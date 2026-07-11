Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George's avatar
George
8h

LSD...The CRACK EPIDEMIC...HEROIN...the FENTANYL CRISIS ... The Synthetic Opiod Crisis ..... all more than likely ORCHESTRATED

Reply
Share
3 replies
Siniša Spajić's avatar
Siniša Spajić
8h

Fantastic piece. So many defenders of Leary simply don’t want to hear that their so called subversive counter culture was nothing more than a well oiled CIA op.

Reply
Share
12 replies by Books Behind Borders and others
42 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Books Behind Borders · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture