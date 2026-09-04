Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Scott Huereña's avatar
Scott Huereña
2d

Wow 😲 I had no idea about all those wicked symbols in these children's shows and movies. Thanks for putting this front and center. I really appreciate your hard work, Maddie!

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1 reply by Books Behind Borders
MS Kohut's avatar
MS Kohut
2d

Had no idea they’re even worse symbols for these depraved crimes

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