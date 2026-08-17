The ADL Admits To Monitoring American Citizens

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The ADL is a powerful Jewish organization that for years has worked to gaslight and smear Americans or anybody who speaks out against the state of Israel through a malicious network of smears and lies.

The ADL has been involved in political assassinations and they are staunch defenders of pedophilia, genocide and murder.

In the video at the top of the article, the CEO of the ADL admits to spying on American citizens. He also admits that the ADL is the biggest trainer of law enforcement in the United States. I wonder what tactics they teach them? Probably the same genocidal ones that the IDF is taught.

Personally, this sounds like the secret police to me. This is completely insane.

Essentially, anybody who speaks out against the genocidal state of Israel is being monitored and tracked . Certainly gives me the warm and fuzzies inside!

If you want a brief history of the satanic origins of the ADL, check out this article (there’s no paywall):

Let me know your thoughts in the comments. Let’s chat about this. And PLEASE share this with a friend to get the message out there. It’s the only ammunition we have. The more people who know about this, the better.

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

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I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

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This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.