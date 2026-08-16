Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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It’s Time 🇺🇦's avatar
It’s Time 🇺🇦
Aug 16

Yep, a re occurring habit of the perverted pathetic slob,

-Maxwell moved to a minimum security with puppy access. Think; That has Never ever been done in US history with a child molester criminal.The acting doj (frumps personal lawyer) changed the prisoner policy to; he has complete authority to place any prisoner anywhere he wants with zero explanation. Think on that. Yes, this is a fact, research it yourself.

STACK IT, LISTEN, READ, SHARE

SHE DESERVES IT   WARNING YOU

-The woman known as Katie Johnson whom was indeed threatened multiple times. Kept trying to warn you. Was forced to file three times. On her third (3rd) filing w/ a team of lawyers. She volunteered to meet with them for three (3 days in a row) being evaluated by seasoned lawyers and psychiatrists. Concluded her filing was true.

-She had a witness whom was a Epstein/Maxwell handler for 10 years. Verified Katie’s filing under oath. Tiffany Doe-Link within post.

-She even did a near 30 minute video account to what happened to her. (Which they scrubbed from the net for 8 years) Laid her guts out.  Providing facts in 2016 that precisely match details recently now known and also matching another case from the illegally redacted files released from the doj. Full video testimony Link in post.

-When she was to go public at a press conference location. (Where the media crew set up). They had a hack in their systems And her ph and car were stolen. ( Later found vehicle blocks away). Ph taken and was determined remotely that it was hacked.  (It was accessed professionally)  R U understanding the tactical threatening now!

-Threats that she would disappear like little 12 yo Maria. (A Puerto Rican) Child. She just vanished. Other girls during that time period (94) stated she was just gone without goodbye. She was liked and even the handler (Tiffany Doe) felt sorry for her. Vanished without a trace.

Frump is without question a pedophile. It’s not Hyperbole, It’s not politics, It’s not conspiracy theory bs. It is a Fact

https://yousea.substack.com/p/the-truth-still-means-something?r=3p3ukz&utm_medium=ios

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JJ's avatar
JJ
Aug 16

I feel sick reading the first few paragraphs. 🤢

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