Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Julianne's avatar
Julianne
Aug 23

Thank you very much, Maddie.

These elites have too much time on their hands. This perversion and venality is nothing new. Caligula enjoyed raping little boys and then throwing them off of cliffs. For the depraved elite of today, I’m in favor of what the Cultural Revolution did - yank the soft, secure elites right out of their palaces and force them to work in the fields, sweating and exhausted every day. It is doubtful that most of them could even last one week. Let them croak in the fields and then use their carcasses for fertilizer. Nothing short of this raw form of justice will ever work while the elites’ corporate attorneys are primed and ready to defend their twisted clients. Yank the corporate attorneys out into the fields as well. Make them sweat and work outside for 16 hours a day and see who survives. Justice looks like this. The corrupt elite and their armies of attorneys, accountants and consultants are all guilty.

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Kevin Collins's avatar
Kevin Collins
Aug 22

Man you hit hard on tough subjects! Great job

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