Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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⚠️ Listen Closer's avatar
⚠️ Listen Closer
Aug 10

I enlisted in the Navy in the late 90s and am still not sure what vaccinations I received when I got to boot camp. They don't tell you what they are for; they simply inject you. And there were several. The worst was the one that left what felt like a giant lump of peanut butter in my butt cheek. That lump stayed there for weeks.

Fast-forward to the pandemic and I got two rounds of the covid vaccine to be able to return to work. I STILL have the injection marks on my arm. Never had that happen with ANY other vaccine I have been given, not even the ones in the Navy. Even the sleeve I have had done since then didn't cover them up. Which is weird.

But honestly, even if something is up with some vaccines, I believe something nefarious has also been done to the food and water here. I don't know how else to explain the inflammation issues that so many people seem to have these days. I've met too many people from abroad who have come here perfectly healthy, stayed on basically the same diet and routine as back home, and ended up with major inflammation issues.

Something is definitely not right.

Hard to know is going on because it is impossible to trust a government that clearly doesn't give two shits about us. And they haven't for a long time. They have only cared about enriching themselves and selling us out.

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
Aug 10

Government does mean “control the mind” so it makes sense why government agencies look to control the minds by any means possible.

Now it’s more sophisticated though. They’ve learned from MKUltra and all these other studies.

Now it’s right in your face. Tv, social media, drugs. They don’t need the studies no more. They can influence by you just being on the internet.

Only awareness is key to see though any deception. Rudolf Steiner told us, almost 100 years ago, it was going to be harder to be a human in the future (now) than in his time (1900s).

We’re going to need to be spiritual strong to survive — and thrive — through this onslaught.

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