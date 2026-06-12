Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Gokul Das's avatar
Gokul Das
3h

I feel sick just reading it. But one thing is very clear. They didn't see the girls as humans. These people should never be in power.

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The Veil Dispatch's avatar
The Veil Dispatch
3h

Virginia🩷🙏 As a woman, as a mother, as a human being…it is unbearable the price she paid: her life. All of it. There isn’t a day that passes without remembering her. Her bravery and tenacity amidst betrayal after betrayal is what we should all be striving for. To not let her fight die with her. Thank you for writing about her. 🥺

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