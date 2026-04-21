Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Dave from California's avatar
Dave from California
3h

So, before the Epstein Class (an elite international pedophile ring) that the President of the United States and his Attorney Generals and FBI Director are trying relentlessly to keep buried, there was the Franklin Scandal, an elite, regional pedophile ring, that Washington buried.

Pedophiles and pedophile protectors need to be exposed, investigated, and brought to justice!

This Trump-Epstein cover-up needs to end and justice needs to prevail. Unfortunately, even if the cover-up suddenly fails, the soonest justice would be pursued by the DOJ would be in 2029, if even then.

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Devin Price-Presslaff's avatar
Devin Price-Presslaff
3h

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=jm8rutHTee0&pp=0gcJCU8Co7VqN5tD&ra=m

Watch the documentary they pulled from being aired back in 93.

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