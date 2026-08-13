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Before I get into the main topic of this article, I want to give you some deeper insight into what I’m currently researching and where this investigation has taken me.

For years, I’ve been aware of the government’s documented attempts to control and manipulate the human mind through programs like MKULTRA and ARTICHOKE. None of that is speculation anymore. The documents exist. What I’ve always wanted to understand is what the end game was. Were these programs really about figuring out how to control entire populations, or was the government just trying to create something much more specific?

The deeper I’ve gone into this research, the more convinced I’ve become that there is another layer to this story that almost nobody talks about.

As I discussed in a previous article, I’ve made the case, and provided the evidence behind it, that some of the most notorious “serial killers” and cults in modern history may not be as organic as we’ve been led to believe. When you start digging into the cults that became household names — Charles Manson and Jonestown for example — you repeatedly encounter techniques that bear striking similarities to methods researched by the military and intelligence agencies for manipulating behavior, breaking down individuals, and controlling people psychologically.

And that leaves me with a question I cannot get past: if these cult leaders were using techniques that resemble methods developed and studied inside military and intelligence programs, where exactly did they learn them? Who taught them?

The most obvious answer is usually the correct one: the government is training them.

At this point in my research, I wholeheartedly believe that the people we see occupying the highest levels of television, entertainment, and government are under some form of mind control. I believe many of these people were chosen at a very young age and subjected to horrific physical, sexual, and emotional abuse designed to break them psychologically, condition their behavior, and ultimately turn them into a psychopath who can be controlled.

The deeper I’ve gone into this subject, the more disturbing the connections have become. I’ve traced versions of these mind-control techniques through ancient Egyptian practices, Freemasonry, and Satanism. And I’ve reached a conclusion that I know will sound insane to a lot of people reading this: I believe many of the people we watch on television, along with people occupying positions of enormous political power and writing the laws the rest of us are expected to follow, are involved in Satanic practices.

I understand exactly how outrageous that may sound. I probably would have laughed at it myself years ago. But after everything we’ve read with our own eyes and discovered through the Epstein files, I have to ask: is it really all that crazy anymore?

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Pedophilia In The British Establishment

As I detailed in a previous article, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is rife with accusations of ritualistic abuse and Satanism. Pedophilia is a core piece of this, which is why there have been so many scandals involving child sexual abuse at the highest levels of power. And this isn’t a scandal that’s confined to the church, it is everywhere.

The mainstream media has been able to memory-hole many, if not all, of these scandals because, in my view, many of the people controlling what the public sees are practicing the same sick and depraved rituals as the people implicated in these scandals.

To give an example: from the 1960s through the 1980s, investigations revealed systemic sexual abuse of children at the hands of British politicians from all political backgrounds. The systemic abuse overwhelmingly involved children in care homes, residential institutions, or under social services supervision. This included repeated rape, drugging, oral sexual assault, physical violence, and group sexual abuse, with children transported off-site from institutions to be abused by external adults in elite settings.

Over the years, dossiers detailing allegations of child sexual abuse linked to powerful figures repeatedly disappeared, and police investigations were routinely obstructed when they risked exposing prominent people. It was only after many of the accused had died that major investigations were formally launched or reopened.

Under Operation Hydrant , British police confirmed that more than 1,400 suspects had been named in historical child sexual abuse allegations, including over 260 people of public prominence. These included dozens of politicians, senior media figures, celebrities, and other establishment insiders.

It came out that BBC star Jimmy Savile abused at least 450 children across 14 hospitals, including disabled and sedated hospital patients. The BBC’s own commissioned inquiry concluded that Savile abused children as young as 8 at virtually every BBC premises at which he worked.

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher with Jimmy Savile at an NSPCC ( National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children ) fundraising presentation. Meanwhile, he is raping children and she’s providing cover for pedophiles. How sick is that?

At Broadmoor Hospital, a high-security psychiatric hospital in West London, Savile was granted unrestricted access across the hospital, could often overrule senior nurses, and even was given a set of private keys and living quarters within the facility.

Dr. Valerie Sinason, a child psychotherapist and founder of the Clinic for Dissociative Studies, worked with some of the survivors and alleged that Savile was involved in organized satanic abuse where he and other adults in robes and masks would beat and rape children during secret ritualistic meetings, sometimes in hospital settings.

Meanwhile, Savile enjoyed unusually close access to then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II, and was a frequent guest at royal residences. In fact, Savile was a close adviser and confidant to Prince Charles.

As one senior police officer told the BBC: “We know Jimmy likes them young, he’s got friends in high places.”

In the early 80s, MI5 director Antony Duff warned a staffer to Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher that “the risks of political embarrassment to the government is rather greater than the security danger.”

During the same period, Thatcher personally intervened to block the public naming of Peter Hayman, one of the most senior figures in British intelligence and diplomacy, after police identified him in 1978 as a member of the Pedophile Information Exchange (PIE), an organization that openly campaigned to lower or abolish age-of-consent laws. Its membership included individuals in positions of trust: social workers, youth workers, sports coaches, doctors, clergy, lay preachers, and military officers involved in youth activities.

Pedophilia and child trafficking are not just American problems and there was never just one “Epstein Island.”

A former head of British intelligence and many other lords and members of parliament were engaged in pedophilia, just as powerful people in American politics are engaged in these grotesque acts.

What we are looking at goes far beyond a handful of isolated scandals. We are dealing with a world-wide ring of pedophiles and practicing satanists, operating within some of the most powerful institutions on the planet.

Relevant reading:

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