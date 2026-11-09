Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Desert Researcher's avatar
Desert Researcher
3h

This is just nuts. (Pun intended)… Get this, I looked up the shelled pistachio nuts, which I love & eat from Costco. I found out that they get 99% of all their pistachios from California. So then I looked up what farms they get them from in California and this is what I found…that Setton Farms and Nichols Farms, as well as Wonderful Pistachios is where Costco gets their pistachios. They pool them all together and bag them up for us to eat so there’s no differentiation at all from the farms. So with each nut I eat, I could be eating one from Setton Farms or Nichols Farms or (not so) Wonderful. 😕 This is sad. Thanks for the research on this article Maddie.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Diane Strollo's avatar
Diane Strollo
4h

Ty

Reply
Share
1 reply by Books Behind Borders
31 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Books Behind Borders · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.