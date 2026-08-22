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The information I’m about to relay is 100% factual and corroborated by an overwhelming amount of evidence. Perhaps the most intriguing part of this story is that every single person reading this post was alive when it became news in 2004.

That matters because somehow, despite the magnitude of what happened, most of you have either never heard this story or forgot about it. I’m betting on the former because this story is truly unforgettable. Once you hear the entire thing, I can promise you that you’ll never forget the name Marc Dutroux.

The Background

Dutroux was born in Belgium in 1956. He was twice convicted of kidnapping and raping underage children. The first time was in 1989. The second time occurred in 1996.

And no, that is not a typo.

Dutroux had already been convicted of kidnapping and raping children. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison, but served only three and a half before being released for “good behavior.”

A man convicted of kidnapping and raping children was back on the streets after three and a half years.

Less than a decade later, he was arrested again for the same kind of crimes, only this time there were different victims and some of those children were dead.

In the second case, Dutroux was convicted of kidnapping, imprisoning, torturing and sexually abusing children, some of whom died in captivity.

Marc Dutroux and his torture dungeon

What I’m about to tell you comes from statements made by surviving victims and witnesses, including material commonly referred to as the “X-files”; statements made by Marc Dutroux himself and evidence collected by law enforcement.

Keep that in mind as you read what comes next because this story gets far more disturbing from here.

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Here We Go…

Dutroux confessed to kidnapping, raping, drugging, torturing and filming children for many years. He also claimed he was doing it at the behest of a political elite who financed his career as a professional trafficker.

And according to Dutroux, these elites weren’t just financing what he was doing, they were making specific requests of him.

Sometimes they requested specific types of children. They called them “party favors,” and Dutroux was asked to deliver children of a certain age, sex and race. Other times, they requested specific methods of torturing the children to fulfill their demented desires, including orgies, torture games and satanic rituals involving sacrifices.

And sometimes they requested that Dutroux film certain influential people engaged in these acts so the footage could later be used as blackmail.

He claimed that many of his customers and financiers were world leaders.

A clipping of an August 22, 1996 article in The Sydney Morning Herald .

Given where all of this was happening, that claim was not exactly a stretch of the imagination. Dutroux lived in Belgium, home to the headquarters of both NATO and the European Union, placing him right in the middle of one of the most politically powerful centers in the world.

This statement was also corroborated by victims who were able to identify specific politicians.

Anneke Lucas was one of the victims who later testified about what had happened to her. According to Lucas, she was only six years old when, in 1969, a cleaning lady hired by her mother sold her into the pedophile network.

And the claims she went on to make were extraordinary…

Before she even turned 12 years old, she had been raped for more than 1,700 hours.

She was only six years old when she was forced to participate in her first orgy where she was made to wear an iron dog collar and eat human excrement.

From time to time, she would actually be delivered back to her parents. However, her parents themselves were complicit in what was happening and repeatedly sent her back to her abusers.

She described torture that included being strapped to a butcher’s block that she said was used to execute other children. She also claimed that other victims were forced to torture her for hours as part of their initiation.

Because she was considered attractive, she was preferred by her abusers. She claimed she tried to use that to her advantage however she could in order to survive, but by the age of eleven, she had become so broken that she was slated to be executed and disposed of.

The only reason she survived was because one of her abusers negotiated for her freedom. That same abuser would later sit as a defendant in the trial.

Other witnesses and victims would soon come forward with similarly horrifying accounts, describing “Black Masses” where they said children and adults were sacrificed in front of observers and participants, including prominent politicians and other powerful figures.

Later, those claims would be corroborated after police discovered a note inside the home of Bernard Weinstein, a man who had previously worked with Dutroux before Dutroux murdered him.

The letter contained very specific requests for certain types of victims to be used in satanic sacrifices.

The letter was signed by a man calling himself “Anubis.” Police would later discover that “Anubis” was Francis Desmet, the high priest of a satanic cult known as “Abrasax.”

Police obtained a warrant and searched the property where they seized computers, documents, mail, human skulls, jars of blood and an assortment of satanic items.

And yet, despite everything the police found, none of it was enough to result in an arrest.

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The Dutroux Trial

As the Dutroux case became public, other victims began stepping forward with accounts that corroborated the testimony already being given, describing sexual abuse and human sacrifice.

They also described something they called “hunting parties,” where elites would release naked children into the woods and force them to hide before hunting them down and slaughtering them.

And let’s not forget what was reported just last year about the ‘human safaris’ that took place during the war in Bosnia in the 1990s. Wealthy individuals, mostly from Western Europe and other regions, traveled to the front lines on weekends to hunt and shoot defenseless civilians, with some accounts claiming tiered pricing based on whether the target was a child, woman, or man.

Anyways, back to Dutroux.

Many of the victims’ accounts contained strikingly similar details that they were impossible to deny. For example, they repeatedly described these hunting parties as taking place on the grounds of castles, where the victims were isolated from the public and had virtually no way to escape.

Children who were not killed during the hunt were often chased down by Dobermans and mauled to death.

All of these victims echoed the testimony of other, older survivors who had come forward with remarkably similar accounts of satanic ritual abuse from around the world.

Then There’s The Money…

Dutroux was unemployed.

He received roughly $1,200 a month in public assistance.

Yet he owned 10 homes valued at approximately $6 million.

Documents later released by WikiLeaks also showed large sums of money, in multiple currencies, being deposited into his wife’s bank account. Even more notable was the timing: those deposits coincided with kidnappings and reports of missing children.

Marc Dutroux's wife, Michelle Martin, was convicted as an accomplice in his horrific crimes. In 2004, she was sentenced to 30 years in prison for helping Dutroux kidnap and imprison young girls and for complicity in the deaths of two eight-year-old victims, who starved to death in a hidden cellar while Dutroux was briefly jailed for another offense.

To nobody’s surprise, she was granted an early release and only served 16 years of her 30-year sentence.

Police arrest a demonstrator during a protest after Michelle Martin, wife of Marc Dutroux, was released after 16 years of a 30-year sentence .

Then there was Judge Jean-Marc Connerotte.

Before he was removed from the case, Connerotte was reportedly on the verge of publicly disclosing the names of high-level government officials who had been recognized on videotapes depicting sexual torture inside Dutroux’s dungeon.

And don’t forget about the witnesses.

Twenty potential witnesses connected to the case died without explanation.

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Does any of this sound familiar?

Tell me you haven’t watched eerily similar headlines play out in real time over the last few years…

Powerful people.

Trafficked children.

Satanic rituals.

Money that doesn’t make sense.

Witnesses who never make it to the stand.

And that’s exactly why I’m telling you this story. Not one single thing in this article is theory. It’s all proven and on record.

Millions of people around the world are talking about Epstein as if he were some kind of anomaly. He wasn’t. This epidemic did not start with Jeffrey Epstein, it did not end with Jeffrey Epstein, and it sure as hell was never confined to one island.

Epstein was the low-hanging fruit, the one they were willing to sacrifice while everyone above him, at the highest levels of power, remained protected.

Suddenly, the claims that world leaders and governments could be involved in this satanic horror show don’t sound quite so far-fetched anymore.

Suddenly, questioning whether international organizations that claim to fight these crimes, including the UN and its agencies, might instead be enabling, covering up or even participating in them doesn’t sound so crazy either.

And that’s when the whole house of cards starts coming down.

This one case alone should be enough to silence anyone who insists these things simply could never happen.

For crying out loud, this trial happened in 2004. Do you remember it? If you don’t, ask yourself why a case this horrifying wasn’t front-page news across the world and burned into everyone’s memory.

And if you’re asking yourself, HOW DO THESE PEOPLE KEEP GETTING AWAY WITH THIS? Have you not figured it out yet?

The very people who are supposed to stop it are the ones doing it.

The judges, the lawyers, the cops, the FBI, and everyone in between - they’re all in on it.

You will not believe who is involved, how deep this goes, or how far they’ll go to protect their secrets.

Relevant reading:

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I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

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If that price feels impossible to you, I understand. Share this article with everyone you know, it costs nothing but it matters more than you could possibly know.

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