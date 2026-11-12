Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Sherah Bassard's avatar
Sherah Bassard
6h

This should have led to criminal charges! As a nurse who sees people receiving blood products all the time, this story is just so tragic. Although I’ve worked in the medical field for over 30 years, at this point, I’m praying this entire cannibalistic system burns down and all these mthrf*krs go straight to hell.

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Lynette Hillman's avatar
Lynette Hillman
5h

How did these people not go to prison?! This is sick.

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