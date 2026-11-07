I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.

Did you know that Nestlé’s baby formula has killed more than 11 MILLION BABIES and counting?

Why would anybody willingly support a company responsible for something so horrific? Most people wouldn’t. In fact, you’re probably thinking, “Well, I don’t really buy many Nestlé products, so that’s not a problem for me.”

And that’s where you’d be wrong.

Most people recognize Nestlé for its candy and chocolate, but its empire extends FAR beyond the candy aisle. This company owns an enormous collection of brands selling everything from bottled water and pet food to healthcare products, frozen meals, coffee, and countless other everyday necessities.

And here’s the problem: Most of these products don’t even have the Nestlé name on the packaging. So you could be giving this company your hard-earned money every single week without having the slightest idea who you’re actually supporting.

We’re talking about the largest food company in the world, owning more than 2,000 brands globally across 186 countries.

And that’s exactly why I think it’s so important for people to understand just how much of the market Nestlé controls. We’re talking about a company with a horrific history involving child labor, trafficking, water exploitation, environmental destruction, and a baby formula scandal linked to millions of infant deaths. Yet millions of people who would be absolutely disgusted by these practices are unknowingly putting money into Nestlé’s pockets every time they go grocery shopping.

I think it’s time we stopped handing over our hard-earned money to corporations that have made fortunes exploiting and killing some of the most vulnerable people on the planet. Because being outraged by what these companies do means very little if we continue financing them.

So first, I’m going to show you just how enormous Nestlé’s empire really is and which popular brands are putting money into its pockets. Then we’re going to get into the horrifying scandals this company has been involved in, from the baby formula scandal to child labor, trafficking, water exploitation, environmental destruction, and so much more.

WHAT DOES NESTLÉ OWN?

The company is known for its massive candy portfolio, but many people may not know that these are also Nestlé brands. Please, for the love of everything good and right in this world, stop giving these people another dime of your hard-earned money. There are plenty of alternatives that don’t involve putting more money into the pockets of a corporation with such a horrific track record.

BABY PRODUCTS

Gerber

NaturNes

Cerelac

SMA Nutrition

NAN

Alfamino

Alfaré

Althéra

Ascenda

БЫСТРОВ

Beba

Bobo Frut

Ceregrow

Cognita Gold

Excella Gold

G-Balance

Good Care

Illuma 3

Lactogen

Lactogrow

Lactokid

Little Steps Folgemilch

Materna

Mater-Plus

Mio

Mucilon

Nangrow

Nanlac

Nativa

NatureNes

Neslac

Nestlé Junior

Nestogen

Nestum

Nidal

Nidina

Ninho

Opti-Lac

P’tit

Piltti

Promise PE Gold

S-26

Sinlac

Yogolino

BOTTLED WATER

Nestlé Pure Life

Perrier

S. Pellegrino

Acqua Panna

Vittel

Alaçam

Aquarel

Buxton

Ciego Montero

Contrex

Eco de Los Andes

Erekli

Essentia

Glaciar

Henniez

Hèpar

La Vie

Levissima

Minere

Nałęczowianka

Nestlé Splash

Sanbitter

Sta. María

Valvert

Viladrau

Κορπή

CEREAL

itness

Nesquik Cereal

Lion

Chocapic

Bar-One

Box Bowls

Cerevita

Chokella

Cini Minis

Clusters

Country Corn Flakes

Curiously Cinnamon

Estrelitas

GoFree Cereal

Golden Morn

Golden Nuggets

Honey Gold Flakes

Honey Stars

Koko Krunch

La Lechera Flakes

Lifita

Mix

NAT

Nesfit

NesPlus

Nestlé Musli

Neston

Oats & More

Snow Flakes

Uncle Tobys

Zucosos

CHOCOLATE, COOKIES, PASTRIES

Kit Kat

Toll House

Smarties

Quality Street

Aero

Rowntree’s

Garoto

Orion

Cailler

After Eight

Damak

Allen’s Lollies

Alpino

Amor

Animalines y Saladitas

Anticol

Baci

Balaton

Bananita Dolca

Baolu

Baton

Besos de Moza

Big Turk

Boci

Bolero

Bombones Surtidos

Bon Pari

Bono

Bros

Buon Natale

Caja Roja

Calipso

Caramac

Carlos V

Chambinho

Charge

Choclait Chips

Choco Crossies

Chokito

Coco Classic

Cocosette

Coffee Crisp

Cremositas

Crispy Shark Wafers

Cui Cui

Deli

Dois Frades

Dolca

Doré

Ecuateur

Extrafin

Familiar Negro

Fox’s

Freskas

Fruitips

Fun Fruit

Galak

Hašlerky

Hsu Fu Chi

Joe

Jojo

Комильфо

Kaštany

Kofila

Lanvin

Larín

La Fête Chocolat

Lentejas

Lentilky

Les Recettes de l’Atelier

Lion

LZ

Mabel’s Wafers

Mackintosh’s

Margo

McKay

Menier

Milkybar

Mini’s

Mirage

Modré z Neba

Morochas

Munch

Munchies

Mypa

Negresco

Nescau

Nesfit

Nestlé 1927 Özel Serisi

Nestlé Amor

Nestlé Mio

Nestlé Muecas

Nestlé Sal

Nestlé Snack

Nestlé Turrón

Nestlé Vainilla

Nestlé Zoologia

Nestlé Nuts

Passatempo

Passions

Peppermint Crisp

Perugina

Ping Pong

Plaistowe

Polo

Prestígio

Princessa

Россия щедрая душа

Ricas

Sahne Nuss

Samba

São Luiz

Savoy

Sfinx

Soothers

Sorrento

Studentska

Sublime

Suflair

Sundy

Super 8

Susy

Svitoch

Talento

Tango

Tex

Toffee Crisp

Toffo

Tola

Toronto

Trencito

Triangulo

Turtles

Yes!

Yorkie

COFFEE

Nespresso

Nescafé

Nescafé Dolce Gusto

Coffee-Mate

Starbucks Coffee at Home

Seattle’s Best

Aguila

Bonjorno

Blue Bottle Coffee

Bonka

Bracafé

Brite

Buondi

Café Musun

Cremora

El Chana

Linde’s

Orzoro

Presto

Sical

Zoégas

FROZEN FOOD

Stouffer’s

Hot Pockets

DiGiorno

Buitoni

Tombstone Pizza

Lean Cuisine

Sweet Earth

Maggi

Libby’s Pumpkin

Chambinho

Chamyto

Chandelle

California Pizza Kitchen

Creme de Leite

Crosse & Blackwell

Delissio Pizza

Del Monte Frozen Bars

Farinha Láctea

Gourmet

Grego

Hälsans Kök

Haoji

Herta

Hirz

Jack’s Pizza

Leisi

Life Cuisine

Lindahls

Litoral

Longa Vida

Mahler

Mezeast

Milk Pak

Mivina

Nestlé Baker’s Choice

Original Wagner Pizza

Outsider’s Pizza Company

Pak Fook

Pasta Italiana

Raita

Solis

Thomy

Torchin

Tostines

Totole

Wildscape Food

Winiary

DAIRY

Carnation

Nido

KLIM

Svelty

Amanecer

Anchor

Canprolac

Cap Nona

CereAvena

Crema de Leche

Dairy Farm

Dancow

EasyWhip

El Mundo del Dulce

Esencial

Every Day

Gloria

Green Butterfly

Ideal

Impulso

La Campesina

La Laitière

La Lechera

La Vaquita

Lactalis

Leche Condensada

Manjar

Media Crema Table Cream

Milkmaid

Moca

Molico

Nespray

Nestlé a+

Nestle Omega

Nestonutri

NesVita

Nutri Rindes

Quesos Nestlé

Rica Chicha

Sunshine

Sveltesse

Qué Rico

Yogu Yogu

DRINKS

Nesquik

Nestea

Ovaltine

Milo

Abuelita

Bolero

Brasa

Caro

Chococino

Chocofans

Choladi

Chuckie

Copacabana

Ecco

Eko

Fruita Vitals

Gingerino

Good Host

Granko

Huesitos

Le Chocolat

Morelia Presidencial

Natura

Nescau

Nesfruta

Nespray

Nestlé Hot Cocoa

Nestomalt

Orchard

Pensal

Ricacao

Ricoré

Salep

Savoy

Schokolade

Sıcak Çikolata

SPECIAL.T

Sweet Leaf Tea Company

Tonimalt

Vascolet

FOOD SERVICE

Chef

Chef-Mate

Bear Brand

Docello

Fruit Time

Grown Respectfully

Minor’s

Milky Time

Nature’s Heart

nesQuino

Procafé

Puljonki

Sjora

Starbucks by Nescafé Dolce Gusto

Sunkist Beverages

Sunsational

Trio

Vitality

NUTRITION AND HEALTH

Boost

Optifast

Peptamen

Novasource

Arginaid

Benecalorie

Beneprotein

Betaquik

BrainXpert

Carnation Breakfast Essentials

Celltrient

Clinutren

Compat

Compleat

Diabetisource

Douglas Laboratories

FDgard

Fiber Choice

FiberMais

Fibersource

FruitiVits

Garden of Life

Glutasolve

Glytrol

IBgard

Impact

Infasource

Isosource

Klean

K.Quik

Meritene

Microlipid

Minami

Mixxpro

Modulen

ModuLife

Nature’s Bounty

Nestlé Wellness

Nutren

Nutrição Até Você

NutriStrong

Nuun

Optisource

OptiFibre

OsteoBi-Flex

Persona

PronoKal

Pure Encapsulations

Puritan’s Pride

Quick Eze

REMfresh

Renalcal

Renutryl

Replete

Resource

Solgar

Spoonfulone

Sondalis

Sustagen

ThickenUp

Tolerex

Vitaflo

Vital Proteins

Vivonex

Wobecare CBD

Wobe-Mugos

Wobenzym

ICE CREAM

Dreyer’s

Häagen-Dazs

Mövenpick

Nestlé Ice Cream

8Cubes

Aiskrim Tradisi

Antica Gelateria Del Corso

Baton

Bilz Pap

Centella

Chamonix

Chocolito

Chomp

Cola de Dino

Cola de Tigre

Crazy

Crocante

D’anafria

Danky

Dis Frutt

Drumstick

Egocentrico

Eskimo

Especialidades Napolitano

Extreme

GOODNORTH

Kriko

La Cremeria

La Frutta

LollyPop

Mat Kool

Maxibon

Mega

Parlour

Prestigio

Pura Fruta

Real Dairy

Sensação

Serenata de Amor

Scoops

Sin Parar

Stalden

Sundae Swirlz

Trululu

Zoorpresa

PET CARE

Purina

Purina One

Purina Pro Plan

Alpo

Cat Chow

Dog Chow

Fancy Feast

Tidy Cats

Friskies

Beggin’

Frosty Paws

Adventuros

Bakers Complete

Bella

Beneful

Beyond

Bonzo

Busy

Chef Michael’s Canine Creations

Darling

Dentalife

Dogui

Doguitos

Doko

Felix

FortiFlora

Gati

Gatsy

Gourmet

Honest to Dog

Kit & Kaboodle

Kitten Chow

K-Nina

Lily’s Kitchen

Luv

Merrick Pet Care

Moist & Meaty

Mon Petit

Perrarina

Prime

Scamp

SecondNature

Supercoat

Terra Canis

The Pioneer Woman Dog Treats

Tom Poes

Trekker’s

Whisker Lickin’s

The following cereals are sold under the Nestlé brand in some non-U.S. markets: Cheerios, Shreddies, Shredded Wheat, Cookie Crisp, Golden Grahams, Corn Flakes, Trix, Lucky Charms, Cocoa Puffs.

The following candies are sold under the Nestlé brand in some non-U.S. markets: Crunch, Rolo.

I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.

THE BABY-KILLING SCANDAL

In the 1970s, Nestlé was accused of killing approximately 580 babies every single day in developing countries by aggressively promoting its baby formula over breast milk.

That’s 212,000 infants every year.

And the most disturbing part is that Nestlé knew exactly how dangerous its products were for mothers living in poverty, particularly those without access to clean drinking water. But apparently, there was too much money to be made to be worried about something so pesky like keeping babies alive.

By the 1960s, baby formula sales were declining in wealthy countries as more mothers became aware of the benefits of breastfeeding. So Nestlé decided to target poorer countries throughout Asia, Africa, and other developing regions, where birth rates were significantly higher, poverty was widespread, and healthcare infrastructure was severely limited.

For Nestlé, this was a goldmine. Each mother who switched from breastfeeding to formula represented the potential for three to four years of formula sales per child.

So Nestlé set out on a predatory marketing campaign in an effort to convince millions of mothers that their formula was actually more healthy for their babies than their own breast milk.

And the methods Nestlé used to convince these mothers to abandon breastfeeding were absolutely sinister.

Nestlé sent saleswomen DRESSED AS NURSES into hospitals and communities to approach new mothers.

Nestlé “Milk Nurses” in South Africa

These women presented themselves as medical professionals, handed out free samples of baby formula, and convinced vulnerable mothers that formula was healthier, more modern, and more Western than breastfeeding.

Nestlé also bribed medical specialists to promote its products. These were mothers living in some of the poorest countries in the world, many without adequate healthcare or education, being approached by women dressed as nurses who were encouraging them to stop breastfeeding their own children.

And the free samples were the most sinister part of the entire operation.

The samples lasted long enough for mothers to stop naturally producing breast milk, leaving them dependent on a product they couldn’t even afford.

And this wasn’t some harmless marketing gimmick. The entire strategy was designed to turn mothers into paying customers. This was all strategically planned by Nestle.

Decline in Breastfeeding with Formula Introduction

But what happens when you convince impoverished mothers to stop breastfeeding and replace their own milk with a product they can’t afford?

They start doing whatever they can to make that product last longer.

So these mothers began DILUTING THE FORMULA WITH WATER.

They were adding more water than the instructions recommended because they couldn’t afford to purchase enough formula to feed their babies properly.

And as a result, their babies weren’t receiving the nutrients they needed to survive. These mothers were unknowingly starving their own children.

And as if that wasn’t horrific enough, there was another problem.

MILLIONS OF THESE MOTHERS DIDN’T EVEN HAVE ACCESS TO CLEAN DRINKING WATER.

Nestlé was aggressively marketing a product that required clean water in countries where clean water wasn’t readily available.

Many mothers were mixing the formula with contaminated water, exposing their babies to dangerous bacteria and potentially fatal diseases like Ecoli and Salmonella, increasing infant mortality.

Unclean Water Sample

Others couldn’t even read the preparation instructions.

And Nestlé knew these conditions existed.

Yet Nestlé continued aggressively marketing its products to these very populations.

In Chile, breastfeeding rates collapsed from 90% to just 10% between 1960 and 1968, during the period when commercial baby formula was being introduced and promoted.

Researchers studying approximately 2.6 million births across 38 countries found that infant mortality increased by an estimated 27% following Nestlé’s entry into markets where clean drinking water wasn’t universally available.

By the 1970s, the scandal had become so horrific that the media began referring to the formula as the “Baby Killer.” It sparked one of history’s largest consumer boycotts in 1977 with the “Nestlé Kills Babies” campaign.

Researchers estimate Nestlé’s formula marketing caused 10.9 million excess infant deaths between 1960-2015.

I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.

THE WATER SCANDAL

Nestlé has also found itself at the center of several major human rights controversies involving its bottled water empire. Scroll to the list above to see the many bottled water companies Nestlé owns.

At the World Water Forum in 2000, Nestlé actually tried to lobby for water to be classified as a “need” rather than a fundamental human “right.” Imagine the audacity of a multibillion-dollar corporation that makes enormous profits selling one of the most basic necessities for human survival trying to influence whether people should even have a fundamental right to access it.

And if you want to understand just how disgusting Nestlé’s exploitation of water resources has been, look no further than what happened in Flint, Michigan.

In 2017, while the residents of Flint were suffering through one of the worst drinking water contamination crises in American history, just 100 miles away, Nestlé was pumping approximately 130 MILLION GALLONS of Michigan’s groundwater every single year for a mere $200 a month.

And how much of that water did Nestlé provide to the people of Flint? Not a single drop.

The water in Flint, Michigan, 2017 .

Unsurprisingly, this sparked enormous public outrage, particularly when Nestlé sought permission to increase the amount of water it was extracting from the state. Approximately 81,000 people submitted comments opposing Nestlé’s plans, compared to just 75 in favor, making it abundantly clear that the overwhelming majority of people who participated did not want this corporation extracting even more of Michigan’s groundwater.

But apparently, the voices of 81,000 people meant absolutely nothing, because Michigan ultimately approved Nestlé’s request to increase its water extraction anyway.

And Michigan is hardly the only place where Nestlé has exploited water supplies for profit, because communities in France and Pakistan have also faced serious problems involving Nestlé’s groundwater extraction and the depletion of local aquifers.

I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.

HUMAN RIGHTS SCANDALS

Nestlé has also found itself at the center of horrific human rights scandals involving human trafficking, forced labor, debt bondage, and modern-day slavery, including allegations connected to the supply chains of some of its most recognizable brands.

From the cocoa plantations in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, where Nestlé sources chocolate ingredients, to the Thai fishing industry supplying its Purina pet food business, investigations have exposed disturbing instances of workers being trafficked, exploited, and forced to work under conditions resembling slavery.

And perhaps the most horrifying part is that many of the victims working without pay were CHILDREN, some as young as 12 to 16 years old, subjected to exploitation in the supply chains of one of the wealthiest food corporations in the world.

Child labor and slavery is rampant in Nestlé’s chocolate industry .

I don’t know about you, but I find it absolutely disgusting that a corporation with a history of scandals involving the deaths of babies, child labor, human trafficking, modern-day slavery, and the exploitation of natural resources has managed to build one of the largest and most profitable food empires in the world.

And what’s even more disturbing is that millions of people are unknowingly financing this corporation every single day simply by purchasing products from brands they don’t even realize Nestlé owns.

We’ve reached a point where these enormous corporations can be exposed for some of the most horrific practices imaginable, face public outrage, pay a few fines, and continue making billions of dollars as though nothing ever happened.

Meanwhile, the people who suffered the consequences of their actions will never get back what was taken from them.

And I think it’s about time we started asking ourselves why we continue rewarding corporations with our hard-earned money when their track records show such blatant disregard for human life.

Because at the end of the day, Nestlé needs your money a whole lot more than you need its products. There are alternatives to the brands this company owns, and choosing where you spend your money is one of the few ways ordinary people can directly refuse to finance corporations whose practices they find absolutely reprehensible.

We can’t keep complaining about corporate greed, exploitation, and corruption while continuing to hand these companies billions of dollars every year.

If you want to hurt a corporation where it actually matters, stop giving it your money.

And now that you know just how many brands Nestlé owns, you can make that decision for yourself instead of unknowingly putting more money into its pockets.

Which Nestlé-owned brands were you most surprised to see on the list, and which ones will you stop buying?

I’d also love to know what other corporations you’d like me to investigate, particularly those with histories of exploitation, corruption, and human rights abuses that most Americans know absolutely nothing about.

Let me know in the comments below, because I have a feeling Nestlé is far from the only company whose products are sitting in our homes while its darkest scandals remain largely forgotten.

Relevant reading:

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

To allow me to continue posting content just like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.

If that price feels impossible to you, I understand. Share this article with everyone you know, it costs nothing but it matters more than you could possibly know.

I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.