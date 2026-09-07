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Trigger warning: extremely disturbing content .

Before I get into what I’ve uncovered in the Epstein files, I want to remind everyone of something that happened when these files first started coming out.

Political commentators actually began arguing over whether Jeffrey Epstein should even be called a pedophile because, according to them, he was interested in 15-year-old girls, not little kids.

Yes, this was a real conversation people were having.

Here’s one of those moments:

I know somebody very close to this case... Jeffrey Epstein, in this person’s view, was not a pedophile... He was into the barely legal type. Like he liked 15 year old girls. He wasn’t into like 8 year olds...There’s a difference between a 15 year old and a 5 year old. -Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly has three teenage children herself, which makes hearing something like that come out of her mouth even more disturbing.

But she certainly wasn’t alone. This argument spread all over social media after the files came out. People were seriously trying to draw some comforting little line around Epstein’s crimes because the girls he was accused of abusing were supposedly teenagers rather than young children.

I want to make myself extremely clear here because I am sick of watching adults play these disgusting semantic games when children are involved.

Who writes the laws defining who is a ‘pedophile’ and who is not? Oh, that’s right. The pedophiles in power. And who has bene trying to lower the age of consent in multiple states around this country and in multiple countries all over the world? Oh, that’s right. Pedophiles.

Frankly, I do not give a damn what anyone in power wants to call it when they are trying to minimize the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old.

A 15-YEAR-OLD IS STILL A CHILD.

You can dress it up in clinical terminology. You can hide behind diagnostic definitions. You can call her “barely legal” to make yourself feel better about what happened. I don’t care.

If you are a grown adult sexually abusing a child, I’m going to call you exactly what I believe you are: a pedophile.

Now that I’ve gotten that out of the way, let’s get into what I actually uncovered in the Epstein files.

If you appreciate the endless hours I’ve dedicated to reading and reporting on the Epstein files and you want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Cannibalism and the Presidents…

There is an FBI document in the Epstein files containing allegations from a man who described encounters with Jeffrey Epstein that he said began when he was approximately four years old.

According to his account, he first encountered Epstein in East Greenwich, Rhode Island.

He alleged that his great-uncle raped him when he was a child and that Jeffrey Epstein was present.

But what he told the FBI gets considerably more disturbing from there.

The man stated that when he was approximately eight years old, he was aboard a large luxury ship where he was subjected to what he described as some type of “medical” examination. He alleged that a tape measure was inserted into his rectum before he was raped (sodomized) while in what he described as a “heavy drug-induced state.”

He identified the perpetrators as Jeffrey Epstein and former President Bill Clinton.

And those were nowhere near the most horrifying allegations contained in his account.

The man claimed that several infants were killed aboard the vessel and that their intestines were removed. He also described acts of cannibalism.

He further alleged that former President George H.W. Bush engaged in a sex act with an unidentified man, and claimed that former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and George Soros were aboard the same vessel while these events were occurring.

Then comes perhaps the most consequential part of his statement.

According to the man, evidence of these crimes existed on multiple “snuff films.”

If you haven’t read my expose on the Dutroix Dossier I highly recommend you do so, it describes in details the various ways these “snuff films” are used.

Oh, and here’s a video of Bill Clinton during the Epstein deposition where he smiles and nods while flipping through old photos…until his attorney quickly snatches them away.

If you appreciate the endless hours I’ve dedicated to reading and reporting on the Epstein files and you want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Child Sexual Abuse Material In The Epstein Files

Jeffrey Epstein was sent an email that allegedly contained a child sexual abuse image depicting an 11-year-old child.

So I have a very obvious question: Why is the name of the person who sent it to him redacted?

Look at the image below. On that same day, what appears to be the same sender sent Epstein another image titled “Age 10.”

I say appears to be the same sender because, once again, the name has been redacted.

A “sexy and cute” year old child . Disgusting .

And these are not supposed to be the kinds of names hidden from the public. So why is this person being protected behind a black box?

Who was sending Jeffrey Epstein images of children? Are they still alive? Are they still sending images of children to people? Are they committing crimes against children right now while their identity sits safely behind a government redaction? Were they ever investigated?

And let’s not forget when this happened: 2016.

By then, Jeffrey Epstein was already a convicted pedophile.

Epstein seen with an unidentified young girl in a photo .

A child’s foot is visible in this creepy Epstein photo .

I’d love to know what you all make of this…because I find it disturbing, to say the absolute least.

As you’ve seen in my previous reporting, none of this information is new. The political elite have long been known to engage in acts of satanic ritual abuse, pedophilia, and cannibalism. You can find some relevant articles below.

Relevant reading:

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