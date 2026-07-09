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The fact that the Justice Department doesn’t find things like this worth investigating is extremely disturbing.

It appears as if the young child is sitting on a man’s lap, but it’s unclear if the child is a boy or a girl.

We have no idea where this photo came from, why Epstein had this photo, or who is in this photo, but these are certainly questions that I believe deserve answers.

The blatant criminality of the Epstein class is truly astounding.

Relevant reading:

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