Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J Dziak's avatar
J Dziak
5hEdited

One of the fallacies that comes from the high-profile cases like Diddy and Epstein is that the media and most people frame this as horrible people that did horrible things in the past--not a system of horrible people that are doing horrible things right now.

Reply
Share
Colemine's avatar
Colemine
4h

This is why the rest of the epstein files haven’t been released. It will destroy Hollywood, the world’s biggest propaganda machine. If this is what they’re doing to children they deserve to be destroyed.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Books Behind Borders
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Books Behind Borders · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture