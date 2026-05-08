Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AJ's avatar
AJ
6h

Ever since 9/11, I’ve always thought other countries should be involved in U.S. affairs due to the lack of justice in the U.S..

Reply
Share
Phillip Badger's avatar
Phillip Badger
6h

I looked up Ana Yermakova and found this.

https://histsci.fas.harvard.edu/Anna%20%28Anya%29-Yermakova

Reply
Share
5 replies by Books Behind Borders and others
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Books Behind Borders · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture