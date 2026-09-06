Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Desert Researcher's avatar
Desert Researcher
6h

I’ve heard of & researched projects Artichoke, MKUltra, & Stargate, also Dr. Jolly West but not Andrija Puharich. I would love to know if you find out any crossovers of these projects into the remote viewing program that was spearheaded by Major General Stubblebine. (I probably spelled his name wrong, but I’m pulling it up from my memory banks.) Thanks for asking and getting our input and thanks for all your hard research! I have a little money now so I’m going to use it to subscribe to you. Again, thank you Maddie.

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Roc Findlay's avatar
Roc Findlay
5h

Check out the Boston Consulting Group and all of the connections, across the world, to them.

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