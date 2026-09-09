Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Chris L's avatar
Chris L
21h

The 1st amendment goes out the window when you criticize policies of the state. If you had written anything remotely critical of Covid 19 a few years ago, you would have tasted it then too.

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longletters's avatar
longletters
21hEdited

I was going to mention the Abe Foxman episode and there it is! The only thing I would add is that roughly around that point in the documentary 'Defamation', he is shown encouraging the people he visits to perceive him as coming as a representative of the USA, not as a private citizen.

That sort of private citizen use of the authority of the country is a crime, fwiw.

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