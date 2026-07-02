Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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🐺The Wise Wolf's avatar
🐺The Wise Wolf
3h

this was the one i found when i was deep diving the epstein files that broke years of sobriety. i couldn't deal with it. i went out and bought a bottle of whiskey and spent the next several days so drunk that it dried up the tears.

the people that rule our world are all members of a satanic, child-sacrificing, rape cult.

mystery babylon.

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Frank Dee's avatar
Frank Dee
2h

This is so unfathomably vile.😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬 They continue to run free.

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