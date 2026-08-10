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A newly released CIA document reveals a chilling blueprint for manipulating the human mind through covert drugging experiments. The report details the government's once top-secret Project ARTICHOKE, which ran from 1951 to 1956 and focused on behavior control, interrogation techniques and psychological manipulation.
The seven-page document, titled Special Research for Artichoke, with an attachment labeled Suggested Fields for Special Research Relative Artichoke, outlines proposals to develop chemicals capable of altering human behavior.
The document discusses drugs designed to produce immediate effects, including so-called truth serums, along with substances intended to influence a person's behavior over a much longer period of time. Researchers considered ways these chemicals could be secretly administered through ordinary things people consume every day, including food, water, alcohol, and cigarettes.
Researchers also suggested that these substances could be disguised as medical treatments, including vaccinations or injections.
This was not somebody’s paranoid theory about what the government might be capable of doing. CIA researchers were putting these ideas into an official classified document and discussing methods for secretly administering behavior-altering substances to people without their knowledge.
And drugs were only part of what they were investigating.
The CIA was also looking into hypnosis, sensory deprivation, gases, and other psychological methods that could potentially be used during interrogation or to manipulate human behavior. ARTICHOKE would eventually become a precursor to MKUltra, the infamous CIA program that dramatically expanded the government’s experimentation with mind-altering drugs and behavioral control.
But one section of the document is particularly disturbing because it spells out exactly what researchers wanted long-term compounds to do to a human being.
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The researchers involved in the secret program emphasized that these substances should be capable of producing:
an agitating effect (producing anxiety, nervousness, tension, etc.)
or a depressing effect (creating a feeling of despondency, hopelessness, lethargy, etc.).
In other words, the CIA was studying whether chemicals could be used to deliberately alter a person's emotional state over an extended period of time, including making that person anxious, nervous, hopeless, depressed, or lethargic. Honestly, just think about how insane that is. A crime against humanity doesn’t even encapsulate it.
Government researchers were sitting behind closed doors discussing how to secretly drug human beings through their food, water, cigarettes, alcohol, injections, and even vaccinations, while simultaneously studying hypnosis, sensory deprivation, and other techniques designed to break down or manipulate the human mind.
These weren’t the ramblings of some lunatic scribbled in a notebook. This was an official intelligence program conducted by the United States government, hidden from the American public under layers of secrecy.
When people hear claims about government mind-control experiments today, the instinct is often to laugh them off as conspiracy theories. But you don’t have to speculate about whether the CIA was interested in controlling human behavior. Their own documents prove they funded and spent years conducting secret experiments designed to figure out how to do exactly that.
The most disturbing question isn’t whether Project ARTICHOKE or MKULTRA existed. We already know that they did.
The disturbing question is how far they actually got and what all of this research ultimately resulted in.
What drugs did they use? What did they develop? And where are those substances today? Are they currently in the foods and drinks we consume? Are we unknowingly breathing them in through the air? What exactly is in the vaccines that mothers are pressured into injecting into their newborn babies? What is actually inside the peptides that have suddenly become the latest health craze?
And after reading the CIA’s own documents showing that they were actively researching ways to secretly administer behavior-altering substances through everyday products without people even knowing they had been drugged, how can anyone seriously blame people for asking these questions? I think they’re perfectly reasonable questions to ask.
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I enlisted in the Navy in the late 90s and am still not sure what vaccinations I received when I got to boot camp. They don't tell you what they are for; they simply inject you. And there were several. The worst was the one that left what felt like a giant lump of peanut butter in my butt cheek. That lump stayed there for weeks.
Fast-forward to the pandemic and I got two rounds of the covid vaccine to be able to return to work. I STILL have the injection marks on my arm. Never had that happen with ANY other vaccine I have been given, not even the ones in the Navy. Even the sleeve I have had done since then didn't cover them up. Which is weird.
But honestly, even if something is up with some vaccines, I believe something nefarious has also been done to the food and water here. I don't know how else to explain the inflammation issues that so many people seem to have these days. I've met too many people from abroad who have come here perfectly healthy, stayed on basically the same diet and routine as back home, and ended up with major inflammation issues.
Something is definitely not right.
Hard to know is going on because it is impossible to trust a government that clearly doesn't give two shits about us. And they haven't for a long time. They have only cared about enriching themselves and selling us out.
Government does mean “control the mind” so it makes sense why government agencies look to control the minds by any means possible.
Now it’s more sophisticated though. They’ve learned from MKUltra and all these other studies.
Now it’s right in your face. Tv, social media, drugs. They don’t need the studies no more. They can influence by you just being on the internet.
Only awareness is key to see though any deception. Rudolf Steiner told us, almost 100 years ago, it was going to be harder to be a human in the future (now) than in his time (1900s).
We’re going to need to be spiritual strong to survive — and thrive — through this onslaught.