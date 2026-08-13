Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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R Shelli's avatar
R Shelli
Aug 13

And now we know why they love Israel.

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Natalia
Aug 13

All you have to do is read about Lord Moutbatten. From India to Ireland. That's why the Irish blew him up. Those poor Irish children. 😢

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