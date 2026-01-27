The Christian Holocaust Erased From History: 60 Million Killed From 1917-1946

This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

For decades, Western education has framed the 20th century’s great moral tragedy as singular: the Holocaust.

What is rarely discussed (often entirely omitted) is that another mass campaign of extermination and repression unfolded alongside it, lasting far longer and claiming millions of victims.

This time, the target was Christianity itself.

The Bolshevik War on Christianity

Following the Russian Revolution of 1917, the Bolshevik regime, with an 84% Jewish leadership. launched an explicit, state-driven campaign to eradicate Christianity.

Under Lenin and later Stalin:

40,000 churches were burned down

Thousands of priests, monks, and nuns were executed

Millions of Christians were imprisoned, exiled, or sent to concentration camps

Christian education was outlawed

Public worship was criminalized

Christianity was portrayed as an enemy of the state

The Bolshevik regime did not merely suppress Christianity, it attempted to erase it entirely.

The Forbidden Questions

The United States claims to be a Christian nation, so why do they only teach kids about the Jewish holocaust? Why don’t they teach children that ‘concentration camps’ were first used by the Bolsheviks, against Christians? Why did the U.S. ally with Stalin, fully aware of his mass murder campaigns, forced famines, gulags, and his war on Christianity? Why don’t they teach children about the Holodomor, where 7 million Ukrainians were killed, most of whom were Christian?

Let me know in the comments if you were aware of this Holocaust against Christians.

If you want to see other topics the American education system conveniently leaves out of the curriculum, click HERE to check out my Forbidden Reading List (for FREE) of 200+ books, documentaries, and declassified files that they never wanted you to find.

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

To allow me to continue posting content just like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.

If that price feels impossible to you, I understand. Share this article with everyone you know, it costs nothing but it matters more than you could possibly know.

This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.