record

The Bombing Campaign: Dropped a bomb every 8 minutes for 8 years straight. In his final year alone, he bombed 7 countries and dropped 26,171 bombs.

Regime Change: Waged non-stop war and supported violent coups across Latin America.

War Crimes: Bombed a Doctors Without Borders hospital and turned a wedding in Yemen into a funeral.

Foreign Funding: Between 2009 and 2016, he sent Israel $20 billion, and before leaving office, promised them another $30 billion over the next 30 years.

Corporate Welfare: Bailed out Wall Street and handed the bill to the taxpayers.

Aided In Genocide: Facilitated Israel’s bombardment of Gaza on multiple occasions.

Hillary Clinton Laughing About It

The most disgusting moment was watching Hillary Clinton laugh while reflecting on the destruction of Libya. Turning the most prosperous nation in Africa into a graveyard for the sake of globalist dominance is pure unadulterated evil.

Every living U.S. president should be immediately tried at The Hague for war crimes and crimes against humanity, including Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden, and Trump.

Which other presidents are still celebrated by the American public who were actually nothing more than murderous war criminals?

Relevant reading:

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