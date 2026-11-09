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There is ONE billionaire couple in California using more water than every single resident of Los Angeles combined.

Their names are Lynda and Stewart Resnick, and they own The Wonderful Company, the billion-dollar empire behind FIJI Water, POM Wonderful, and Wonderful Pistachios. They’re also staunch Zionists who have poured millions of dollars into supporting Israel.

In 1994, members of Lynda Resnick’s family were involved in secret negotiations that officially ended water being a public right in California, transferring ownership into private hands instead. One of the biggest beneficiaries was the Resnick family, who gained a 60% stake in the Kern Water Bank, a massive water-storage facility that had previously been publicly owned.

The Resnicks have been accused of using their enormous influence over California’s water resources to benefit their agricultural empire, while ordinary Californians are told to conserve water, take shorter showers, and cut back on watering their lawns.

This one family uses over 150 BILLION gallons of water every year.

THE PISTACHIO WAR

As if stealing all of the water in California water wasn’t enough, the Resnicks have also been lobbying our government for years to go to war with Iran so that they have less pistachio competition.

Iran was once the world’s largest exporter of pistachios. But years of American sanctions and trade restrictions have helped the U.S. steal its market share.

And who happens to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of America’s growing dominance in the pistachio industry?

The Resnick family, whose Wonderful Pistachios business is now one of the largest pistachio producers in the world.

The pistachio warehouses of Iranian Pistachio Company were targeted by American/Israeli fighter jets, which has been described as the heart of Iran’s pistachio industry.

This strike was likely a gift to Lynne and Stewart Resnick, the Zionist billionaires who own the California-based Wonderful company, the largest producer of pistachios in the world.

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THE RESNICKS AND ISRAEL

The Resnicks are top donors to Friends of the IDF, an organization that raises money for the Israeli military. They also donated $12 MILLION to the National Library of Israel’s new campus in Jerusalem, which includes the Lynda and Stewart Resnick Fellowship program.

According to tax records from their foundation, they’ve donated anywhere from $200,000 to $500,000 a year to organizations supporting the Israeli military, totaling $2.4 MILLION between 2015 and 2022 alone.

And that doesn’t even include the millions more they’ve given to so-called “education” organizations with close ties to the Israel’s military and occupation establishment, or their involvement with an influential think tank spun off from AIPAC.

Altogether, the Resnick family’s financial backing of Israel’s genocidal regime amounts to millions upon millions of dollars, although the exact figure is nearly impossible to pin down. Their financial ties to the Israel’s military and occupation establishment go far beyond the donations listed above.

BOYCOTT THEIR COMPANIES!

Stop making these billionaires richer.

At what point do we stop handing our hard-earned money to billionaires who already have more wealth than they could ever possibly need?

The average American is struggling to afford groceries, housing, and basic necessities, while families like the Resnicks are sitting on billions of dollars, controlling enormous amounts of water, and pouring millions into the genocidal state of Israel, in an effort to grow their billion-dollar empire.

And we’re helping make them richer every time we buy their products.

Ordinary Americans are being told to conserve water and make sacrifices while a billionaire family’s agricultural empire consumes billions of gallons of it to grow products that we then pay them to buy.

Why should we continue financially supporting people who are getting filthy rich off resources that should benefit the public?

These billionaires don’t need another dime of your money. They certainly don’t need it more than the small businesses and independent farmers struggling to compete with their enormous corporations.

We spend so much time complaining about billionaire corruption, corporate greed, and the enormous influence wealthy families have over our government, but then we turn around and continue handing these same people our money.

We need to stop financing the very people whose actions and interests we claim to oppose.

You don’t have to buy FIJI Water. You don’t have to buy Wonderful Pistachios, POM Wonderful, or any of the other brands owned by this family. There are other businesses that would be grateful for your support, including smaller companies that could actually use the money.

The Resnicks already have billions. They don’t need yours.

Vote with your money. Stop making these billionaires richer while ordinary Americans are struggling to get by.

I’m going to keep investigating the billionaires and corporations behind the products we buy every day, because Americans deserve to know exactly who they’re giving their hard-earned money to and where that money ends up.

If you found this article interesting, share it with a friend. Most people have no idea who owns these brands, and the more people who know, the better.

How many of these brands did you know were owned by the Resnick family? And which other billionaire-owned companies should I investigate next? Let me know in the comments.

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