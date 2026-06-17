Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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GraciousMonkey's avatar
GraciousMonkey
13h

thank you for showing up every day. i think our tidal wave is gaining strength as more and more people wake up, thanks to the work of people like you. we will win.

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James's avatar
James
14h

All you saying is true. This world is stands on Working Class. What could possibly be more appropriate time for another revolutionary act against elites criminals if it isn't now?

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