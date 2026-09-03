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There are over 1,000 mentions of Disney in the Epstein files, and buried among them is an email where Jeffrey Epstein, in his own words, claimed he had “special access” to Disney.

Why a corporation whose entire empire is largely centered around CHILDREN would give any kind of “special access” to a convicted pedophile is beyond me. But honestly, when you look at the people Epstein surrounded himself with, and then start digging into the child trafficking scandals that have involved people connected to Disney, I’m not surprised anymore.

What I want to know is what did Epstein mean by “special access.” Access to what? Access to whom? And why did Jeffrey Epstein have it in the first place?

Let’s not forget that Dick Cook, a former executive at Walt Disney went on the Lolita Express (Epstein’s private plane).

So, could Disney have been a playground for Epstein and the people in his orbit?

Striking pattern and color similarities

Trafficking Scandals Surrounding Disney

In April of this year, a Disney cruise ship was raided as part of a massive child exploitation investigation, and 10 Disney employees were arrested.

But that case is far from the only one.

In 2022, 108 people were arrested during a six-day undercover human trafficking operation in Florida targeting alleged child sexual predators and people seeking prostitution.

Among those taken into custody were four Disney employees and a retired judge, police said.

But I’m sure that was just a coincidence, right?

2021: a couple filed a $20 million lawsuit alleging their 3-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted on a Disney Cruise Line ship.

2019: Keith Seitz, a 53-year-old Disney Cruise Line worker, was arrested and charged in Florida for repeatedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

2013: Disney Cruise Line delayed reporting the sexual molestation of an 11-year-old girl aboard the Disney Dream.

In fact, this has happened so many times that when the news decides to report on it, they literally say “another Disney Cruise Line worker arrested…”

But there’s no way that a company with ties to Epstein could possibly be running some kind of child trafficking ring, right? We’re expected to believe that every single one of these connections is just another completely unrelated coincidence, right?

Another interesting little detail: cruise lines are not legally required to publicly disclose every disappearance that happens aboard their ships.

Which seems completely backwards, right?

You would think that if cruise lines knew the public was going to see exactly how many people disappeared from their ships, where it happened, and what the circumstances were, there would be a lot more pressure to prevent people from disappearing in the first place.

Instead, the public is left knowing remarkably little about all the nefarious things taking place aboard cruise ships.

It’s the Epstein Network’s world, and apparently we’re just living in it.

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Disney Cruise Snorkeling Around Epstein’s Island

Here’s where things get even more interesting. Most major cruise lines, including Disney Cruise Line, stop in St. Thomas, which is just a mile from Jeffrey Epstein’s private island.

And when these cruise ships dock in St. Thomas, passengers can book all kinds of excursions that take them out onto the surrounding water and islands. Snorkeling excursions are one of the most popular.

One of those excursions is called “Captain Nautica’s Snorkeling Expedition.”

And guess where that name shows up?

In the Epstein files.

And this isn’t some company that disappeared decades ago. The excursion is still operating and available to tourists today.

So now we have a snorkeling excursion operating out of the same area as Epstein’s island, marketed to cruise passengers, including Disney passengers, and the company’s name appears in the Epstein files.

Why are we having families snorkel around Epstein’s island?

And remember, there’s a trapdoor on Epstein’s island that led directly to the sea from under the house…but I’m sure that’s just another coincidence.

Disney Movie '“Enchanted”

There’s a scene in the Disney movie Enchanted that includes a reference to “Epstein’s Books.”

Okay, weird coincidence, right?

Except Barry Josephson, the Hollywood producer behind Enchanted, also had ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

In 2011, Jeffrey Epstein was looking for an assistant and reached out to Josephson asking if he knew any “amazing women” in their early 20s who might want to work for him.

Josephson responded:

“I have ‘the’ girl. Her name is [redacted]. She worked for me on two films. Young, attractive, insane rack, smart, although not a genius, but very efficient, will do anything, and tight lipped period end of story.”

But I’m sure it’s just another completely innocent coincidence that the guy recommending young women in their early 20s to Jeffrey Epstein, using language like “will do anything” and “tight lipped,” also had the name Epstein planted right there in his Disney movie.

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The “Special Access” Email

On December 16, 2013, Jeffrey Epstein sent an email to physicist Lawrence Krauss stating that he had “special access” to Disney.

So, who exactly is Lawrence Krauss? And would you be surprised to learn that yet another professor in Epstein’s orbit would later face allegations of sexual misconduct?

The relationship between these two went back years.

In 2006, Krauss organized a conference funded by Epstein that included a trip to Epstein’s private island. The conference was supposedly about “Confronting Gravity.”

Krauss described it as an opportunity for attendees to:

meet, discuss, relax on the beach and take a trip to the nearby private island retreat of the science philanthropist Jeffrey Epstein, who funded the event.

“Science philanthropist Jeffrey Epstein.”

Certainly an interesting way to describe Jeffrey Epstein.

And their relationship didn’t end there. Between 2010 and 2017, Epstein donated $250,000 to a project Krauss ran at Arizona State University.

Then Lawrence Krauss himself faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

And when the allegations began creating a public and media nightmare for him, who did Krauss turn to for advice?

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On August 24, 2017, Krauss reached out to Epstein:

can we talk tonight? I need advise.

Two hours later, he followed up again:

I have a question of some urgency.

So years after Epstein was already a convicted pedophile, Krauss was still apparently comfortable enough with him to reach out privately when he needed urgent advice about his own sexual misconduct controversy.

And this is the man Jeffrey Epstein was emailing when he claimed to have “special access” to Disney.

So, what do you think? Is Disney "the happiest place on earth" connected to the global child trafficking ring?

Relevant reading:

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