Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Beyond the Surface by Veronica's avatar
Beyond the Surface by Veronica
11h

Yes 🙌

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1 reply by Books Behind Borders
Walking Disease Vector's avatar
Walking Disease Vector
10hEdited

I have 2 cysts on my scalp that I suspect were caused by using a crew hairy styling product (for men) for years. I wanted to look like a member of a boy band because those were the images of attractiveness and desirability that they saturated our impressionable young minds with. They deliberately instill insecurity and inadequacy in us one the one hand by imposing impossible standards and then sell us their toxic products manipulatively marketed to make up for that sense of lack. In fact on even more fundamental and insidious level they first sell us the Big Lie that buying crap (or anything that comes from outside of ourselves, be it fashion and beauty products or drugs or whatever) can fulfill out genuine needs for esteem and love and meaning. It’s a (literally) sick yet highly profitable system. I now use only baking soda and ACV to wash my hair, never put any product in it, and wear an organic cotton beanie in the winter.

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