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Trader Joe’s has spent years building its reputation as your friendly neighborhood “clean” grocery store, but what most customers don’t realize is that many of its “private label” products are actually manufactured by some of the largest food corporations in the world.

And rather than being transparent about who’s actually making your food, Trader Joe’s requires many of its suppliers to sign nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) that prevent them from publicly revealing their relationship with the grocery chain.

So you could be deliberately avoiding companies like PepsiCo, Nestlé, General Mills or other massive food corporations, only to walk into Trader Joe’s and unknowingly purchase products manufactured by those very same companies, with a Trader Joe’s label slapped on the packaging.

The entire appeal of Trader Joe’s is that it feels different from the massive corporations dominating our food supply, yet its business model allows those same corporations to remain completely invisible to the customers purchasing their products.

And I think Americans deserve to know exactly who they’re giving their hard-earned money to, especially when many consumers are intentionally trying to avoid supporting these corporations.

So let’s take a look at who’s actually manufacturing some of your favorite Trader Joe’s products.

“TRADER JOE’S” PITA CHIPS ➡️ STACY’S PITA CHIPS (OWNED BY PEPSICO)

“TRADER JOE’S” PISTACHIOS ➡️ WONDERFUL COMPANY

If you take nothing else away from this article, please NEVER buy ANYTHING from The Wonderful Company. This is the same corporation behind popular brands like FIJI Water and POM Wonderful, and I wrote an entire article exposing the company, the billionaire family behind it, and the scandals surrounding their business empire.

You might be surprised by just how many products this family owns and what your money is helping fund. You can read my full investigation and see the other brands they own here:

I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.

“TRADER JOE’S” SMOOTHIES ➡️ NAKED JUICE (OWNED BY PEPSICO)

“TRADER JOE’S” COOKIES ➡️ TATE'S BAKE SHOP

“TRADER JOE’S” YOGURT ➡️ STONYFIELD (OWNED BY DANONE)

“TRADER JOE’S” MACARONI & CHEESE ➡️ ANNIE’S (OWNED BY GENERAL MILLS) “TRADER JOE’S” SOUTHWESTERN CHOPPED SALAD ➡️ TAYLOR FARMS

“TRADER JOE’S” PRETZELS ➡️ SNACK FACTORY (OWNED BY CAMPBELL’S)

“TRADER JOE’S” SNICKERDOODLES ➡️ ENJOY LIFE (OWNED BY MONDELĒZ INTERNATIONAL)

I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.

If you’re shopping at Trader Joe’s thinking you’ve ditched the corporate grocery store for a healthier, cleaner alternative, think again. Roughly 80% of the products on their shelves carry the “Trader Joe’s” name, but many are manufactured by outside companies, including some of the exact Big Food giants you went there to avoid in the first place.

And as if that wasn’t bad enough, Trader Joe’s has faced more product recalls than other grocery chains over the past few years. So while you’re paying for what you think is a healthier, cleaner alternative, you’re still buying food manufactured by the same massive corporations responsible for producing many of the recalled products in the first place.

Earlier this year 37 million pounds of frozen food was recalled at Trader Joe’s over glass fragments being found inside of it .

Stop spending premium prices for the illusion of healthier, cleaner, independently made products. Slapping a Trader Joe’s label on something doesn’t magically make it better, and it certainly doesn’t change which corporation is manufacturing it or profiting from your purchase.

And listen, I’m talking to myself in this article as well. I was the BIGGEST fan of Trader Joe’s for years. I would happily spend hundreds of dollars there and at Whole Foods, convinced I was paying for healthier, cleaner food than what I could find at the corporate grocery stores. Turns out, I was paying a premium for clever marketing and pretty packaging while helping line the pockets of the same billion-dollar food corporations that already control so much of what Americans eat. And the worst part is, I genuinely thought I was making better choices with my money.

How many of these products did you think were actually made by Trader Joe’s and does knowing who’s really behind them change whether you’ll continue shopping there?

Let me know in the comments.

Relevant reading:

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I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.