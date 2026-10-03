Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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ED's avatar
ED
2h

Dr. Sidney Gottlieb, a truly evil and despicable human being. ANOTHER SATANIC JUBASTARD DEVIL. EVERYONE WHO HAS EVER WORKED IN OR FOR THE CIA SHOULD BE EXECUTED AT GITMO OR ANYWHERE.

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Verax Media's avatar
Verax Media
2h

Never looked deeply into Olson but his death always sounded pretty fishy to me

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