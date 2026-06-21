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Human trafficking is a $150 billion dollar industry.

Drug trafficking is between a $426 billion to $652 billion industry.

Those numbers represent some of the most lucrative criminal enterprises on the planet. The money involved is so staggering that it has corrupted governments, funded wars, enriched powerful people, and created networks that operate across borders with almost unlimited resources.

So where do Bill and Hillary Clinton fit into this picture?

Are they simply advocates for children and humanitarian causes, as they’ve presented themselves for decades? Or do some of their relationships, business dealings, and charitable partnerships raise questions that deserve a closer look? Their supporters see them as public servants. Their critics see something very different.

So what do the actual facts show?

Are Bill and Hillary Clinton connected to drug trafficking, child sex trafficking, or child labor trafficking networks? Or are they exactly who they claim to be?

Throughout this multi-part series, I'm not going to tell you what to think. I'm not asking you to accept a theory, join a movement, or take my word for anything. I'm going to lay out the facts, the timelines, the documented relationships, and the public records. What conclusions you draw from that information will be entirely up to you.

The first chapter of this story takes us to Colombia.

It involves the Clintons, the Clinton Foundation, billionaire financier Frank Giustra, and a company that, according to official records, doesn't even exist.

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Since the U.S. began working with Colombia to “combat” cocaine production, the manufacture and distribution has tripled.

Washington has poured more than $10 billion into “anti-drug” efforts in Colombia since 1999. Yet Colombia remains the largest cocaine producer on Earth, and cultivation levels are dramatically higher today than they were when these programs began.

How does that happen?

Was it a massive policy failure? Decades of incompetence? The wrong people making the wrong decisions year after year?

Or is something else going on?

I’m not going to answer that question for you. Instead, let me introduce you to a man named Frank Giustra.

Gotta Love The “Philanthropists”

Giustra is a Canadian billionaire mining financier who built his fortune financing resource extraction projects around the world. He founded Lionsgate Entertainment, serves as CEO of the Fiore Group of Companies, and has spent years cultivating a public image as a global philanthropist. He has also maintained a close relationship with Bill Clinton for decades.

If his name sounded familiar, that’s because he was a central figure in the Uranium One controversy after reports surfaced that $145 million had been donated to the Clinton Foundation by parties connected to the deal.

But there’s much more to this story…

The Clintons and Frank Giustra are connected through a web of business entities that stretches far beyond the Clinton Foundation. One of those entities is a company called Acceso Boyacá, operating in Colombia through the Clinton Giustra Enterprise Partnership.

Acceso Boyacá

I would tell you where this company is located, but the people behind it don’t seem to want that information to be easy to find.

The address listed on its tax returns points to a street that appears not to exist and identifies two different towns at the same time. Bloomberg can’t find it. Google can’t find it. I couldn’t find it either.

What caught my attention is that I kept running into similar issues while digging through other companies connected to this network. The addresses were often incomplete, irregular, difficult to verify, or led nowhere.

That’s a strange problem to keep having when you’re dealing with organizations handling millions of dollars.

To take this a step further, Acceso Boyaca’s controlling entity is their other company called Fondo Acceso, who’s parent company is Acceso Fund LLC.

Are you starting to see the picture here?

If you thought the Clinton Foundation was the key source to anything nefarious, you’re mistaken. It’s just once piece of the pie. The Foundation is what the public sees. Behind it sits a web of companies, subsidiaries, partnerships, and holding entities that most people have never heard of.

According to their website and tax returns Acceso Boyaca is a company dealing in fruits and vegetables.

That’s cute.

A group of people whose fortunes were built financing mining operations, pillaging lands for minerals, and extracting wealth from the ground now want us to believe they've reinvented themselves as caretakers of the earth, helping local farmers grow healthy fruits and vegetables.

Got it!

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Oh, But It Gets Even Better

They are so enthralled with their “business” over there that they decided to open a school in 2013 called Acceso Training Center in Cartagena, Colombia.

They claim to have helped 3,000 young Colombians learn a skillset in accounting, hospitality, ports, and logistics.

Wait.

Did someone say ports?

As in the places where goods enter and leave a country.

The places connected to international shipping routes.

The places where cocaine and humans would ultimately need to move through if they were being exported abroad.

We'll come back to that…

Naturally, I wanted to learn more about this school.

Where was it located? Who ran it? What happened to it?

That’s when things got strange.

For a school that supposedly trained thousands of students, it has left behind almost no footprint whatsoever.

When researching the Acceso Training Center, I found virtually nothing outside of materials published by the Clintons themselves. There are no meaningful write-ups about the school, with the exception of one article that reads more like a tribute to the Clintons, depicting them as Gods, than an independent piece of reporting.

The school doesn’t appear on Google Maps, although other training centers in Cartagena do.

Personally, if I had wealthy investors backing a legitimate project that trained thousands of students, I’d make damn sure that the school had a Google Business listing, just like the other schools in the area.

What I did find was a ribbon-cutting photo featuring Bill Clinton and Frank Giustra standing in front of an obscure building. The image is cropped tightly enough that you can't see much of anything around them except a handful of “students” standing in the background.

The “school” in question. I guess ?

Since there is no address or photos of the school, I guess we can assume that this is the school?

This training center was apparently so important that Canada decided to get involved as well, according to their press release:

Cartagena, Colombia — The Clinton Giustra Enterprise Partnership (CGEP), an initiative of the Clinton Foundation, founded by President Bill Clinton and philanthropist Frank Giustra, today announced a partnership with the Government of Canada, through the Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development (DFATD). The partnership will, thanks to DFATD’s $600,000 investment, provide new employment and educational opportunities to more than 20,000 youth, and training scholarships and job internships to over 700 youth living in communities around Cartagena, Colombia.

It would also seem there are two local (unnamed) investors from Colombia, according to a document I found in Wikileaks:

The Acceso Fund Investment Committee approved a $500,000 investment in the Acceso Training Center in Cartagena which will train 20,000 Cartagena residents over the next 10 years. Two Colombia based investors will also participate in financing an additional $500,000 for the Center. Training will initially be for the hospitality industry with other sectors such as ports and logistics being added in the future. This center will provide meaningful opportunities for the low income citizenry to participate in the growing hospitality market in Cartagena. The Training Center will be located in the Manga area of Cartagena andis expected to open next month.

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And Now, To The Ports…

Pacific Rubiales Energy was the largest oil producer in Colombia, and Frank Giustra played a significant role in financing and helping to build the empire.

In 2006, Frank Giustra joined the Clinton Foundation as a member of the Board of Trustees.

Two years later, while running for president, Hillary Clinton opposed the proposed U.S.-Colombia trade agreement, due to their extensive history of human and labor rights abuses.

After millions of dollars were pledged by Pacific Rubiales to the Clinton Foundation (and MILLIONS MORE from Giustra himself) Secretary Clinton abruptly changed her position on the trade pact.

She then began promoting it, calling it “strongly in the interests of both Colombia and the United States.”

The agreement ultimately passed Congress, delivering significant benefits to foreign investors in Colombia’s energy sector, such as Frank Giustra.

One of the many significant problems with this deal was that the facts on the ground didn’t line up with what Clinton was saying.

Workers at Pacific Rubiales had staged a huge strike.

The Colombian military responded with military force, rounded them up at gunpoint and threatened violence if they failed to disband. Apparently, these sorts of intimidation tactics was an everyday feature of life for Colombian citizens. And this was the country that Hillary Clinton was praising for their “progress on human rights.”

Due to this public praise, hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. aid was now flowing to the same Colombian military that was intimidating workers.

It turns out that not only was Giustra involved with the oil company, he was also building a port in Cartagena, called Blue Pacific’s Branger.

So let's look at the facts we've covered so far:

A training “school” that Giustra and the Clintons started, that I can find no record even exists.

Thousands of students being trained in port logistics at a school that doesn’t exist.

Giustra’s involvement in one of the largest oil companies in Colombia.

Giustra building a port in the same area as the “training school.”

Hillary Clinton's reversal on the Colombia trade pact after substantial donations from Pacific Rubiales and Giustra to Clinton-affiliated organizations.

I also stumbled across this detail…

In 2000, President Clinton helped fund Plan Colombia, providing $1.3 billion in assistance over two years. Excluding Plan Colombia funding, President Clinton’s administration increased aid related to “ending” narcotics trafficking by almost 3600%, from $25 million in 1993 to almost $895 million in 2000.

Did he just say our taxpayer dollars funded cocaine? Oh right, it was funds to “end” narcotics trafficking. To this day, they’re the largest producer of cocaine. We see how well that worked out.

I don’t know, maybe it's just a remarkable coincidence.

What do YOU think these ports are utilized for? I’d love to hear from you. And if you’re from the Cartagena area or have any tips you’d like to send my way on the Clintons dealings in Colombia or elsewhere, please email me, maddie@booksbehindborders.org

I will keep you 100% anonymous. Stay tuned for part two!

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

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