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Why is everyone so shocked that child trafficking is rampant in Hollywood? I mean, they’ve been showing us this stuff in kids’ movies for decades.

Investigations done by the FBI have shown that pedophiles will use specific symbols to indicate their sexual preferences and to ‘tag’ people.

And once you know what you’re looking for, it becomes pretty hard to ignore.

Throughout this article, I’m going to break down those symbols, show you what the FBI actually documented, and then show you where the same or strikingly similar symbols have appeared in children’s movies and toys, international logos, and other places you probably never thought twice about.

I’m not asking you to take my word for anything. Look at the documents. Look at the images. Decide for yourself whether what you’re seeing is coincidence.

And while you’re looking, keep this quote in the back of your mind:

The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.

Pedophile Symbols In Children’s Movies

Pedophiles, to include those who sexually abuse children as well as those who produce, distribute, and trade child pornography, are using various types of identification logos or symbols to recognize one another and distinguish their sexual preferences. To specifically indicate the pedophile’s gender preference, members of pedophilic organizations encourage the use of descriptions such as “boylove,” “girllove,” and “childlove.” These symbols have been etched into rings and formed into pendants, and have also been found imprinted on coins. -FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION INTELLIGENCE BULLETIN

The BoyLover logo (BLogo) is a small blue spiral-shaped triangle surrounded by a larger triangle, whereby the small triangle represents a small boy and the larger triangle represents an adult man.

A variation of the BLogo is the Little Boy Lover logo (LBLogo), which also embodies a small spiral-shaped triangle within a larger triangle; however, the corners of the LBLogo are rounded to resemble a scribbling by a young child. Images of the BLogo and LBLogo symbols are depicted below.

Now here’s the ‘BLogo’ aka “Boy Lover” logo in Elena of Avalor, a children’s movie…

The character 'Chief Zephyr'

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Here’s the ‘LBLogo’ aka “Little Boy Lover” in that same movie…

The character 'Cielo'

Here’s the ‘LBLogo’ aka “Little Boy Lover” logo in Hercules…

You’ll find the ‘LBLogo’ aka “Little Boy Lover” logo all throughout the movie Moana, including in the title…

The ‘LBLogo’ aka “Little Boy Lover” logo in Blues Clues…

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The ‘LBLogo’ aka “Little Boy Lover” logo in Pinocchio, during the boys arrival to “Pleasure Island"…

You’ll find the symbol to the left of the characters nose.

The ‘BLogo’ aka “Boy Lover” logo in Flight of the Navigator, a Disney Movie. The symbol is found on the stairs, leading to the ship…

The ‘LBLogo’ aka “Little Boy Lover” logo on Huggies diapers…

The ‘BLogo’ aka “Boy Lover” logo on Disney’s The Jungle Book merchandise…

The ‘LBLogo’ aka “Little Boy Lover” and ‘BLogo’ aka “Boy Lover” logo in The Adventures of Pan…

‘GLogo’ aka “GirlLover” Logo

A small heart surrounded by a larger hear, which symbolizes a relationship between an adult male or female and minor girl. Depicted below.

The ‘GLogo’ aka “GirlLover” Logo on a children’s toy…

The ‘GLogo’ aka “GirlLover” Logo as the Heartbrand logo, an international ice cream brand…

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The ‘GLogo’ aka “GirlLover” Logo in Powderpuff Girls…

Pedophile Symbols Are All Around Us

In Kohl’s…

The ‘LBLogo’ aka “Little Boy Lover” logo on a large record label…

The ‘LBLogo’ aka “Little Boy Lover” logo at Voodoo Donuts…

I didn’t include these symbols but wanted to make sure you’re aware of these two as well.

The ‘CLogo’ aka “ChildLover,” as shown below, resembles a butterfly and represents non-preferential gender child abusers. The ‘CLOMAL’ aka “Childlove Online Media Activism” Logo, also represented below, is a general purpose logo used by individuals who use online media such as blogs and webcasts.

So, I know what I believe, but what do you think? Purely coincidence?

And where else have you seen these symbols?

Let me know in the comments…

Relevant reading:

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