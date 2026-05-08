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Epstein’s largest gift to Harvard, a $6.5 million donation, established the Program for Evolutionary Dynamics (PED), which Martin Nowak directed. But after his 2008 conviction, Epstein didn’t lose his access to the Ivy League school. Epstein visited the PED offices more than forty times between 2010 and 2018, had his own keycard and passcode, and PED maintained “Jeffrey’s Office” for him.

The $6.5 million was part of a total $9.1 million that he donated to the university, which is the single largest donation Harvard had ever received.

Who Is Martin Nowak?

He is a world-renowned evolutionary biologist at Harvard University. And he was friends with Epstein for over a decade. His name is mentioned over 4,000 times in the Epstein files.

Martin took trips to Epstein’s island, his ranch in New Mexico and his New York apartment.

Martin Nowak in conversation with Epstein on his island:

DOJ File EFTA00535386

On August 25, 2002, Martin sent an email to Ghislaine Maxwell that said:

Dear Ghislaine, many thanks again for your amazing hospitality. I am so very sorry I caused you so much worry and that I spoilt this day. I am so happy that I did not kill anybody. My perspective of life has changed somehow…lots of love, Martin

On March 10th, 2014, one day AFTER Martin left Epstein’s island, Epstein sent an email asking Martin “did you torture her” …

As a reminder, Epstein was a convicted child sexual predator at this time.

Harvard’s response to all of this?

They gave Martin a paid leave of absence…

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An Interesting Photo, To Say The Least

As I was researching the Epstein files for this article, I came across a photo that almost nobody is talking about. It looks like it was taken inside Harvard sometime between 2015 and 2017.

So far, I’ve been able to identify four people in the room:

Martin Nowak , evolutionary biologist at Harvard University, in green.

Jeffrey Epstein , who funded Martin’s program and maintained a private office at the university, centered in black.

Steve Bannon , then CEO of Trump’s 2016 campaign and later White House Chief Strategist, to the right, wearing a brown jacket.

Joscha Bach, German cognitive scientist, working in Martin’s Evolutionary Dynamics program, far left in the glasses.

Nowak’s Evolutionary Dynamics program, the one Epstein funded and poured millions into, studies how ideas and behaviors spread through populations.

Essentially, how something goes from fringe to the mainstream, how beliefs take hold, and how hard they are to undo once they’re in place.

Bach’s work adds another layer. He focuses on how the human mind works, specifically how to bridge cognitive science and AI by studying how human intelligence and consciousness can be modeled computationally.

And then there’s Bannon.

Bannon built his entire career on shaping narratives and influencing public opinion, whether through media, politics, or strategy. His role in the 2016 election was centered on messaging, persuasion, and understanding how to move large groups of people in a specific direction.

And Epstein?

He had a long-documented obsession with eugenics, which is the belief that humanity can be “improved” by controlling who gets to reproduce and who doesn’t. Historically, that’s led to forced sterilizations and mass atrocities. Epstein openly talked about creating a genetic legacy, seeding his DNA, selecting traits and engineering future generations.

And this wasn’t just a hobby for him…he funded scientists, courted academics, and embedded himself inside of elite research environments that gave those ideas credibility and cover.

So just think about what you’re looking at:

A guy obsessed with “improving” humanity

funding a program that studies how ideas spread and stick,

sitting in a room with people studying how the mind works

and a political strategist whose whole job is influencing millions of people

That’s not just some random meetup.

At the very least, it raises a pretty obvious question:

Why is Epstein in the middle of all of this?

Joscha Bach

Bach is also mentioned over 4,000 times in the Epstein files and has visited Epstein’s island. Because of this, he wrote a Substack article proclaiming his stance on his relationship with Epstein and its…interesting, to say the least.

Here’s just a small quote from it:

Epstein had an unusual psychology. He was high strung, intensely curious, and utterly devoid of fear, guilt or shame. In the absence of these basic human traits, he was a high functioning sociopath, bound only by rules and loyalties he discovered for himself. He was incredibly well connected, with friends in all political camps, including existing and former heads of state in the US and all over the world. His circle of acquaintances and friends also included a number of the most famous mathematicians, physicists, cognitive scientists, AI researchers, economists and biologists of our time.

In the article, Bach admits he was aware that “Epstein had been convicted for the trafficking of minors and had spent a year in prison,” but that he had “reformed himself.”

How does any of this even belong in the same paragraph?

Sociopath. Devoid of guilt. Bound only by the rules he chooses to follow. And “reformed.”

If someone is a sociopath who’s already been caught doing utterly depraved acts, someone who operates entirely by his own rules, what does “reform” even mean in that context?

Or is “reform” just the word people use to make themselves feel better about who they’re standing next to?

Here’s what I’d like to know…

If you knew that someone was a child sexual predator and a sociopath, would you be anywhere near them? Would you sit in the same room or shake their hand?

So why are these people so comfortable doing exactly that? Why does nobody seem bothered by it?

And don’t tell me it’s just the money, because I don’t buy it.

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