Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LAV O’Reilly's avatar
LAV O’Reilly
6h

There’s so many more. Let’s not forget elvis. Priscilla was 14 when she met him

Reply
Share
5 replies
TS's avatar
TS
4h

You missed Bob Dylan, plying a 12-year old with drugs and sleeping with her for 6 weeks in 1965. She dropped the lawsuit against him. He's worth $500 million. That's probably unrelated, though.

Reply
Share
1 reply
80 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Books Behind Borders · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture