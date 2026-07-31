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In 1973, a 25-year-old rockstar convinced the mother of 16 year old Julia Holcomb to sign over legal custody of her to him.

A horrific case of systemic grooming and statutory rape that is officially heading to trial August 31st, 2026.

This rockstar is Steven Tyler from Aerosmith.

Steven Tyler -- whom the more I look at it, the more I notice how feminine his features are...

In 1986, a 24-year-old rock star targeted 16-year-old high school dropout Ione Sky. Moving her directly into his house, which was a heavy drug-fueled world, only to drop her off at the curb of an abortion clinic when he got her pregnant.

This rock star is Anthony Kiedis from the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

It’s reported that the Red Hot Chili Peppers song titled “Blood Sugar Sex Magik” is about blood sacrifice and black sex magic and the resulting Adrenochrome…which, if you see how young Kiedis looks at 63-years-old, might not be that far off from the truth.

Anthony Kiedis

In 1994, a 27-year-old R&B star used a $500 bribe to buy a forged government ID for 15-year-old singer Aaliyah, falsifying her age to 18 so he could illegally marry a child in a secret hotel room to conceal that he had gotten her pregnant, trying to avoid statutory rape charges.

This R&B star is R Kelly.

R Kelly

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In 1978, a 30-year-old guitarist targeted 17-year-old Pele Massa, manipulating her parents into signing their parental rights over to him so he could become Pele’s legal court appointed father, while simultaneously using her as his sexual partner on his tour bus.

This same guitarist has a song titled “Jailbait” where he brags about being attracted to little girls.

This rock star is motor city mad man, Ted Nugent.

Ted Nugent

In 1956, a 22-year-old rockstar moved into the home of his 13-year-old cousin, Myra Brown. He took over Myra’s bedroom while she slept on the couch. The rockstar began grooming his 13-year-old cousin and then manipulated her parents into allowing him to marry her.

This rockstar is Jerry Lee Lewis.

Jerry Lee Lewis

I’m curious, did you know any of this? Now that you do, will you still listen to their music?

Relevant reading:

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