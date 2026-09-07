If you appreciate the endless hours I’ve dedicated to reading and reporting on the Epstein files and you want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.
Trigger warning: extremely disturbing content.
Before I get into what I’ve uncovered in the Epstein files, I want to remind everyone of something that happened when these files first started coming out.
Political commentators actually began arguing over whether Jeffrey Epstein should even be called a pedophile because, according to them, he was interested in 15-year-old girls, not little kids.
Yes, this was a real conversation people were having.
Here’s one of those moments:
I know somebody very close to this case... Jeffrey Epstein, in this person’s view, was not a pedophile... He was into the barely legal type. Like he liked 15 year old girls. He wasn’t into like 8 year olds...There’s a difference between a 15 year old and a 5 year old.
-Megyn Kelly
Megyn Kelly has three teenage children herself, which makes hearing something like that come out of her mouth even more disturbing.
But she certainly wasn’t alone. This argument spread all over social media after the files came out. People were seriously trying to draw some comforting little line around Epstein’s crimes because the girls he was accused of abusing were supposedly teenagers rather than young children.
I want to make myself extremely clear here because I am sick of watching adults play these disgusting semantic games when children are involved.
Who writes the laws defining who is a ‘pedophile’ and who is not? Oh, that’s right. The pedophiles in power. And who has bene trying to lower the age of consent in multiple states around this country and in multiple countries all over the world? Oh, that’s right. Pedophiles.
Frankly, I do not give a damn what anyone in power wants to call it when they are trying to minimize the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old.
A 15-YEAR-OLD IS STILL A CHILD.
You can dress it up in clinical terminology. You can hide behind diagnostic definitions. You can call her “barely legal” to make yourself feel better about what happened. I don’t care.
If you are a grown adult sexually abusing a child, I’m going to call you exactly what I believe you are: a pedophile.
Now that I’ve gotten that out of the way, let’s get into what I actually uncovered in the Epstein files.
If you appreciate the endless hours I’ve dedicated to reading and reporting on the Epstein files and you want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.
Cannibalism and the Presidents…
There is an FBI document in the Epstein files containing allegations from a man who described encounters with Jeffrey Epstein that he said began when he was approximately four years old.
According to his account, he first encountered Epstein in East Greenwich, Rhode Island.
He alleged that his great-uncle raped him when he was a child and that Jeffrey Epstein was present.
But what he told the FBI gets considerably more disturbing from there.
The man stated that when he was approximately eight years old, he was aboard a large luxury ship where he was subjected to what he described as some type of “medical” examination. He alleged that a tape measure was inserted into his rectum before he was raped (sodomized) while in what he described as a “heavy drug-induced state.”
He identified the perpetrators as Jeffrey Epstein and former President Bill Clinton.
And those were nowhere near the most horrifying allegations contained in his account.
The man claimed that several infants were killed aboard the vessel and that their intestines were removed. He also described acts of cannibalism.
He further alleged that former President George H.W. Bush engaged in a sex act with an unidentified man, and claimed that former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and George Soros were aboard the same vessel while these events were occurring.
Then comes perhaps the most consequential part of his statement.
According to the man, evidence of these crimes existed on multiple “snuff films.”
If you haven’t read my expose on the Dutroix Dossier I highly recommend you do so, it describes in details the various ways these “snuff films” are used.
Oh, and here’s a video of Bill Clinton during the Epstein deposition where he smiles and nods while flipping through old photos…until his attorney quickly snatches them away.
If you appreciate the endless hours I’ve dedicated to reading and reporting on the Epstein files and you want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.
Child Sexual Abuse Material In The Epstein Files
Jeffrey Epstein was sent an email that allegedly contained a child sexual abuse image depicting an 11-year-old child.
So I have a very obvious question: Why is the name of the person who sent it to him redacted?
Look at the image below. On that same day, what appears to be the same sender sent Epstein another image titled “Age 10.”
I say appears to be the same sender because, once again, the name has been redacted.
And these are not supposed to be the kinds of names hidden from the public. So why is this person being protected behind a black box?
Who was sending Jeffrey Epstein images of children? Are they still alive? Are they still sending images of children to people? Are they committing crimes against children right now while their identity sits safely behind a government redaction? Were they ever investigated?
And let’s not forget when this happened: 2016.
By then, Jeffrey Epstein was already a convicted pedophile.
I’d love to know what you all make of this…because I find it disturbing, to say the absolute least.
As you’ve seen in my previous reporting, none of this information is new. The political elite have long been known to engage in acts of satanic ritual abuse, pedophilia, and cannibalism. You can find some relevant articles below.
Relevant reading:
FBI Document Shows President Clinton And George H.W. Bush Were Accused Of Raping A Child, And Melania And Donald Trump Watched It Happen
PROVO UTAH: Satanic Cult, Ritual Abuse, Human Trafficking And Cannibalism Inside The Church Of Latter-Day Saints
If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.
My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.
I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.
To allow me to continue posting content just like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.
If that price feels impossible to you, I understand. Share this article with everyone you know, it costs nothing but it matters more than you could possibly know.
I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.
I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.
The way now is being spoken about 15 year olds used to be how they spoke about 19 year olds not so many years ago.
It alreadiy IS normalized.
They already moved the goal post, and they keep moving it.
15 is a child. I remember being a 15 year old girl and ‘liking’ a boy. We sat next to each other as a couple at church camp. It was glorious.
In the mind of a 15 year old girl sitting next to the boy you like is a peak moment. To have anything sexual would do more than just spoil such an innocent experience.
Inserting an adult into this situation so that the adult could have their thrills without the responsibility of approaching another adult is theft of the highest order.
It would scar a child for life. Trust would be gone and probably for a lifetime. A childhood stolen.
What’s the penalty for stealing a life? It’s murder of the soul and should be treated as such.
Such people should be confined with other murders which is where they belong.
I’m against the state murdering—so life without parole. A life spent with others just like them so there’s a slight chance these selfish souls might learn something before they die.