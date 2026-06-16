Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Dee's avatar
Frank Dee
2h

The highest levels of government protect them. Unless the swamp is drained, nothing will ever come of anything they do.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Cassio Erah's avatar
Cassio Erah
2h

The Mossad and CIA agent involved the entire ruling elite (in visible and hidden power) in his diabolical conspiracy...

And to know that we are governed by people like that and that nothing will happen to them, thanks to their network of protection.

I doubt Epstein is dead, and that he "committed suicide." They said they proved it was him through fingerprints, but they cremated him (cremated someone) so that no evidence would remain that it wasn't him.

Real Jews don't cremate bodies.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Books Behind Borders · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture