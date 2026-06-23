If you appreciate the endless hours I’ve dedicated to reading and reporting on the Epstein files, and you want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

I stumbled across this document while going through the Epstein files and, honestly, I have no idea what to make of it.

I’ve read it multiple times now and it just raises more questions than it answers.

Maybe somebody out there has already looked into this. Maybe there’s context I’m missing. Maybe there’s a simple explanation that isn’t immediately obvious. I don’t know.

What I do know is that this document exists, it’s in the files, and it’s strange enough that I figured it was worth putting in front of other people.

If you’ve come across it before, know anything about the names in it, or have information that could help make sense of what’s being alleged, send me a message or leave a comment.

Because after reading this thing, my immediate reaction was basically:

...what the fuck am I looking at?

Here is the direct link to the file: https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00080475.pdf

Relevant reading:

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I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

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