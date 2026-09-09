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This is a real image of children starving during the Holodomor of 1932-33 in a man-made famine under the butcher Stalin and the Judeo-Bolshevik, Lazar Kaganovich.

These children did not starve because Ukraine suddenly forgot how to grow food. They starved while Stalin’s government was ripping apart the Ukrainian countryside through forced collectivization, confiscating grain and food from desperate families and brutally punishing people who resisted.

An estimated 6 million Ukrainian Orthodox Christians and Muslims died.

Ask yourself: why are you never taught about this in school?

The Ukrainians called this holocaust, the “Holodomor,” which means a “Famine-Genocide.”

Of course, the Zionists deny this. Just like they deny all of their numerous crimes against humanity. And we are watching the same fight over that word play out right now in Gaza. We are watching the death and destruction in 4K, right in front of our faces, while the Israeli government vehemently denies that what it is doing constitutes genocide.

2026: Palestine. Apparently, this is not a genocide .

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A MAN-MADE GENOCIDE

Stalin’s single most horrific campaign was the organized mass starvation of 1932-1933, when he weaponized hunger to crush peasant resistance to the forced collectivization of agriculture. Soviet military units swept through villages, confiscating grain and food, stripping people of the very things keeping them alive and condemning entire families to slowly starve to death.

And here is what makes this particularly sick: the people being starved were the farmers and villagers who produced the food. The very people growing the grain and working the land were forced to watch the food they produced be taken from them while their own families went hungry.

In the case of the Holodomor, this was the first genocide that was methodically planned out and perpetrated by depriving the very people who were producers of food of their nourishment (for survival). What is especially horrific is that the withholding of food was used as a weapon of genocide and that it was done in a region of the world known as the ‘breadbasket of Europe’. -Prof. Andrea Graziosi, University of Naples

The primary victims of the Holodomor, literally meaning “death inflicted by starvation,” were rural farmers and villagers, who made up roughly 80 percent of Ukraine’s population in the 1930s.

This is perhaps the only case in history of a purely man-made famine.

This was starvation being used as a weapon. Food existed. The government took it. People resisted. They were punished. Millions died.

The horror of the Holodomor is that simple.

THE JUDEO-BOLSHEVIKS WHO PLOTTED THE UKRAINIAN HOLOCAUST

1) Lazar Kaganovich: Stalin’s political figurehead of the Central Committee. In 1928, Kaganovich led the implementation in the Ukraine of Stalin’s first Five-Year Plan.

~ The aim of Stalin’s first Five-Year Plan in the Ukraine was to destroy family farms through starvation making the peasants “landless” and thereby introducing “collectivization” by which the Ukrainian peasants were forced to become employees of the state. This forced-famine reached its crises point in 1932.

2) Genrikh Yagoda: Founder of the NKVD (Soviet Secret Police). Assisted in the first Five-Year Plan of starving Ukrainian peasants.

3) Nikolai Yezhov: Appointed by Yagoda as Head of the NKVD. Assisted in the first Five-Year Plan of starving Ukrainian peasants. Yezhov took on a “Russian” name like most Judeo-Bolsheviks. His wife was an active Jew.

These Judeo-Bolsheviks seized livestock, crops, grain, and farm instruments from the Ukrainian peasants. Any Ukrainian citizen who resisted them was shot. Desperate Ukrainian clergy and peasants ate anything to survive: bugs, grass, and leather shoes.

Thousands of prisoners slaughtered by the NKVD, headed by Genrikh Yagoda and Nikolai Yezhov. The NKVD was the secret police who carried out mass torture, starvation and executions .

Judeo-Bolsheviks were the chief architects of the Ukrainian forced-famine which eliminated Ukrainian clergy and 6 million Ukrainian Orthodox Christians.

Anybody who claims the Holodomor was not perpetrated by Jews is ~15% correct and about ~85% wrong.

85% of Bolshevik leaders were Jewish.

92% of the Gulag commanders were Jewish.

50% of the NKVD Generals were Jewish.

The mass murder of at least 60 million orthodox Christians and Muslims in the USSR was committed by a majority Jewish government.

The Bolsheviks killed over 60 million people and you never once heard about it in school. Why?

Because the people who committed these crimes against humanity (Zionists) are now in control of our education system. For example, Robert Maxwell, father of Ghislaine Maxwell, was the owner of one of the largest textbook publishers in the United States (Macmillan and McGraw-Hill).

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THE ADL DOWNPLAYS THE HOLODOMOR

Abe Foxman, who headed the ADL for nearly three decades and became one of Israel’s most prominent defenders in the United States, met with Ukrainian officials and issued a remarkable warning: do not compare the Holodomor to the Holocaust.

But one thing that you need to be sensitive about is not to link it (the Holodomor) with the Holocaust. Be careful that it is not linked as your genocide and our genocide, because that would be counter productive. -Abe Foxman

Counterproductive to what, exactly? That is the obvious question. Why would recognizing the suffering and death of millions of Ukrainians somehow become “counterproductive” to Israel?

Quite an admission, because Foxman’s warning makes one thing particularly clear: Israel views the Holocaust as political in nature.

If you haven't read my exposé on the ADL yet, please do. I go deep into the satanic origins of the organization and the truly disturbing history surrounding it.

By the 1980s, the ADL’s main purpose was no longer to try to stop antisemitism but instead to discredit any voice that was hostile to the policies of Israel.

And lately, I’ve been getting a taste of that myself.

The more I write about the Bolsheviks and question the history we’ve been taught about World War Two, the uglier this gets. The attacks against me have ramped up considerably and there are now people openly trying to mass report my work and contacting Substack in an effort to have my entire account deleted.

I knew when I started writing about this that people were going to come after me. Disagreeing with me is fine. I actually welcome a healthy debate. Tell me I’m wrong. Challenge my sources. Make your argument.

But trying to get my account deleted because you don’t like what I’m writing? Trying to make sure I’m not allowed to write at all?

That’s absolutely crazy.

Since when did disagreeing with somebody mean they shouldn’t be allowed to speak? Whatever happened to the First Amendment?

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If there are people working this hard to make sure nobody sees what I’m writing, then the best response is to make damn sure even more people see it.

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Relevant reading:

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