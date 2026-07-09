Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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B. Calbeau's avatar
B. Calbeau
2hEdited

Man’s lap?

I’m looking at the leggings and sandals?

Terrible anyway.

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