Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Elaine Goodbrod's avatar
Elaine Goodbrod
5h

Wow! I just don’t know what to think about this.

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
3hEdited

Imagine how much cheaper health care would be for us if our taxes didn't go to aid drug trafficking (and all the other trafficking the mafia government has its mitts on) Imagine how much we could have built this country instead of making more drug addicts. This is what we live with folks. Shouldn't we start talking about what we're going to do about it? We know that every single department is corrupt. We know our taxes go to fund it all. So shouldn't we talk about how we can together stop paying taxes? Because while paying taxes, that just says one is complicit and even culpable. We the people need to understand the power is all in our hands. But they will deny and ignore for as long as it takes. We need to cut off their blood supply - the money and make them impotent.

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