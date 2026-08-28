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This is one of the most high-profile pedophiles to come out of Hollywood: Mark Salling from the hit TV show Glee.

Salling was best known for playing Noah “Puck” Puckerman from 2009-15 on Glee. He also famously dated his co-star Naya Rivera, who later died under tragic circumstances.

From the outside looking in, Salling appeared to be another successful Hollywood actor. He had money, fame, millions of fans and a starring role on one of the biggest television shows in America. What was going on behind closed doors, however, was far darker than the image being sold to the public.

So let’s flash back and go through the details of his case, but before we do, there’s something extremely important I want to address.

I’ve said this before, but I’ll say it again: I don’t believe there is such a thing as a “normal” Hollywood actor, just like I don’t believe there are many “normal” politicians. Frankly, I’m never shocked when an actor or politician is exposed as a pedophile because I’m of the opinion that most, if not all of them, are. Dark secrets in your closet make you incredibly easy to control, especially when exposing those secrets would destroy your career, your reputation and potentially put you in prison.

And what darker secret could someone possibly have than abusing children?

Now let’s get into Mark Salling’s case.

Mark Sailing

Mark Sailing and Naya Rivera

Sexual Assault Allegations

Salling’s legal problems began in January 2013, when his ex-girlfriend, Roxanne Gorzela, sued him for sexual battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence. She accused Salling of forcing her to have unprotected sex with him in March 2011.

According to court documents, Gorzela later went to Salling’s home to confront him and allegedly found him in bed with another woman. She claimed the two got into an argument and that Salling pushed her to the ground, causing her to hit her head.

The case never went to trial. Gorzela eventually dropped the sexual battery claim, and Salling agreed to pay her approximately $2.7 million.

Then, in 2016, another allegation surfaced. According to court documents, a woman alleged that she entered a room with Salling in 2012 intending to have sex with him, but changed her mind and told him no. She claimed Salling refused to stop and forced himself on her.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office ultimately declined to prosecute the case, citing insufficient evidence.

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Child Sexual Abuse Material

This is where the story takes a much darker turn.

In 2015, while Glee was still one of the most recognizable television shows in America, something far more disturbing involving Mark Salling came to light.

On December 29, Salling was arrested at his Los Angeles home after investigators discovered child sexual abuse material in his possession.

He was released on $20,000 bail, but investigators continued going through the electronic devices and hard drives seized from his home.

What they uncovered was staggering: More than 25,000 images and 600 videos depicting child pornography on computers and thumb drives that belonged to Salling. The content depicted children as young as 3 years old being abused.

We’re talking about an enormous collection of child sexual abuse material.

Months after the initial discovery, Salling was formally charged with receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material. He later pleaded guilty, and under the plea agreement, prosecutors and his attorneys agreed to a prison sentence of four to seven years.

On January 30, 2018, just weeks before he was scheduled to be sentenced, Mark Salling committed suicide. Authorities determined that he had hanged himself near his home in Los Angeles.

How many other Hollywood actors have been discovered to be a pedophile?

Relevant reading:

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