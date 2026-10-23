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The Dutch government hacked into Jared Kushner’s phone and monitored him as he accessed a Dubai-based bank account.

Dutch military intelligence (MIVD) then recruited a Russian GRU spy who gave them access to the hacked phone.

What they discovered was that Kushner had access to two bank accounts, one Azerbaijani and the other Israeli, where Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Emirati ruler Mohammed bin Zayed were depositing money.

Kushner allegedly transferred money from these accounts to a warlord, a mercenary, and a hitman, with the transactions totaling more than $700 million.

Between this and the Kushner family’s investments in Israeli military companies, it shows just how corrupt this administration was, is, and continues to be. Jared Kushner is helping oversee “peace” talks for Gaza while his company has financial interests in companies tied to Israel’s military.

The man involved in negotiating an end to the genocide in Gaza has financial interests that benefit from the very military operations he’s supposedly trying to stop.

Nobody elected Jared Kushner. Trump appointed his own son-in-law to a senior White House position despite him having virtually no qualifications for the job and now this same man is deciding the fate of tens of millions in Europe and the Middle East.

Jared Kushner sounds less like a diplomat and more like a mafia crime boss operating with White House access. He has government power, family connections, access to enormous sums of money, and seemingly no accountability whatsoever.

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