Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Video Of Israeli Soldiers Launching Fireballs Into Farmland In Lebanon

The IDF is deliberately causing wildfires in Lebanon. How can anybody defend this?
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Books Behind Borders

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While the rest of the world is desperately trying to put out forest fires this summer, Israel reportedly started them as a military tactic during its supposed “ceasefire” in Lebanon.

As seen in the video above, the Israeli military, whom I believe are simply modern-day Nazis, dropped fireballs into a wooded area in southern Lebanon, sparking blazes.

When firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames, a drone struck close by, forcing them to withdraw.

Most of our missions are now related to fires. There are enormous areas of woodland that have burned. In the areas close to the frontline, around 30-40% of the land has been affected by fires.

And this isn’t some new tactic. Israelis have been accused of causing wildfires in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Greece. Everywhere they go, they rape, pillage, steal, and destroy anything in their path.

Honestly, we’re three years into the slaughter in Gaza and after watching Israel go completely mask-off with its conduct, I truly have no idea how anybody can continue defending what this government and its military are doing.

And this is where my reporting from last week becomes even more relevant.

Causing wildfires as a weapon of war is a not-so-well-known military tactic. Think the forest fires raging around the world are just unfortunate catastrophes? Think again.

The U.S. military, DARPA and even the Forest Service, yes, the agency responsible for PROTECTING our forests, have spent DECADES studying how wildfires can be used as a weapon. It’s no surprise that these atrocious tactics would be used by the IDF.

You can read more about that here:

Wildfires As A Weapon: US Military Exposed

Wildfires As A Weapon: US Military Exposed

Books Behind Borders
·
Aug 15
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