Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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JC's avatar
JC
1h

The same old JEWSURY system used against the goyim especially white Christians.

Nothing will happen.

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Nomad's avatar
Nomad
2h

Agreed

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