Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Betsy Warrior's avatar
Betsy Warrior
3h

Yes, you're right Maddie. In the Seventies and Eighties feminists valiantly against Nestlé formula use in Africa for mothers without an adequate supply of clean water. As a teen I was also pressured in the hospital after childbirth to accept using formula. The doctor said it was more modern and sanitary. It is a lot more work for mothers.

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Farrah's avatar
Farrah
2h

Great article! I boycotted them many years ago because of the baby formula scandal but I’ve been buying buxton water for many years not knowing it was owned by Nestle but thanks to you I now know! Maybe you could look into Procter & Gamble, I boycotted them because of Palestine but I also believe they have had some scandals and aren’t ethical in their business practices.

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