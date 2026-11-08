I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.

Walk into any Walmart, Target, or grocery store and take a look at the shampoo aisle. You’ll see dozens of different brands: Pantene, TRESemmé, Garnier Fructis, Dove, AUSSIE, Herbal Essences, L’Oréal Paris, and OGX.

At first glance, it looks like you have plenty of choices. But what most people don’t realize is that many of these brands are owned by the same handful of massive corporations.

And when you start looking at who owns shares in those corporations, you’ll repeatedly come across three familiar names: BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street.

These are some of the largest investment firms in the world, with billions of dollars invested in companies selling everything from the shampoo in your shower to the groceries in your refrigerator.

Now, let me ask you something. Do you seriously believe these massive corporations and private equity firms care more about your health and well-being than they do about keeping their investors happy and making more money?

Of course not. Their only priority is profit.

Not to mention, many of these companies have been caught up in horrifying scandals involving child labor, forced labor, human trafficking, and other serious human rights abuses. If you haven’t read my investigation into Nestlé, I strongly encourage you to do so:

So, knowing all of this, would it really be that much of a stretch to question whether these corporations are deliberately selling you products that could eventually kill you?

Let’s keep looking at the shampoo aisle. Many of the corporations behind the products sitting on these shelves have faced lawsuits alleging that their products caused cancer, hair loss, and serious reproductive health problems. And, of course, consumers have accused these companies of failing to warn them about those risks.

Why would a corporation knowingly sell you a hair product that could give you cancer, make your hair fall out, or cause serious reproductive health problems? Wouldn’t that eventually cost them money?

Actually, no. It wouldn’t. Because the same investment giants pouring billions into the companies selling you these products also have billions invested in Big Pharma, fertility clinics, and the beauty industry selling you treatments for the very problems these products have been accused of causing.

Cancer : they’ll profit from the chemotherapy and cancer treatments.

Hair loss: they’ll profit from selling you hair-growth products to fix the damage their products caused.

Fertility issues: they’ll profit from the fertility treatments and IVF you’ll need to have a child.

They stand to make money on both ends.

So, let’s take a closer look at some of the biggest hair care brands on your store shelves, who actually owns them, and the disturbing class action lawsuits they’ve been caught in regarding cancer, hair loss, and other serious health problems.

And please, share this article with a friend, because more people need to know where their money is going and who they’re handing it over to.

Stop buying these products. Stop handing your hard-earned money to psychopaths who are literally trying to kill you. These companies have made billions off ordinary Americans and it’s time we stop rewarding them for it.

Start supporting family-owned businesses instead. Your money is your vote.

I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.

OGX

Owner: Kenvue / Johnson & Johnson.

Top Shareholders: BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street.

The OGX-brand shampoos and conditioners marketed by Johnson & Johnson to nourish and smooth your hair actually contain a combination of ingredients that cause significant hair loss. At least one ingredient in the Products, DMDM hydantoin, is a formaldehyde donor known to slowly leach formaldehyde when coming into contact with water. Formaldehyde is a well-known human carcinogen that can cause cancer and other harmful reactions when absorbed into skin.

Pantene

Owner: Procter & Gamble.

Top Shareholders: BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street.

A class action claims The Procter & Gamble Co. falsely advertises Herbal Essences and Pantene shampoos and conditioners as containing primarily naturally derived ingredients. The company makes claims that some products are 90% natural-origin ingredients or 97% naturally derived ingredients, when the ingredients are more likely to be industrial-origin. Even with water included, the products do not contain the advertised number or mass of natural ingredients. Many of the exact same ingredients are used in other hair products that are not — and never have been — considered ‘natural-origin.’”

HERBAL ESSENCES

Owner: Procter & Gamble.

Top Shareholders: BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street.

With “Herbal” in the name, you’d think the products would be natural, right?

Wrong. Herbal Essences was named in a lawsuit filed by a woman who alleged that years of using its products containing benzene, a known carcinogen, caused her to develop leukemia and bone marrow cancer.

And just like Pantene, Herbal Essences is owned by Procter & Gamble (P&G), another massive corporation selling products under names that sound natural despite containing ingredients that are anything but.

DOVE & TRESEMMÉ

Owner: Unilever.

Top Shareholders: BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street.

Unilever, the massive corporation behind both Dove and TRESemmé, has been hit with class actions alleging that its hair products caused hair loss, scalp burns, and other serious damage.

One lawsuit alleged that TRESemmé keratin shampoos contained DMDM hydantoin, a preservative that releases formaldehyde, a known human carcinogen, and that consumers suffered hair loss, painful scalp irritation, and burns after using these products.

I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.

GARNIER FRUCTIS

Owner: L’Oréal.

Owner of L’Oréal: Bettencourt Meyers family.

Top Shareholders: Nestlé, BlackRock, Vanguard.

I would stay away from ANYTHING owned by L’Oréal. The company is involved in a legal battle over more than 11,000 lawsuits from people claiming that chemical hair relaxers caused cancer and other serious reproductive health problems.

Their products have also been linked to hair loss.

In September of 2026, the entire state of Arizona sued L’Oréal for failing to disclose cancer risks associated with their chemical hair relaxers.

Hair products may contain hazardous chemicals with endocrine-disrupting and carcinogenic properties. Previous studies have found hair product use to be associated with a higher risk of hormone-sensitive cancers including breast and ovarian cancer. - Journal of the National Cancer Institute

AUSSIE

Owner: Procter & Gamble.

Top Shareholders: BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street.

In 2021, parent company Procter & Gamble issued a recall for specific Aussie, Pantene, Herbal Essences, and Waterless aerosol dry shampoo and conditioner spray products due to benzene (a known carcinogen).

WHAT TO WATCH OUT FOR

Stop buying products that contain formaldehyde. Many products don’t actually say “formaldehyde,” they use sneaky names like:

Formalin

Methylene glycol

Quaternium-15

DMDM hydantoin

These are preservatives or ingredients that release formaldehyde over time. Don’t buy products containing these ingredients.

And while you’re checking the label, watch out for these chemicals as well:

Sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS)

Benzene — a known human carcinogen

1,4-Dioxane — a probable human carcinogen

Look for Unscented or “Fragrance-Free” Products: The word “fragrance” can legally hide hundreds of undisclosed chemicals, including certain phthalates. A lot of phthalates are endocrine disruptors, meaning they can interfere with the hormones that regulate important functions in your body. They’ve been linked to reproductive problems and cancer.

Choose fragrance-free products to avoid these hidden fragrance ingredients.

Stop buying products from companies whose largest shareholders include BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street. Stop giving your hard-earned money to mega corporations.

And finally, if you’ve been using any of these products and have experienced hair loss or scalp irritation, DO NOT TURN AROUND AND BUY THEIR PRODUCTS THAT PROMISE HAIR GROWTH!

Why on earth would you give these corporations even more of your money to fix the very problems their products caused in the first place?

Stop paying them to create the problem AND sell you the solution.

Give your money to people who actually need it: family-owned businesses and people who genuinely care about the products they’re selling and whether those products actually do what they promise.

So, did you know that these popular hair care products have been linked to cancer, hair loss, and fertility issues? And which products or companies would you like me to investigate next?

Let me know in the comments!

Relevant reading:

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

To allow me to continue posting content just like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.

If that price feels impossible to you, I understand. Share this article with everyone you know, it costs nothing but it matters more than you could possibly know.

I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.

Thanks for reading Maddie (Books Behind Borders)! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share





