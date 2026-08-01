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I’m sure it won’t surprise anyone to hear that I was fascinated by evil from a very young age. I devoured books about serial killers, collected every magazine I could find that mentioned them, and watched every documentary that came out. That was simply how I spent my free time.

Looking back now, I think there was a reason for it.

Because I spent so many years studying the darkest parts of human nature, when I eventually woke up to the reality of how our world really functions and how depraved these people are, especially after joining the military, very little truly shocked me. It disturbed me on a soul level, particularly the crimes involving children, but it never made me look away.

I’ve always had the same mindset: if innocent people are forced to live through these horrors, then the least I can do is have the courage to read about them.

As I got older, my obsession shifted from serial killers to the CIA, FBI and military. Which in the grand scheme of things truly isn’t a shift at all because they are also mass murderers. The deeper I dug into their history, the more I realized that a lot of the names I had spent years reading about as a kid kept showing up in places I never expected.

How Are Serial Killers Made?

Is evil something you’re born with? Is there really a “killer gene”? Are serial killers simply the product of nature colliding with nurture? Or is there another possibility that almost nobody is willing to talk about?

Could the government be creating serial killers?

For decades, psychologists and criminologists have largely explained serial killers through that third variable. The prevailing theory is that genetics may load the gun, but childhood abuse, neglect, or severe trauma pulls the trigger. In other words, some people may be predisposed to violence, but they never become serial killers until something in their environment pushes them over the edge.

Ever since I began studying serial killers, I was totally bought into this narrative. But then I started to notice a pattern: many serial killers had some connection to the U.S. military or government.

The U.S. Military

A U.S. Navy psychologist claims that the Office of Naval Intelligence had taken convicted murderers from military prisons, used behavior modification techniques on them, and then relocated them in American embassies throughout the world. The Navy provided all the funding necessary for this operation.

This Navy psychologist was Lt. Commander Thomas Narut of the U.S. Regional Medical Center in Naples, Italy. The information was divulged at an Oslo NATO conference of 120 psychologists.

Dr. Narut, in a question and answer session with reporters, revealed how the Navy was secretly programming a large number of assassins. He said that the men he had worked with in the Navy were being prepared for commando-type operations, as well as covert operations in U.S. embassies worldwide.

He described the men who went through his program as “hit men and assassins” who could kill on command. Careful screening of these soldiers was accomplished by Navy psychologists and many were convicted murderers who were serving military prison sentences.

Anyone familiar with the intelligence communities long-standing obsession with mind control will immediately recognize that Dr. Narut was describing MK-ULTRA.

The intelligence community was recruiting inmates from prisons to make use of the natural talents of convicted killers to produce ‘Manchurian Candidates’ — otherwise known as mind controlled assassins.

For anyone who doubts that the CIA would participate in such a heinous operation, it’s important to remember that we are talking about the same agency that recruited some of the most notorious criminals of the Third Reich, gave them new identities and installed them in the U.S. military and government, through Operation Paperclip.

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Making An Effective Killer

If the above wasn’t disturbing enough for you, another U.S. military psychologist, David Grossman, was involved in developing the programs that trained new recruits to become more effective killers, and he claimed that the key to military training lies in breaking down the natural human aversion to killing in a process he calls “disengagement.”

Once this aversion has been removed, it never comes back, and can make it easier for former soldiers to become murderers.

“The ability to watch a human being’s head explode and to do it again and again -- that takes a kind of desensitization to human suffering that has to be learned,” Mr. Grossman said.

The millionaire dollar question is, if this is something that has to be learned, who is teaching them?

The Shocking Reality

The standard profile of serial killers as lone nuts driven only by their inner demons is often wildly inaccurate. When the evidence from numerous high-profile cases is assembled, there are an astounding number of parallels that create a much different image of the serial killer. Many serial killings are in fact murders of political significance, used to protect criminal enterprises such as drug trafficking, human trafficking or pedophilia/sex rings. Even more disturbingly, there is often evidence of mind control programming by intelligence fronts: the military, prisons, mental hospitals, doctors, satanic cults, etc.

Such programming is used to condition these “serial killers” to commit crimes they otherwise would not or confess to crimes they did not actually commit. The treatment of serial killers by law enforcement and the courts is filled with irregularities as a result. Before committing the crimes that brought them notoriety, many serial killers received extremely lenient treatment to the point of a cover-up, evidently enjoying protection as a government asset. Once they were no longer needed, they were railroaded into taking the fall as a lone killer and prevented from maintaining their innocence or revealing accomplices.

Throughout this multi-part series, I will lay out the evidence that shows many of the notorious ‘serial killers' were actually government-trained assassins. I will show you what their intelligence connections were and how their crimes were covered up by lawyers, prosecutors, police, and federal law enforcement agencies.

Henry Lee Lucas

On June 30, 1998, Henry Lee Lucas was supposed to die in a Texas execution chamber. By then, he had become one of the most infamous and sadistic serial killers in American history, a man whose name had become synonymous with brutality and an almost unimaginable body count.

If there was ever a state where a death sentence seemed inevitable, it was Texas under Governor George W. Bush. Bush had built a reputation for rarely showing mercy, refusing clemency to condemned prisoners throughout his time in office. No governor in American history had overseen more executions than Bush, making Texas the last place anyone on death row wanted to be.

And when that inmate was Henry Lee Lucas, whose crimes had horrified the country for years, there appeared to be no scenario where his execution would be stopped. Everything pointed toward the state carrying out the sentence exactly as scheduled.

Then the story took a turn that almost nobody saw coming.

Bush Did Something He Never Did For Anyone Else

George W. Bush personally intervened just 12 days before Henry Lee Lucas’ scheduled execution.

Lucas became the only death row inmate to receive clemency from Bush.

Why was Henry Lee Lucas granted full clemency, rather than a temporary stay of execution, during which his case could be reviewed? Why did Bush take such unprecedented actions to spare the life of a man who had led a life of extreme brutality?

And to make matters even more suspicious, this wasn’t even the first big break for Lucas.

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Early Releases Despite Explicit Warnings

In 1970, Lucas was first sentenced to 20-40 years for murdering his mother.

He was released after serving approximately 10 years.

According to Lucas’ account, he explicitly warned the parole board: “If you release me now, I will kill again.”

Despite that warning, parole was granted.

Within about a year he attempted to abduct a young girl and returned to prison.

He was released early again after serving only about four years.

Eight Year Killing Spree

Shortly after his final early release, Henry teamed up with Ottis Toole and embarked on an eight-year killing spree. Toole openly described himself as an arsonist and cannibal. Together, the two confessed to murdering dozens of victims of every age, race, and gender they encountered.

That alone makes the case highly unusual. Most serial killers follow a pattern. They typically target a specific type of victim based on age, sex, lifestyle, or appearance. Lucas and Toole’s victims appeared to have almost nothing in common.

Could that be because they were contract killers?

Claims Lucas Made

According to Lucas, he:

Was indoctrinated into a nationwide satanic cult.

Worked as a contract killer.

Received paramilitary training by the cult in a camp in the Florida Everglades.

Claimed his training included instruction in abduction and arson techniques, as well as “in the fine art of killing, up close and personal.”

Kidnapped children for an organized trafficking network. These children were then used in the production of child pornography and for ritual sacrifices.

Claimed some murders were political assassinations disguised as serial killings.

Said wealthy businessmen, politicians, and other powerful individuals were involved.

What Henry claimed, essentially, is that what appeared to be the random work of a serial killer, was in fact a planned series of crimes often committed for specific purposes. The beauty of this arrangement was that Henry’s work looked like senseless murders, just random acts of violence, completely concealing the true motives for his crimes.

It was a win-win for both parties.

A psychopath could do what he does best: torture and murder.

High powered people could use him to get away with murder.

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The Bigger Question

In the West we’re raised to believe that every human being acts entirely out of free will. We tell ourselves that no matter how horrific someone's childhood was, no matter how much abuse, neglect, or psychological trauma they suffered, every decision they make as an adult is theirs alone. It's a comforting belief because that means you, and you alone, are in charge of your destiny.

But what if there are people who understand trauma well enough to weaponize it? What if they deliberately seek out the most broken, psychologically damaged individuals they can find, then manipulate, brainwash, and mold them into killers whose crimes appear completely random?

If you wanted to hide an organized operation in plain sight, what better cover could there be than the myth of the lone serial killer?

And what if these assassins are the Zodiac killer and the Sons of Sam who we are propagandized into believing were just random acts of violence?

Let me know in the comments which ‘serial killer’ you want me to do a deep dive on in part two.

Relevant reading:

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