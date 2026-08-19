Video Of Israeli Soldiers Launching Fireballs Into Farmland In Lebanon

This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

While the rest of the world is desperately trying to put out forest fires this summer, Israel reportedly started them as a military tactic during its supposed “ceasefire” in Lebanon.

As seen in the video above, the Israeli military, whom I believe are simply modern-day Nazis, dropped fireballs into a wooded area in southern Lebanon, sparking blazes.

When firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames, a drone struck close by, forcing them to withdraw.

Most of our missions are now related to fires. There are enormous areas of woodland that have burned. In the areas close to the frontline, around 30-40% of the land has been affected by fires.

And this isn’t some new tactic. Israelis have been accused of causing wildfires in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Greece. Everywhere they go, they rape, pillage, steal, and destroy anything in their path.

Honestly, we’re three years into the slaughter in Gaza and after watching Israel go completely mask-off with its conduct, I truly have no idea how anybody can continue defending what this government and its military are doing.

And this is where my reporting from last week becomes even more relevant.

Causing wildfires as a weapon of war is a not-so-well-known military tactic. Think the forest fires raging around the world are just unfortunate catastrophes? Think again.

The U.S. military, DARPA and even the Forest Service, yes, the agency responsible for PROTECTING our forests, have spent DECADES studying how wildfires can be used as a weapon. It’s no surprise that these atrocious tactics would be used by the IDF.

You can read more about that here:

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

To allow me to continue posting content just like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.

If that price feels impossible to you, I understand. Share this article with everyone you know, it costs nothing but it matters more than you could possibly know.

This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.