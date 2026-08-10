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A newly released CIA document reveals a chilling blueprint for manipulating the human mind through covert drugging experiments. The report details the government's once top-secret Project ARTICHOKE, which ran from 1951 to 1956 and focused on behavior control, interrogation techniques and psychological manipulation.

The seven-page document, titled Special Research for Artichoke, with an attachment labeled Suggested Fields for Special Research Relative Artichoke, outlines proposals to develop chemicals capable of altering human behavior.

The document discusses drugs designed to produce immediate effects, including so-called truth serums, along with substances intended to influence a person's behavior over a much longer period of time. Researchers considered ways these chemicals could be secretly administered through ordinary things people consume every day, including food, water, alcohol, and cigarettes.

Researchers also suggested that these substances could be disguised as medical treatments, including vaccinations or injections.

This was not somebody’s paranoid theory about what the government might be capable of doing. CIA researchers were putting these ideas into an official classified document and discussing methods for secretly administering behavior-altering substances to people without their knowledge.

And drugs were only part of what they were investigating.

The CIA was also looking into hypnosis, sensory deprivation, gases, and other psychological methods that could potentially be used during interrogation or to manipulate human behavior. ARTICHOKE would eventually become a precursor to MKUltra, the infamous CIA program that dramatically expanded the government’s experimentation with mind-altering drugs and behavioral control.

But one section of the document is particularly disturbing because it spells out exactly what researchers wanted long-term compounds to do to a human being.

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The researchers involved in the secret program emphasized that these substances should be capable of producing:

an agitating effect (producing anxiety, nervousness, tension, etc.) or a depressing effect (creating a feeling of despondency, hopelessness, lethargy, etc.).

In other words, the CIA was studying whether chemicals could be used to deliberately alter a person's emotional state over an extended period of time, including making that person anxious, nervous, hopeless, depressed, or lethargic. Honestly, just think about how insane that is. A crime against humanity doesn’t even encapsulate it.

Government researchers were sitting behind closed doors discussing how to secretly drug human beings through their food, water, cigarettes, alcohol, injections, and even vaccinations, while simultaneously studying hypnosis, sensory deprivation, and other techniques designed to break down or manipulate the human mind.

These weren’t the ramblings of some lunatic scribbled in a notebook. This was an official intelligence program conducted by the United States government, hidden from the American public under layers of secrecy.

When people hear claims about government mind-control experiments today, the instinct is often to laugh them off as conspiracy theories. But you don’t have to speculate about whether the CIA was interested in controlling human behavior. Their own documents prove they funded and spent years conducting secret experiments designed to figure out how to do exactly that.

The most disturbing question isn’t whether Project ARTICHOKE or MKULTRA existed. We already know that they did.

The disturbing question is how far they actually got and what all of this research ultimately resulted in.

What drugs did they use? What did they develop? And where are those substances today? Are they currently in the foods and drinks we consume? Are we unknowingly breathing them in through the air? What exactly is in the vaccines that mothers are pressured into injecting into their newborn babies? What is actually inside the peptides that have suddenly become the latest health craze?

And after reading the CIA’s own documents showing that they were actively researching ways to secretly administer behavior-altering substances through everyday products without people even knowing they had been drugged, how can anyone seriously blame people for asking these questions? I think they’re perfectly reasonable questions to ask.

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