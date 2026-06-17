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If we had held the people named in the Panama Papers accountable, there's a decent chance we would have exposed the Epstein class years earlier and saved a lot of children’s lives.

That may sound like a stretch, but only because most people have forgotten what the Panama Papers actually revealed.

Today, an estimated $3.55 trillion sits in offshore accounts around the world. That's more than the entire GDP of the United Kingdom. And here’s the thing: it’s not like we can’t find the money. In fact, it’s the complete opposite. We know where much of this money is. We know who put it there. We know which banks moved it. We know which lawyers built the corporate structures. We know which jurisdictions built entire industries around helping wealthy people hide their money.

The reason we know this is because somebody leaked the documents.

On April 3, 2016, the Panama Papers became public.

It contained roughly 37 million documents tied to:

more than 214,000 offshore companies

140 politicians from more than 50 countries

offshore companies in 21 tax havens

The Panama Papers named sitting presidents, prime ministers, royalty, billionaires, government officials and organized crime figures who were all using identical offshore structures through the same firm.

It was the biggest exposure of financial secrecy in modern history. 400 journalists worked in coordination for over a year before publishing a single word.

The same offshore jurisdictions appeared repeatedly. The same shell companies appeared repeatedly. The same law firms appeared repeatedly. The same methods for concealing ownership appeared repeatedly.

Governments suddenly had everything they always claim they need before taking action. They had names, records, corporate filings, banking trails and years worth of documentation connecting powerful people to offshore structures. Yet after all the headlines and all the promises of reform, remarkably little changed.

These are the files BEFORE the Epstein files. The people named in the Panama Papers are also named in the Epstein files.

These files showed how the world’s most powerful people structured their wealth to remain invisible to tax authorities and the public. It was estimated that the total global recovery was approximately $1.36 billion in fines and back taxes. $11.5 trillion was hidden.

The story wasn't that corruption existed. Anybody paying attention already knew corruption existed. The story was that one of the largest leaks in modern history effectively handed governments a roadmap to how elite financial networks operate and very few people seemed interested in following it to its logical conclusion.

One person who did follow it was Daphne Caruana Galizia, and they killed her for it.

Daphne lived in Malta, a small Mediterranean island south of Sicily.

Through her blog, Running Commentary, she spent years documenting corruption inside Maltese politics with a level of detail that made powerful people genuinely uncomfortable. The Mediterranean in general is ripe with corruption and a long history of organized crime.

She wasn't making broad accusations about "the system." She was naming officials, tracing companies, identifying relationships and publishing information that many people would have preferred remained buried inside corporate records.

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Among her reporting were revelations that two of Malta’s most powerful officials had secret companies registered in Panama.

Maltese government minister Konrad Mizzi owned a shell company called Hearnville Inc. She also reported that Keith Schembri, chief of staff to the prime minister, owned a shell company called Tillgate Inc.

Both of these shell companies had been setup by the same Panamanian law firm and both were connected to trusts in New Zealand designed to hide the real owners.

Powerful people attacked her credibility. Lawsuits piled up. Pressure mounted from every direction. None of it stopped her.

Tragically, on October 16, 2017, Daphne published what would become her final blog post. The last line read: "There are crooks everywhere you look now. The situation is desperate."

About 30 minutes later, she walked out of her house and got into her car, when it suddenly exploded. Turns out there was a bomb planted beneath the driver's seat. The explosion killed her instantly and hurled her car 80 meters into a nearby field.

What has troubled me most about the Epstein files isn't necessarily what was exposed. I didn't need to spend weeks digging through court documents and FBI memos to understand that there are deeply sick, demented and demonic people operating at the highest levels of our society. Anybody paying attention can see that something is profoundly wrong with our culture.

I mean, just look around you. Hollywood has spent decades normalizing things that would have shocked previous generations. The music industry has turned sexualization into a business model. Advertising agencies use young women and children to sell everything from luxury brands to fast food. You can't watch a movie without being force-fed sex scenes that add absolutely nothing to the story. You can’t drive down the highway without seeing a billboard with a half naked young girl in an ad selling perfume.

So no, the Epstein files didn’t surprise me. What surprised me was how familiar the entire situation felt.

Because this isn't the first scandal that exposed the rot sitting at the top of our society. We've lived through the Panama Papers. The Pandora Papers. WikiLeaks. Endless financial scandals. Endless corruption scandals. Endless stories involving powerful people doing things that would destroy the life of an ordinary American.

Every few years another bombshell lands on the public’s doorstep.

Every few years we’re told that this time is different.

Every few years we’re promised that the truth is finally coming out.

And every single time, the public gets angry for a few weeks before moving on to the next distraction.

It’s not the allegations that shock me. It’s the reaction from the public. Or more accurately, the lack of one.

At some point Americans were trained to consume corruption the same way they consume entertainment. A shocking headline appears on their phone. They spend twenty minutes arguing about it online. Maybe they share a meme. Maybe they leave an angry comment. Then they go back to work the next morning and continue living as if nothing happened.

People have convinced themselves that they're powerless. They've convinced themselves that nothing can change because the people at the top have all the money, all the influence, and all the institutions behind them.

Frankly, I think that’s a cop out.

Because the truth is that society doesn’t run because billionaires show up to work. It doesn’t run because politicians show up to work. It doesn’t run because celebrities show up to work.

Society runs because millions of ordinary people do.

The truck driver.

The mail carrier.

The electrician.

The firefighter.

The police officer.

The nurse.

The people who actually keep the lights on and food moving across the country outnumber the people sitting at the top by a margin that isn’t even comparable.

So why do we keep acting like we’re powerless?

Why do we keep talking as if a tiny group of people somehow possess supernatural authority over hundreds of millions of citizens?

The people at the top may have the money.

But we have the numbers.

And history has shown over and over again which one matters more when people finally decide they’ve had enough.

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

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