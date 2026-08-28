Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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ED's avatar
ED
Aug 28

AND ALL THESE JUBASTARD PEDOPHILES LIKE STEVEN SPIELBERG & WOODY ALLEN WHO GOT AWAY WITH THEIR CRIMES FOR OVER 50 FKN YEARS.

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Lord Stompy
Aug 28

back in 2013 I discovered for myself that the higher levels of the entertainment business in Australia are run by a pedo mafia. I told a few people what was going on and they threatened to kill me, beat up my friend and now I'm blacklisted from the industry. We should have been culling this sick herd decades ago.

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