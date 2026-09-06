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Jolly West, a doctor and MKUltra contractor, reported in 1956 that, through the use of LSD and other drugs, he could “speed the induction of the hypnotic state and deepen the trance,” after which he could replace “true memories” with “false ones” in people’s minds without them knowing it.

Two years earlier, a 34-year-old Air Force sergeant with no history of violent or criminal behavior murdered a three-year-old girl in an apparent trance state. Dr. West was assigned to be the man’s psychiatric expert.

It turned out that the sergeant had been, ostensibly , undergoing an experimental treatment for his migraine headaches at the base.

In another case, the son of Andrija Puharich — an American physician, scientist, and inventor who used teenagers in his psychic experiments — gave documentary filmmaker Greg Mallozzi access to his father’s archive, which includes numerous recordings.

In one of these recordings Puharich says:

I worked as a consultant to the CIA. My boss was the chief medical director who’s in charge of all the dirty tricks stuff when it came to drugs and hypnosis and all the mind manipulation stuff.

Toward the end of his life, Puharich became a whistleblower and publicly lectured about the dangers of the experiments and the US government’s role.

And just as a sidenote, I always find it interesting how often people suddenly become CIA “whistleblowers” toward the end of their lives, when there’s little left for them to lose. Where was that courage when they were still collecting a paycheck and helping the government carry out utterly despicable crimes against humanity? It’s remarkable how the conscience seems to kick in after the careers are over, the money has been made, and other human beings have already paid the price through torture, suffering, and death.

I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.

Anyways, a 1957 FBI memo reported that Puharich:

Uses various electronic equipment and drugs in his experiments and appears to be dedicated to the study of the science of transmitting messages from one person to another through mental telepathy.

The memo notes that Puharich served in the Army Medical Corps at the Army Chemical Center at Edgewood, Maryland, the installation at the center of the military’s early LSD work.

Puharich’s work, which covered both drugs and psychic phenomena, may have bridged two separate government programs, MKUltra and the Stargate Project , which investigated the use of extrasensory perception (ESP) and psychokinesis from 1972 to 1995.

Former President Jimmy Carter revealed that the CIA had, on at least one occasion in the late 1970s, effectively used a psychic:

We had a plane go down in the Central African Republic — a twin-engine plane, a small plane. And we couldn’t find it. The director of the CIA came and told me that he had contacted a woman in California who claimed to have supernatural capabilities. And she went into a trance, and she wrote down latitudes and longitudes, and we sent our satellite over that latitude and longitude, and there was the plane.

I’d love to hear what you all think about this. I know this article is shorter than what I usually publish, but I want to start sharing more of the documents I come across while I’m deep-diving into mind control programs, intelligence agencies, and the people connected to them.

So let me know in the comments: Have you ever heard of the Stargate Project, Andrija Puharich, or Dr. Jolly West? Have you come across any documents, names, programs, or connections you think I should look into?

Could these mind control programs be the reason why a seemingly normal individual, with no history of violent behavior, could randomly shoot up a school or blow up a building?

How many of the so-called “lone killers” we’ve been told acted entirely on their own were actually the result of a government mind control program?

Send me down the rabbit hole. I’ll keep digging through the records and report back on what I find.

Relevant reading:

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