Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
2h

The War of Aggression on Iran 🇮🇷 seems to have accomplished one unspoken goal: The Epstein Files and the fiendish and creepy Jeffery Epstein have all but vanished from the mainstream news.

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Matthew's avatar
Matthew
6h

Trump doesn't have the ability to be accountable for anything. Even being groomed from his spawning as he was released out of Satan's asshole, his entire life has been for him. Everything he does is about himself. He is absolutely a malignant insidious vile narcissist, a walking talking breathing piece of fucking shit. He will deny everything and I am confident his attorneys will fight to the death for him. This piece of shit has never accomplished anything in his entire life he is no different than Elon Musk and the rest of the billionaires because they were all put into these positions. There is nothing special about any of them. They are part of a bloodline of inbred vile creatures. We can annihilate and eliminate everything about them from the face of the earth. But we won't. Why? Because most people don't care because most people are unaware. They believe what they are told. 99% of the world's population have never had an autonomous thought. There is no such thing as original thought with most people. That is my opinion and that is what I think will happen. Nothing‼️😂🤣🖕🧃

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