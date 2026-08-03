Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Allred's avatar
Jennifer Allred
2hEdited

Thank you for covering this. This scandal isn’t talked about enough and needs a lot more attention. The citizens in Scotland especially need to be made aware of the crimes these guys have committed.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Books Behind Borders and others
🐺The Wise Wolf's avatar
🐺The Wise Wolf
2h

can i repost this maddie?

Reply
Share
4 replies by Books Behind Borders and others
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Books Behind Borders · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture