Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Jane Stoll's avatar
Jane Stoll
2h

I suspect all or nearly all of our school shooters are MK Ultra. I worked in mental health for 40 years. Kids don’t up and shoot all their classmates unless they are trained to blame them for everything wrong in the world and are given the right training, weapons, & practice for military-style executions. Aka MK Ultra. Hope you find evidence of this.

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David Brown's avatar
David Brown
1h

I like what I hear. Check out TED BUNDY. He’s one of the 13 families.

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