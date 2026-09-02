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Auschwitz is central to the Holocaust legend. If it can be proven that the official stories we have been told about Auschwitz are not true, the entire fabric of the Holocaust ultimately has to unravel.

So, let’s do some unraveling…

The three victor nations, Russia, America and Britain, collaborated together at Nuremberg to fabricate the horrorillusion, which would enable the US/UK to gain the post-war moral high ground, even after incinerating the German cities with two million tons of bombs. People were loath to believe that such a thing could have happened – until maybe after Iraq, when we saw how British-American intelligence had fabricated the Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) lie without a tremor of conscience. Only then, I suggest, does it start to dawn upon the world that the notion of big human gas chambers was the original WMD hoax. — Dr. Nicholas Kollerstrom

RED CROSS VISITS WERE ROUTINE

We are told that Auschwitz was the deadliest of the German concentration camps. What almost nobody is encouraged to do, however, is actually go back and read the wartime records for themselves.

Because if this was encouraged, you would learn about the International Red Cross inspection teams that went to Auschwitz, speaking to prisoner representatives privately in order to hear firsthand accounts concerning mistreatment, interruptions of mail and parcel deliveries, health concerns, food and rationing, and conditions inside the camp.

In a 1650 page Red Cross report there was never a mention of gas chambers. Sort of seems like something that would’ve been mentioned if they truly existed, right?

Decades later, Ernst Zündel, a German-Canadian, was put on trial in Canada over his publications questioning the Holocaust. Yes, if you can believe it, the holocaust is so true that they had to make it illegal to question in 21 different countries.

Throughout Zündel’s trial, he forced the Red Cross to produce their WWII records and they showed approximately 270,000 total dead for all the camps.

There are documents from the Red Cross that explicitly stated the concentration camps were not used for extermination. They had detailed records of how many prisoners died and it was significantly lower than the famous “6 million.”

NOTE: the document states the number of deaths at Auschwitz was 52,000.

No such visits took place – ever! – to Soviet Gulag camps, which were primarily run by Jews…

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A FACTUAL LIST OF FACILITIES AVAILABLE TO PRISONERS AT THE ALLEGED ‘DEATH CAMP’ OF AUSCHWITZ

Camp Dental Facilities

The photo below is taken from the Yad Vashem (Israel’s own “Holocaust memorial organization), showing prisoners at Auschwitz being treated in the ultra‐modern dental clinic at the camp. Note the striped clothes of the prisoners.

Before the war, 43% of Germany’s dentists were Jewish.

Camp Hospital

Used for the obvious purpose of treating the inmates’ health problems. Expert surgeons from the famous Berlin “Charité” Surgical Clinic were even dispatched to deal with difficult cases.

Camp hospital

The photo below is of Block 10 at Auschwitz: the prisoner’s hospital block. Ironically, this hospital is directly in front of what is now claimed to be a “gas chamber.”

Block 10 at Auschwitz: the prisoner’s hospital block .

A look inside the Auschwitz prisoner’s hospital:

Nurses, doctors, prisoners, beds . . .

Why would they do all this if Auschwitz was “dedicated to killing everybody”?

A prisoner being X-rayed at the Auschwitz hospital: once again, why do all this in a supposed “extermination camp”?

Operating room

Dr. Carl Clauberg - Famous Berlin surgeon who handled difficult cases

Camp nurses

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Camp Kitchen

One of the largest service buildings in Auschwitz with state-of-the-art cooking facilities. There were twelve of these throughout the camp.

The caloric content of the diet was carefully monitored by camp and Red Cross delegates. It only deteriorated in Auschwitz and other camps towards the end of the war when German railroads and the entire transport system collapsed under constant aerial attacks.

When the Nazis were not too busy murdering everybody, they also found time to build dining halls for the prisoners. Below, the dining hall at Auschwitz, where the big “gas chambers” were supposed to be.

Photograph from 1942.

Auschwitz also had its own greenhouse complex to provide food for the prisoners:

Camp Orchestras

There were six camp orchestras at Auschwitz/Birkenau alone, one of which contained no less than 100-120 musicians. The Jerusalem Post recorded one inmate’s memory, Professor Daniel K, who participated in the children’s choir at 10 years old, in 1943.

The Chorale (from Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony) was… performed by a Jewish children’s choir at Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1943… I was a member of that choir… I remember my first engagement with culture, with history, and with music – in the camp.

In March 1944, Daniel K. became severely ill with diphtheria and was transferred to the camp’s hospital barracks. His mother had asked to be transferred to stay with him in the hospital. After the war he recalled how:

One of the youth leaders of our group … asked to establish an education centre for children. He was given permission, and in a short time the education centre became a spiritual and social centre for the family camp. It was the soul of the camp. Musical and theatrical performances, including a children’s opera, were held at the centre. There were discussions of various ideologies – Zionism, Socialism, Czech nationalism… There was a conductor named Imré… (who) organized the children’s choir. Rehearsals were held in a huge washroom barracks where the acoustics were good…

Auschwitz had an orchestra for the prisoners and the inmates were the musicians .

The existence of orchestras, not only in Auschwitz but in all other camps, is confirmed by the Enzyklopaedie des Holocaust, p. 979.

Camp Theatre

On weekends at the camp cinema mainly cultural and non-political films were shown. One ex-occupant recalled how:

There was a library with newspapers. A violin quartet came to play in the barracks. They even ‘made a movie’ in the camp. Some evenings they brought in German movies…”

Theatrical performances, including a children’s opera, were held at the centre. The last pictures taken inside showed pianos and costumes and a stage where the inmates used to put on productions.

One ‘survivor’ recalls having been an orchestra musician:

A grand piano was brought into Block 1, and downstairs from it there was the Theatre. The inmates made a stage curtain. They staged plays which were ‘very peaceful,’ and some composed music.”

Auschwitz camp theatre where live plays were performed by camp inmate actors .

The camp choir, recruited from the workers at the IG Farben factory at Auschwitz . All well-fed .

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Camp Library

Inmates could borrow books from forty-five thousand volumes available.

It was a large heated building with a library, storage, and offices on the main floor.

Camp Religious Facilities

Made available on a rotating basis to every denomination for religious services.

Camp Sport Facilities

Soccer fields, handball areas, fencing classes and other exercise facilities.

A fencing tournament for prisoners at Auschwitz (note the sign in the background) . Photograph from 1944 .

There were prisoners from all over the world at Auschwitz, not just Jews. The camp had originally been built to accommodate Polish Prisoners of War and later had many Russian POWS arrive as well. Below, the British POW soccer team at Auschwitz pose for their group photograph.

Camp Swimming Pool

A camp swimming pool for use by the inmates on Birkenallee where there were walkways with comfortable benches for inmates to relax in the shade of the trees.

In 1947 a Jewish Auschwitz survivor stated Auschwitz had a swimming pool:

The working hours were modified on Sundays and holidays, when most of the kommandos were at leisure. Roll call was at around noon; evenings were devoted to rest and to a choice of cultural and sporting activities. Football, basketball, and water-polo matches (in an open-air pool built within the perimeter by detainees) attracted crowds of onlookers. —Marc Klein

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Camp Post Office

Letters to and from the outside world were collected twice weekly. One postcard sent from Auschwitz dated 18 February 1942 by Johann Klausa expressed the hope that his family is in good health and that they will write to him – he was eventually released from the camp on 27 November 1943. Considering that Klausa arrived in the camp on 25 June 1940, he sounds rather cheerful!

If you are gassing people, do you let them write letters?

Camp Maternity Ward

Over 3,000 live births were registered there with not a single infant death while Auschwitz was in operation under German rule.

It was a regular occurrence for children to be born in the camp. Between breaks from exterminating everyone, they even set up a nursery for the children.

Camp nursery: 1942

Hungarian Jewish women with their babies at Dachau, May 1945

Jewish mothers with their babies in a hospital barrack at Dachau, May 1945 .

Most of these facilities can still be seen in the camp today, including the cinema, swimming pool, hospital, library and post office.

Let us hope the schoolchildren visitors are properly taught about the elegant swimming-pool at Auschwitz, built by the inmates, who would sunbathe there on Saturday and Sunday afternoons while watching the water-polo matches; and shown the paintings from its art class, which still exist; and told about the camp library which had some forty-five thousand volumes for inmates to choose from, plus a range of periodicals; and the six camp orchestras at Auschwitz/Birkenau, its theatrical performances, including a children’s opera, the weekly camp cinema, and even the special brothel established there. Let’s hope they are shown postcards written from Auschwitz, some of which still exist, where the postman would collect the mail twice-weekly. Thus the past may not always be quite, as we were told.

– Dr Nicholas Kollerstrom

So I ask again, why would you provide these if Auschwitz was simply an extermination camp?

Relevant reading:

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A lot of these pictures were sourced HERE