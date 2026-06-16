This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

The document, dated October 27, 2020, is an unclassified intake report summarizing information provided to the FBI related to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. According to the report, a caller relayed secondhand accounts involving a woman who claimed she was raped by Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump in the late 1990s.

The intake notes also include statements attributed to a limousine driver who said he overheard Trump speaking with someone he referred to as “Jeffrey” while riding in the back of a limo, allegedly making comments about abusing girls.

The report describes the caller recounting events from around 1997 through 1999, including claims that the woman and her daughters were introduced to wealthy individuals, taken to hotels, and provided money. The intake further states that after the woman reported what she said happened, she later died in January 2000. Her death was ruled a suicide, but according to the document, responding officers reportedly did not believe it was a suicide at the scene.

The intake goes on to describe fear expressed by those connected to the woman, including concerns about retaliation and safety after police were contacted.

This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

An FBI intake document records what was reported to the agency. It is not a determination of guilt, and the allegations described have not been adjudicated in court. Still, the document’s existence matters because it shows the scope of claims that were brought to federal authorities and the seriousness of what people believed they witnessed or experienced.

Epstein’s abuse network has long been surrounded by questions about who knew what, who looked away, and why accountability has been so limited. Seeing Trump’s name appear in a federal intake summary tied to allegations this severe is jarring, especially when paired with a reported death that law enforcement at the scene allegedly questioned.

The Epstein files are not a verdict. But they are a reminder of how many people came forward, how many warnings were logged and how often the system failed to deliver answers or protection.

Relevant reading:

Source

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

To allow me to continue posting content just like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.

If that price feels impossible to you, I understand. Share this article with everyone you know, it costs nothing but it matters more than you could possibly know.

This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.