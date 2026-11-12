I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.

Imagine having a child who was born with a life-threatening disease and being told by doctors that there’s a treatment that could save their life. So, like any parent would, you trust the doctors and give your child the medication they need to survive, only to find out years later that the very treatment you were giving them was contaminated with a deadly virus that would eventually kill them.

Now imagine finding out that the pharmaceutical company responsible knew their products were contaminated but continued selling them anyway because they didn’t want to lose money.

That’s exactly the kind of nightmare thousands of families were forced to live through.

The pharmaceutical giant, Bayer, sold blood products contaminated with HIV because they didn’t want to lose money and they knowingly continued selling them to people who depended on these products to stay alive, including children.

This is, by far, one of the most heinous corporate scandals I’ve ever reported on and the fact that the people responsible were never sent to prison makes it even more disturbing.

Bayer is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical conglomerates, and it owned a company called Cutter Laboratories, which manufactured blood-clotting products known as Factor VIII and Factor IX. These were life-saving treatments for people suffering from hemophilia, a rare blood disorder that prevents blood from clotting properly, meaning something as minor as a cut could potentially become life-threatening.

These people depended on these products to survive and they trusted the companies manufacturing them to provide something that wouldn’t end up killing them.

But when Bayer and Cutter became aware that their blood products were contaminated with HIV, their biggest concern wasn’t the thousands of people whose lives were at risk. It was the millions of dollars they stood to lose if they had to throw away their existing inventory.

So, in typical psychopathic-CEO fashion, instead of destroying the contaminated inventory, as any reasonably moral human being would do, they decided to keep selling it anyway, including here in the United States.

And as if that wasn’t bad enough, they continued selling their older, even riskier blood products, to poorer countries throughout Asia and Latin America, where people were unknowingly putting their lives at risk every time they received a treatment that was supposed to keep them alive.

Because apparently losing millions of dollars was a much bigger concern to these pharmaceutical executives than the possibility of killing thousands of innocent people, including children.

Within just a few years, thousands of people with hemophilia had tested positive for HIV, which can eventually develop into AIDS.

I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.

THE RAY FAMILY

One of the most heartbreaking stories to come out of this scandal is that of the Ray family, whose three sons were infected with HIV after receiving contaminated blood products to treat their hemophilia.

The Ray family.

Ricky Ray died from AIDS, due to contaminated blood products, when he was just 15 years old, and his brother Robert died from the same disease at only 22.

Their youngest brother, Randy, spent nearly his entire life battling the consequences of those contaminated treatments before eventually dying just recently from AIDS-related complications at the age of 43.

Ricky Ray in the hospital just before passing away at the age of 15.

All three brothers were survived by their parents and their sister, who had to watch their family be destroyed by the very medical treatments that were supposed to keep their children alive.

This company wiped out an entire future generation of a family and the Ray brothers were only three of the thousands of people whose lives were destroyed by this murderous scandal.

The Ray family ended up suing Bayer’s Cutter Laboratories, eventually receiving a $1 million settlement, much of which reportedly went toward legal fees leaving the family with a fraction of the money after losing all three sons.

These children weren’t suffering from some disease they contracted through their own actions. They were born with a medical condition that required regular treatment and their parents trusted these pharmaceutical companies to manufacture products that wouldn’t end up killing their children.

Instead, those treatments infected them with a deadly virus and the companies responsible continued putting other patients at risk because they didn’t want to lose money.

If you know your product contains something that could kill somebody and you deliberately continue selling it to thousands of innocent people anyway because you don’t want to lose money and people end up dying as a result, you’re a murderer. I don’t care if you’re selling it out of the back of your car or from the headquarters of a multibillion-dollar pharmaceutical corporation. That’s murder, and the people responsible should be treated like murderers.

So, surely the pharmaceutical executives responsible for this scandal were prosecuted and sent to prison for killing innocent people, including children, right?

Absolutely not. Not a single one of them went to prison.

Think about what happens when a drug dealer sells someone drugs laced with fentanyl and that person dies from an overdose. They can be charged with homicide and sent to prison for decades, or even life, because they sold somebody a product that ended up killing them.

So explain to me why a drug dealer can spend the rest of their life in prison for selling a deadly product to one person, but pharmaceutical executives can continue selling deadly blood products to thousands of innocent people, including children, and somehow avoid prison altogether?

Apparently, selling something that kills people is a serious crime when you’re a drug dealer but when you’re a pharmaceutical executive protecting millions of dollars in profits, it’s something you can settle with a check.

In May 1983, the Mail on Sunday published a front-page exposé with the headline "Hospitals using killer blood,” warning that imported commercial blood and clotting products (such as Factor 8) from the United States posed a grave threat.

I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.

WHEN CORPORATE MURDER COMES WITH NO PRISON TIME

Thousands of innocent people contracted a deadly virus from medical treatments they depended on to survive, yet the executives responsible for putting those products on the market never had to spend a single day in prison for it.

And we’re supposed to believe these pharmaceutical corporations have our best interests at heart?

These are the same companies we trust to manufacture the medications we give our children, yet this scandal shows just how far some of them have been willing to go to protect their profits, even when doing so meant putting the lives of their own customers at risk.

And while the victims and their families were left dealing with the consequences, the corporations responsible were able to resolve claims through financial settlements.

But since when does writing a check make up for killing somebody?

You cannot put a price on somebody’s life, and no amount of money will ever give those parents their children back.

The Ray brothers should have had the opportunity to live a normal life, grow old and have families of their own, but instead, all three died from a disease they contracted through medical treatments they needed to survive.

And the people responsible for this scandal never went to prison.

If an ordinary American can be sent to prison for killing one person, why shouldn’t the executives of a multibillion-dollar corporation face the same consequences when their decisions end up costing thousands of people their lives?

If you knowingly put thousands of people’s lives at risk because you don’t want to lose a few million dollars and people end up dying as a result, you should be held criminally responsible for those deaths. Being a wealthy pharmaceutical executive shouldn’t exempt you from the same laws that apply to everybody else.

Because if these corporations know that the worst consequence they’ll face for killing somebody is having to pay a financial settlement, what exactly is stopping them from doing it again? Because we all know that the fine they will have to pay will never exceed or even come close to the corporate profits they’ll earn.

So, did you know about Bayer and Cutter Laboratories’ contaminated blood scandal before reading this article? And are there any other companies you think I should investigate? I’d love to hear your suggestions in the comments.

I want to continue investigating these companies and exposing the scandals that most Americans have probably never even heard about.

Please share this article with a friend, because the thousands of people whose lives were destroyed by this scandal deserve to have their stories told and the corporations responsible deserve to have their actions exposed.

Relevant reading:

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

To allow me to continue posting content just like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.

If that price feels impossible to you, I understand. Share this article with everyone you know, it costs nothing but it matters more than you could possibly know.

I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.