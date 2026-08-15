Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Foster's avatar
Jim Foster
Aug 15

I know a rancher who has 2 places one Klamath lake are OR and se AZ. The Forrest service is so deplorable and corrupt like all agencies. The fire above Klamath lake could have been put out by the logging crew in the area where it started they almost had it out when the morons from Forrest service arrived and were told to stand down. It killed a dozer operator when radioed forrest service they refused to help operator killed fire today 54,000A out of control. These scumbags just want 24/7 on the clock seen it here in AZ when we put out fires lightning strikes or shitheads. They arrive and we already have fire out we are fast to arrive and equipped water truck etc and these idiots are pissed.

Reply
Share
15 replies
TomNass's avatar
TomNass
Aug 15

Do we have any chance, going forward, to stop any of this? I doubt it. We let them get to big and fat. We also let them divide us which is exactly what they planned for. Thanks, as always, Maddie for writing a good story.

Reply
Share
7 replies
112 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Books Behind Borders · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture