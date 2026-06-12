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What is the appropriate amount of justice for someone who sexually abused, raped, or trafficked a child?

The older I get and the more I learn about cases like Epstein’s, the more I find myself asking these questions...

What would I do if it was my daughter?

What would I do if I knew exactly who hurt her?

What would I do if the evidence was overwhelming, the names were known, and the government simply refused to act?

Most people love to talk about the rule of law until they’re forced to imagine their own child being the victim. Then it stops being a political discussion. It stops being a debate about due process or institutions. It becomes something much more primal.

Because if someone destroys a child’s life and the people responsible for delivering justice refuse to do their jobs, what exactly are parents supposed to do with that rage?

What is a father supposed to do when he knows who did it, where they are, and watches them continue living their life as if nothing ever happened?

I’m genuinely asking.

How much faith is a person supposed to have in a justice system that seems to simply exist for the sole purpose of PROTECTING some of the most powerful predators on Earth?

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I want you to think about that as you read these excerpts from the book Nobody’s Girl, by Virginia Roberts Giuffre. What is the appropriate amount of justice for the barbarism and brutality Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and their wealthy collaborators committed against the hundreds of sex abuse victims they raped and trafficked to the world’s elite?

Here are the excerpts from the book, Nobody’s Girl, in the words of Virginia “Jenna” Roberts Giuffre, who committed “suicide” in April, 2025:

“Epstein liked to share with me what he insisted were ‘scientific’ justification for his yearnings for young girls. For example, he would only have sex with girls who had started menstruating . Why? So that he could assert that—they were biologically able to bear children—they were ‘of age.’

“ No matter how young a girl looked, or how sexually inexperienced she was, if she had her period, he felt he could defend his abuse of her as part of the natural order of things.”

“ He (Epstein) took a certain glee in what he saw as a loophole in society’s moral code, and no one could convince him sex with minors was wrong…”

“Epstein asked me questions: ‘Do you have siblings? Two brothers, I said. ‘Where do you go to high school? I told him I quit after 9th grade, but I was only 16—I hoped to get my GED. “Do you take birth control? Epstein asked.

“ Maxwell peeling off her clothes a mischievous look on her face; Maxwell behind me, unzipping my skirt and pulling my Mar-A-Lago polo shirt over my head; Epstein & Maxwell laughing at my underwear, which were dotted with tiny hearts. ‘How cute—she still wears little girl’s panties,” Epstein said.

“Go down on him,” Maxwell said…Eventually, Maxwell ordered me to straddle Epstein so he could penetrate me.”

“Yes, I was sexually abused. My body was used in ways that did enormous damage to me. But the worst things Epstein & Maxwell did to me weren’t physical, but psychological…From the start, I was groomed to be complicit in my own devastation. Of all the terrible wounds they inflicted, that forced complicity was the most destructive.”

“Abusing me in a therapeutic setting jived with how Epstein thought about sex. He would soon explain that he needed to climax at least three times a day. It was a biological imperative, he said, like breathing or eating. For him, sex wasn’t connected to intimacy or love. It was purely a physical release. Epstein viewed sex almost as a procedure—one that he preferred to be performed by nubile young girls, like me.”

“I would come to see Epstein & Maxwell less as boyfriend and girlfriend, and more as two halves of a wicked whole.”

“ A germaphobe, Epstein was meticulous about what he touched. He mostly refused to shake hands, and he required his sheets be changed every other day. And yet, he relentlessly sought sexual contact with young girls who were strangers to him—some who lived rough, terrible lives outside his gated compound—and he never wore a condom…Epstein believed he didn’t have to follow the rules that everyone else did.”

“Epstein often preferred girls with little to no sexual experience. Many victims often described how he seemed to enjoy watching inexperienced girls suffer the discomfort of being introduced to sex by him, an older stranger.”

“One thing that was happening, and with increasing regularity, was that I was being sexually trafficked by Epstein & Maxwell…I came to be trafficked to a multitude of powerful men—candidates for Governor, Senators, billionaires…

“French modeling Agent Jean-Luc Brunel raped me repeatedly in NY and on Epstein Island. Brunel ran MC2, a modeling agency Epstein invested in. Epstein liked to boast that he’d had sex with more than 1000 girls supplied by Brunel. On one occasion Epstein told me, Brunel sent him three French 12-year olds—I think they were triplets—for his birthday.”

“On another occasion, Brunel had a group of “talent” scouts fly to Brazil in Epstein’s jet to recruit underaged girls off the soccer field there. They were delivered to Epstein for his use and then returned to Brazil.”

“Just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince. Maxwell’s old friend, Prince Andrew, would be dining with us. When Prince Andrew arrived at the townhouse that evening, Maxwell was more coquettish than usual. ‘Guess Jenna’s age,’ she urged the Prince after she introduced me. The Duke of York, who was then 41, guessed correctly: 17. ‘My daughters are just a few years younger than you..” (p. 122) EDITORS NOTE: (the famous photo circulating on social media of Prince Andrew with his arm around Jenna’s waist, with Ghislaine Maxwell standing in the doorway and smiling, was snapped on Jenna’s camera by Jeffrey Epstein.)

“When we get home, you are to do for him (the Prince) what you do for Jeffrey,” Maxwell said. Maxwell told me the following morning, ‘You did well. The Prince had fun.’ Soon, Epstein would give me $15,000 for servicing the man the tabloids called “Randy Andy”—a lot of money. I hadn’t wanted to have sex with the Prince, but felt I had to.”

“Epstein trafficked me to a man who raped me more savagely than anyone had before. We were on Epstein Island when I was ordered to take this man to a cabana—a well-known Prime Minister, as I described him in legal filings. He repeatedly choked me until I lost consciousness and took pleasure in seeing me fear for my life. Horrifically, the Prime Minister laughed when he hurt me…I emerged from the cabana bleeding from my mouth, vagina and anus.

“Afterward, I tearfully begged Epstein not to send me back to the Prime Minister. I got down on my knees and pleaded with him. I don’t know if Epstein feared the man or if he owed him a favor, but he wouldn’t make any promises, saying coldly of the politician’s brutality “You’ll get that sometimes.”

“Today I know that Epstein liked to tell friends that women were merely ‘a life-support system for a vagina.’”

“I know that Epstein made the following chilling distinction: ‘I’m not a sexual predator; I’m an offender. It’s the difference between a murderer, and a person who steals a bagel.’”

“ At that point, I hit bottom. I now knew I wouldn’t survive. I saw only two possible options: either someone Epstein trafficked me to would kill me, or I would take my own life.”

“About 8 weeks or so after my encounter with the Prime Minister, Epstein informed me, as he often did, that he wanted me to service an important friend on one of his jets. Epstein told me what time to be at the private airport in Palm Beach and said I’d only be up in the air for an hour…I had no idea who I was meeting that day as I climbed the stairs that led to the plane. Then I ducked my head and stepped inside. ‘Hello again,’ said the Prime Minister, the man I feared more than any other. The blood rushed to my head and I could barely breathe. Will he kill me this time?…I thought I might faint. For the next hour, I was on high alert, braced for a fatal blow. As it turned out, this second encounter with the Prime Minister was more typical of those I’d had with other men—his only goal was ejaculation…”

Now that you’ve read all of this, I’ll ask again:

What is the appropriate amount of justice for the barbarism and brutality Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and their wealthy collaborators committed against the hundreds of sex abuse victims they raped and trafficked to the world’s elite?

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