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Ronald Lauder and Leon Black

Last month, Ronald Lauder, heir to the Estée Lauder fortune, made his position perfectly clear:

I am still a Zionist, I still love Israel, I will do everything I can to help it succeed.

So, I figured now is as good a time as any to show you just how many of the beauty brands sitting on store shelves are owned by this genocide-pedophilia-enabling cosmetics empire.

And I have a feeling quite a few of these are going to surprise you.

Estée Lauder

Origins

Smashbox

The Ordinary

Tom Ford

Too Faced

MAC

Bobbi Brown

Clinique

GLAMGLOW

AERIN Beauty

AVEDA

Aramis

Balmain Beauty

Bumble and Bumble

DARPHIN Paris

DECIEM

Dr.Jart+

Jo Malone Londer

Kilian Paris

LA MER

Lab Series

Le Labo

NIOD

And before you decide whether you want to continue giving these companies your hard-earned money, I think there’s a little more you should know about the billionaire behind the Lauder fortune.

RONALD LAUDER AND JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Ronald Lauder’s name appears more than 900 times in the Epstein files, and the records show that he maintained contact with Jeffrey Epstein years after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for sex offenses involving a minor.

The emails reference personal meetings and business relationships between the two men.

Apparently, being a convicted sex offender wasn’t enough to put an end to their association.

RONALD LAUDER AND ISRAEL

Lauder has repeatedly come to Israel’s defense and was, for many years, a close friend and political ally of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Their relationship dates all the way back to the 1980s, when Netanyahu served as Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations.

And as Lauder made perfectly clear in his recent statement, his loyalty to Israel hasn’t changed.

Ronald Lauder and Benjamin Netanyahu

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RONALD LAUDER IS PUSHING TO SEIZE GREENLAND

Multiple outlets have confirmed that Ronald Lauder, a longtime Trump confidant, encouraged Trump to pursue purchasing Greenland.

And in case you were wondering why a cosmetics billionaire is so interested in acquiring Greenland, Lauder was kind enough to explain his motivations himself:

Beneath its ice and rock lies a treasure trove of rare-earth elements essential for AI, advanced weaponry and modern technology. As ice recedes, new maritime routes are emerging, reshaping global trade and security.

Well, isn’t that convenient?

A billionaire with close connections to the president encouraging the United States to acquire territory that just so happens to contain enormously valuable natural resources.

I’m sure the financial opportunities have absolutely nothing to do with it.

Ronald Lauder and Donald Trump

RONALD LAUDER AND THE UKRAINE WAR

Greenland isn’t the only place where Lauder has taken an interest in valuable natural resources.

A leaked November 2023 letter sent to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by the head of TechMet, a mining company, named Lauder as part of a consortium interested in exploiting a lithium deposit in the war-torn country.

So while ordinary people are paying the price for these wars, billionaires are positioning themselves to profit from the valuable resources sitting beneath the countries being torn apart.

Truly, a stand-up guy on all fronts.

These billionaires take your money and use it to abuse and traffic little children. It’s time to take the trash out.

Voting in an election means very little when the same wealthy interests continue wielding enormous influence over the people running this country, regardless of who’s in office.

You know what does have a profound impact? Voting with your money.

Stop giving these people another dime of your hard-earned money. Stop financing the very people whose actions and interests you claim to oppose.

Because at the end of the day, these billionaires need your money a whole lot more than you need their overpriced cosmetics.

Which of these companies were you most shocked to learn were part of the Estée Lauder empire? And which ones will you be boycotting? Let me know in the comments below.

I’d also love to know which other brands are owned by pedophiles that people would be shocked to learn about.

Relevant reading:

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I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.