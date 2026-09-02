Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Linda Quackenbush's avatar
Linda Quackenbush
4d

The Bolshevik Revolution of 1917 killed millions of Christians yet crickets from the Zionist Regime that owns the media & US government!! Gotta think we are being told manipulated truth for political purposes aka Agenda 2030 New World Order to be established with a technocracy that wants to eliminate humans for robots!

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jacqueline willis's avatar
jacqueline willis
4d

Maddie you are despicable. Shame on you for spreading lies about a well documented and horrific time in history. You do a disservice to all of humanity!

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