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Have you seen this “wholesome” couple that purchased a Scottish castle for $1.4 million and are documenting the restoration of it?

Well, buckle up because the owners of Knockderry Castle, David and Chelom Leavitt, have been accused of participating in the ritualized sexual abuse of children.

And that’s only the beginning.

This is the story of the alleged cover-up surrounding what some claim is a large-scale satanic cult operating within the Mormon Church, with accusations that include human trafficking, cannibalism, and the ritualized sexual abuse of children in Utah.

Source: ABC4

David Leavitt served as the Utah county attorney from 2019-2023.

David’s father, Dixie Leavitt, served as a Republican member of the Utah House of Representatives and Senate from 1963-1976 and from 1989-1992. David’s father served exactly 18 years in the Utah State Legislature.

David Leavitt’s brother, Mike Leavitt, was the governor of Utah from 1993-2003 before moving to Washington D.C. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under President George W. Bush.

The Leavitt family is one of Utah's most prominent political and legal families and all three of them are active, lifetime members of The Church of Latter-day Saints (LDS).

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In fact, the Leavitt family has a deep history with the faith dating back to the 19th-century Mormon pioneers and several family members have held high-profile leadership roles within the church organization.

As many of you are probably aware, the LDS church has been accused many times of ritualized sexual abuse and subsequent cover ups.

David’s father also founded the Leavitt Group, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the nation.

David Leavitt

Now Let’s Talk About The Scandal

David Leavitt and his wife were part of an investigation that alleged they sexually abused children from 1990-2010, with most of the allegations taking place in Provo, Utah.

The 151-page document alleges that the victim and other young children within this satanic cult were abused, murdered and even cannibalized. If that wasn’t horrific enough, the members of this cult would intimidate, blackmail and stalk them in an effort to deter them from speaking out about the horrifying treatment they endured.

Here’s only a few screenshots from the allegations but I highly encourage you to read the document in its entirety. The person making the allegations, whose name is redacted, even admits that she was forced to murder somebody, so personally, I find her to be quite credible considering she could have been charged with murder by coming forward and telling her story.

The specific part pertaining to David Leavitt is on page 49, where the victim alleges that after she was displayed at a party like livestock, David then proceeded to rape her.

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Quite suspiciously, the investigation never made it to court. But after everything we've watched happen with the Epstein case, is that really surprising? If the allegations are true and the very people who are supposed to investigate these crimes are implicated themselves, what incentive would they have to expose it?

What makes this even more disturbing is that David Leavitt openly admitted to bribing a Native American tribal leader so he could adopt a Native child. In an interview, Leavitt described how he won the tribal leader over by promising to use his political connections to help broker an international sale of the tribe's buffalo.

The child was just six months old. She had been taken from her mother after an arrest and struggles with drug addiction. Under the law, especially in Native American adoptions, the child's own family is supposed to have the first opportunity to take custody. Her father wanted her. Her uncle wanted her. Her grandmother wanted her. But none of that mattered. The family was steamrolled, and Leavitt walked away with the child.

The same man who is being accused of ritualistically sexually abusing young children now has custody of an innocent child.

One of the main investigators into the illegal adoption, Noel Engels, was improperly removed from the investigation. Even so, he continued to investigate and his career was ruined, no doubt because of Leavitt and his political power.

This story needs to go viral. Knockderry Castle has over 1 million followers, all of them oblivious to how evil and sadistic these people really are.

Not to mention, something that makes this even more suspicious are the CIA connections to the LDS church and the MK-ULTRA tactics that are used on the unwitting victims during these rituals.

If you have any knowledge about this family or the LDS Church and abuse allegations, please email me: maddie@booksbehindborders.org

I will keep you 100% anonymous.

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