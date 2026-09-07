Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
9h

The way now is being spoken about 15 year olds used to be how they spoke about 19 year olds not so many years ago.

It alreadiy IS normalized.

They already moved the goal post, and they keep moving it.

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Robin Landry's avatar
Robin Landry
8h

15 is a child. I remember being a 15 year old girl and ‘liking’ a boy. We sat next to each other as a couple at church camp. It was glorious.

In the mind of a 15 year old girl sitting next to the boy you like is a peak moment. To have anything sexual would do more than just spoil such an innocent experience.

Inserting an adult into this situation so that the adult could have their thrills without the responsibility of approaching another adult is theft of the highest order.

It would scar a child for life. Trust would be gone and probably for a lifetime. A childhood stolen.

What’s the penalty for stealing a life? It’s murder of the soul and should be treated as such.

Such people should be confined with other murders which is where they belong.

I’m against the state murdering—so life without parole. A life spent with others just like them so there’s a slight chance these selfish souls might learn something before they die.

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