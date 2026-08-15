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Is the military industrial complex insane enough to incinerate Earth’s last remaining forests in order to achieve the objectives of the global controllers? The short answer is yes. A formerly classified US military document titled “Forest Fire As A Military Weapon” is a truly shocking exposé of planned scorched Earth destruction.

The US Forest Service actually participated in the research and planning that went into this military instruction manual for carrying out orchestrated forest fire catastrophes.

Wildfires As A Military Weapon

This formerly classified U.S military report goes into incredible detail about research into how massive areas of forest could be deliberately set up for extremely intense wildfires.

And guess who supplied much of the data the military was working with? The United States Forest Service.

I don't know about you, but when I hear “Forest Service,” I generally assume their job has something to do with protecting and managing forests. Apparently, it also includes supplying the U.S. military with information that could be used to figure out how to burn them as intensely as possible.

Is that seriously within the job description of the Forest Service? Helping the military determine how to “set the stage for maximum intensity wildfire incinerations”?

This research traces back to the war in Vietnam. With so much of the Viet Cong's infrastructure hidden beneath dense jungle, the U.S. military started looking for ways to destroy enormous areas of vegetation with fire.

By September 1965, the Joint Chiefs of Staff were already pushing to speed up development of a device capable of destroying “large areas of jungle or forest growth by fire.”

Then, in December 1965, the Joint Chiefs asked the Secretary of Defense to begin studying whether jungle vegetation could actually be dehydrated enough to make it support combustion. At the same time, they wanted operational methods developed to determine the specific conditions that created the greatest probability of destroying jungle or forest growth by fire.

They wanted to know whether they could intentionally dry out vegetation until it was easy to ignite, determine exactly when a forest was most vulnerable to burning, and then use that information to maximize the destruction.

This right here is EXACTLY what I mean when I say that whenever you give the U.S. government permission to do something overseas will eventually find its way back home to America.

Americans have spent decades looking the other way while our government tested weapons, surveillance systems, performed psychological operations and military tactics on people in foreign countries because we were told those people were the enemy. We convinced ourselves there was some invisible line separating what our government was willing to do to them from what it would ever dare do to us.

That line was never real.

American citizens, along with civilian populations around the world, are now being subjected to the same kinds of inhumane tactics the U.S. military once reserved for the Viet Cong. The tactics came home.

At some point, Americans need to understand the precedent we created. You cannot hand a government extraordinary powers abroad and seriously expect those powers to remain overseas forever.

Below is a video I took of a forest fire in Colorado in July 2026.

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It Doesn’t Stop With Vietnam

What makes this report even more disturbing is that it doesn't stop with Vietnam. It includes specific data on the conditions and timing considered most favorable for intense forest fires across different regions of the United States and other countries considered American allies.

That becomes a heck of a lot harder to ignore when you start listening to what fire officials themselves have been saying about modern wildfires.

Year after year, top fire officials describe fires behaving in ways they say they have never seen before, only to turn around the following year and tell us somehow it has gotten even worse. The fires are becoming more aggressive, more unpredictable, and in some cases burning in multiple directions at the same time.

And every year, we hear the same word: unprecedented.

Yet despite years of increasingly catastrophic fires and increasingly abnormal fire behavior, official sources still seem unable to provide an explanation that fully accounts for what firefighters are witnessing on the ground.

Why is that?

California fire chief Steve Crawford described exactly what firefighters were seeing:

Every single person that I’ve talked to so far has made the mention that I don’t know why it’s doing what it’s doing. It’s burning differently, it’s burning more aggressive than it has in years past. And I know we say that every year but it’s unprecedented. It’s burning in every direction, all at the same time.

Other American cities and regions evaluated in this report for their incineration potential include Washington, D.C., Florida, New Mexico, New York, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Minnesota, Los Angeles, Mount Wilson and Blue Canyon (California).

And it wasn’t limited to the United States.

Greece, Turkey, France and Spain were also evaluated for their incineration potential.

Every single one of those countries has been hit by catastrophic wildfires in recent years.

Since mid-July wildfires have torn through France, Spain, and Portugal forcing more than 300,000 people to evacuate their homes .

Just a coincidence?

Before you decide that the U.S. military would never do something that could cause catastrophic environmental destruction, lets take a look at its history.

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The United States government has always treated the environment with an almost unimaginable level of contempt.

Here is just a small sample of what that record looks like:

Blew up pristine tropical islands to test nuclear weapons.

Detonated nuclear weapons in the atmosphere.

Dropped atomic bombs on civilian cities.

Used radioactive depleted uranium munitions all over the Middle East and the Balkans, leaving radioactive material behind.

Allowed toxic contamination of drinking water on military installations used by its own service members and their families.

Operated enormous open-air burn pits beside military bases, exposing military personnel and surrounding civilian populations to toxic smoke.

And that’s barely scratching the surface.

So when somebody tells me it’s outrageous to question what the U.S. military is capable of doing to the environment, I genuinely have to wonder what military they’re even talking about.

We just went through decades of documented environmental destruction carried out by the U.S. military, often with devastating consequences for civilians, the planet and even our own troops. And now we’re looking at a formerly classified military report that quite literally studied forest fire as a weapon, detailing tactics developed and used during the war in Vietnam.

The US military is the largest single source polluter on the planet, and that’s not just my opinion. It’s a fact.

We also know the military has deliberately manipulated the weather for warfare before. Operation Popeye used weather modification during Vietnam to increase rainfall and extend their monsoon season in an effort to disrupt their supply routes.

So after everything we already know they’ve done to the environment, combined with a formerly classified military report literally studying how forest fires could be weaponized, I don’t think it’s some insane leap to believe that the catastrophic fires we’re watching today could be deliberately created or manipulated by the U.S. government.

Relevant reading:

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