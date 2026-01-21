Israeli Settlement Community is a "Haven for Pedophiles": Is This Where Jeffrey Epstein is Living?

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Malka Leifer was born in Tel Aviv to an ultra-orthodox Jewish family. At just 20 years old, she married a rabbi and together they had 8 children, 6 boys and 2 girls.

She later relocated to Australia and became the principal of Adass Israel School, a Jewish girls’ school in Melbourne.

By 2008, eight students had come forward accusing Leifer of sexually assaulting them. The abuse was reported internally to the school.

But instead of immediately contacting the police, the school informed Leifer herself of the accusations.

And as many pedophiles are infamous for doing, instead of sticking around to face justice, she fled to Israel.

Reports have now surfaced that the school is being investigated for allegedly helping Leifer flee.

Israeli school principal has been found guilty of rape, indecent assault, and sexual penetration of a child .

Once Australian authorities became formally involved, the case ballooned into a 15-year extradition battle.

From 2008-2021, Leifer lived freely in an illegal Israeli settlement community in the West Bank called Immanuel. This is an ultra-orthodox society that has long been described as a “haven for pedophiles”. While living as a fugitive in Immanuel, Leifer was accused of sexually abusing children there as well, “without consequence”.

For years, Israeli authorities repeatedly asserted that Leifer was mentally unfit to stand trial and Israeli courts continued to accept that claim, which blocked all extradition efforts.

However, in 2013, victims and supporters launched massive public campaigns demanding justice. By 2016, private investigators went undercover in Immanuel, posing as construction workers near Leifer’s home and secretly recorded her shopping, buying groceries, and going to the Post Office, ultimately showing that Leifer was functioning normally the entire time.



This shattered the ‘incompetence’ narrative.

In 2018, Leifer was finally arrested in Israel.

Due to her feigning illness, she avoided being extradited until 2021. And despite facing 75 charges of serious child sexual abuse, Leifer lived freely in Israel for another 3 years.

In 2022, she finally pleaded guilty and was convicted of rape, indecent assault, and sexual penetration of a child.

In 2025, Leifer was caught on camera inside prison, sexually assaulting another inmate.



Leifer’s father-in-law, a rabbi in Jerusalem, was also arrested for child sexual assault.

Here’s just a few of my questions:

Why were the people in this Israeli community completely unbothered living amongst a known pedophile ?

Why weren’t Israeli authorities concerned about 8 young children living with a serial child abuser ?

And last, but certainly not least, is this where Jeffrey Epstein is living too? Or are we still pretending he’s dead?

It has somehow become normalized to wave away entire families or communities riddled with child sexual abuse.

But it is not normal. At all.



Why is Israel repeatedly willing to accept known pedophiles?

And why are Israeli communities willing to keep them close to their children?

If you haven’t already, check out my previous investigation on a Jewish cult that is implicated in child trafficking and abuse. Just promise that you’ll pretend to be shocked when you see this cult is also connected to the state of Israel.

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

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I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

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I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.